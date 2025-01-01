Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Fragile Fragile Movie Quotes

Fragile Movie Quotes

Mrs. Folder No button for the second floor.
Amy Have they cleared it out already?
Mrs. Folder There wouldn't be much point in that. It's been closed off since 1959. If they couldn't be bothered to clear it then, I don't see the point in bothering now. It's been disconnected ever since.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Amy How do you know when a kiss is a love kiss?
Maggie 'cause it's on the mouth.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Helen What a pain, huh? Y'know, it was fine when I left this morning and now, look, it's pouring down. All you get here is rain, rain, rain. I wish I'd never left Madrid.
Amy Helen...
Helen I've no umbrella. I've got to walk all the way home and the last thing I feel like is washing this fucking dumb uniform!
Amy Helen, for God's sake! Don't you see what's going on? Roy is dead.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more