Films
Fragile
Fragile Movie Quotes
Fragile Movie Quotes
Mrs. Folder
No button for the second floor.
Amy
Have they cleared it out already?
Mrs. Folder
There wouldn't be much point in that. It's been closed off since 1959. If they couldn't be bothered to clear it then, I don't see the point in bothering now. It's been disconnected ever since.
Amy
How do you know when a kiss is a love kiss?
Maggie
'cause it's on the mouth.
Helen
What a pain, huh? Y'know, it was fine when I left this morning and now, look, it's pouring down. All you get here is rain, rain, rain. I wish I'd never left Madrid.
Amy
Helen...
Helen
I've no umbrella. I've got to walk all the way home and the last thing I feel like is washing this fucking dumb uniform!
Amy
Helen, for God's sake! Don't you see what's going on? Roy is dead.
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Gemma Jones
Calista Flockhart
Yasmin Murphy
Elena Anaya
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
2025, USA, Sport
