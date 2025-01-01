Tommy[black humor]Did you hear about the kid from Liverpool in the bloody wheelchair they took to Lourdes? They got him to the water's edge, and he couldn't get in because his legs was twisted so they had to hire a little crane and pick him and the wheelchair up over the water... and submerge him. And when he come out they all had a look at his legs, and his legs were still twisted. But the wheelchair had two new tyres on it.
JimmyWhen you're a worker, it 'rains stones' seven days a week.
BobAnd then it pisses down on me.
JimmyAh, not only on you, Bob; you see, you're walking around with this individual guilt, and this is what they want. It's destroying you. God knows, you know, given half the chance I know you're a grafter.
BobIt's not done us much good, though, has it?
JimmyWe never invented the system, son, but it's up to us to change it.