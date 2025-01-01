Michael Hamilton You speak English?

Man on dock This is Capri, signore.

Michael Hamilton Uh, where's the 8:15 boat to Naples?

Man on dock There's no boat at 8:15 - last boat at seven o'clock.

Michael Hamilton The schedule says it leaves at 8:15.

Man on dock Yes - schedule is wrong. Everybody knows. You want a nice room tonight? Pension Belmare - I get you good price. My cousin owns.

Michael Hamilton Oh, I'll bet your cousin prints the schedule too, no?