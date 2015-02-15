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Атын олох
Атын олох
, 2015
Атын олох
Russia / Drama / 18+
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Cast
Georgiy Bessonov
Anna Petrova-Make
Fedot Lvov
Dzho Make
Eron Zavela
Director
Stepan Burnashev
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
1 hour 12 minutes
Production year
2015
World premiere
15 February 2015
Release date
15 February 2015
Russia
12+
15 February 2015
Kazakhstan
15 February 2015
Ukraine
Film rating
0.0
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