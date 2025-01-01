Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Morgan Morgan Movie Quotes

Morgan Movie Quotes

Dr. Lui Cheng Do you know the cruelest thing you can do to someone you've locked in a room? Press their face to the window.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Morgan [looking out over the lake] Is this what heaven's like?
Dr. Amy Menser I don't know.
Morgan It must be. I feel... Alive.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Morgan You were right Lee they weren't my friends except Amy
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ted Brenner [aiming a gun at her] You gotta stop. You're not well, Morgan. You're sick.
Morgan [disarms him, and shoots him] I'm feeling much better.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dr. Lui Cheng For every decision we make there are consequences
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Dr. Kathy Grieff [enters the holding cell] Hi, darling. It's me. I thought we'd have lunch together today. Oh, angel, you look sad. You know, it's a very, very natural thing. It's actually a very human thing to feel sad. But emotions aren't bad.
Dr. Kathy Grieff I'm sorry, baby. I'm still trying to get them to change their mind and let you out for a little bit.
Dr. Kathy Grieff [Morgan suddenly lunges at her and begins stabbing her] No! Get off! No! Oh, god!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dr. Darren Finch [to Lee on killing Morgan] Go fuck yourself... cause I aint doing it
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dr. Simon Ziegler [as he shows Lee experiments video] The creation of synthetic DNA was the relatively simple half of the equation. The second half is where it gets a little more tricky. Like a magician, we tricked the neural network into accepting our nano into its ranks, to alight in its midst. Then during the incubation period, the nano begins to introduce its own language, its own commands. The growth rate of the organism gradually accelerates as it reacts to, and reproduces the new stimuli.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more