[as he shows Lee experiments video]

The creation of synthetic DNA was the relatively simple half of the equation. The second half is where it gets a little more tricky. Like a magician, we tricked the neural network into accepting our nano into its ranks, to alight in its midst. Then during the incubation period, the nano begins to introduce its own language, its own commands. The growth rate of the organism gradually accelerates as it reacts to, and reproduces the new stimuli.