Dr. Kathy Grieff[enters the holding cell]Hi, darling. It's me. I thought we'd have lunch together today. Oh, angel, you look sad. You know, it's a very, very natural thing. It's actually a very human thing to feel sad. But emotions aren't bad.
Dr. Kathy GrieffI'm sorry, baby. I'm still trying to get them to change their mind and let you out for a little bit.
Dr. Kathy Grieff[Morgan suddenly lunges at her and begins stabbing her]No! Get off! No! Oh, god!
Dr. Darren Finch[to Lee on killing Morgan]Go fuck yourself... cause I aint doing it
Dr. Simon Ziegler[as he shows Lee experiments video]The creation of synthetic DNA was the relatively simple half of the equation. The second half is where it gets a little more tricky. Like a magician, we tricked the neural network into accepting our nano into its ranks, to alight in its midst. Then during the incubation period, the nano begins to introduce its own language, its own commands. The growth rate of the organism gradually accelerates as it reacts to, and reproduces the new stimuli.