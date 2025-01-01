Menu
It Started in Naples Movie Quotes

It Started in Naples Movie Quotes

Michael Hamilton How are people supposed to sleep on this island?
Cafe Waiter Together!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Michael Hamilton You are half American, you know.
Nando Hamilton You don't tell nobody; I don't tell nobody. I got enough trouble.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Michael Hamilton [looking to get into Vitale's small, 2-seat car with a rumble seat] Do we just get in or do they pack us in with olive oil?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nando Hamilton Hey, Mike.
Michael Hamilton Yeah?
Nando Hamilton You're crazy.
Michael Hamilton Not crazy enough. That's my problem.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mario Vitale A man can be a pig and a lawyer at the same time.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Michael Hamilton You speak English?
Man on dock This is Capri, signore.
Michael Hamilton Uh, where's the 8:15 boat to Naples?
Man on dock There's no boat at 8:15 - last boat at seven o'clock.
Michael Hamilton The schedule says it leaves at 8:15.
Man on dock Yes - schedule is wrong. Everybody knows. You want a nice room tonight? Pension Belmare - I get you good price. My cousin owns.
Michael Hamilton Oh, I'll bet your cousin prints the schedule too, no?
Man on dock No - is me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mario Vitale I am a lawyer.
Lucia Curcio You're a pig.
Mario Vitale A man can be a lawyer and a pig at the same time. It happens often.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Michael Hamilton When a man's been a bachelor as long as I have, marriage is neither a convenience nor a necessity. It's just a means of reducing the tax rate.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mario Vitale [as he backs his mini car up] Uh, please - your knee's in the way.
Michael Hamilton Why don't we all get out and carry it?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mario Vitale A man of great stature - your brother Mr. Joseph Hamilton. A gentleman in the real sense of the word... in the whole sense of the word.
Michael Hamilton My brother was a lazy, irresponsible, no-good so and so... in any sense of the word. Unless he changed a lot in the last few years.
Mario Vitale No. Not at all.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Michael Hamilton Five thousand miles to meet Pinocchio.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Michael Hamilton [Talking about his brother, Joe, leaving his wife] When he left 10 years ago, he told her he was just going out for a short beer.
Mario Vitale I'm sure he had one.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lucia Curcio [Speaking of Joe's investment in fireworks] In Italy, they are a good business. On every saint's day, there are fireworks. And what day is not a saint's day?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lucia Curcio [Talking to neighbors on balconies] Oh, it's nothing. The American - he wants to kidnap Nando and take him from Capri. For what purpose I don't know.
Renzo [Yelling to Mike from a balcony] Why don't you get out of the Middle East? All you want is oil, oil, oil.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lucia Curcio Your lawyer is a pig. It's not a nice job pushing a poor, innocent girl into the arms of an American to save someone she loves. And now he will use this against me. Taking away from me all that is left of my family.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Michael Hamilton What are you trying to do?
Mario Vitale I must say a few kind things about Miss Curcio. I must win the confidence of the court that I am an open-minded man.
Michael Hamilton You're not supposed to be open-minded. You're supposed to be my lawyer. And keep your eyes off of her. And ask for permission to speak in English.
Mario Vitale As you wish. But I'm not half as effective in English, huh.
Michael Hamilton That's my only hope.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Michael Hamilton I'm trying to get a home and education for a kid I happen to like, and the whole Roman Empire's falling on me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Michael Hamilton I've been a very selfish man all my life. So, I understand many things. Why can't we both be unselfish for once?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nando Hamilton He no can take me away, huh?
Lucia Curcio [Hugging him] No, never...... Light a candle to the Madonna. I think I'm getting to him.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Michael Hamilton [Opening his billfold] All right. I knew we'd get down to this.
Lucia Curcio Oh, there are some things the American dollar cannot buy, Mr. Hamilton. Not many, but some.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mario Vitale [Addressing the court] In the meantime, in America will be a happy child. He will have new shoes...
[lowered voice]
Mario Vitale factory-made. He will go to school with air-conditioning and learn about the poverty in Italy - the type of life that he has escaped.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lucia Curcio [Sending a hesitant Nando to school] Go to school... Ask someone where it is.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Michael Hamilton [in court] Ask for permission to speak in English.
Mario Vitale As you wish. But I'm not half as effective in English.
Michael Hamilton That's my only hope.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mario Vitale I will now speak in English, so that my client, a lawyer from America who wishes to study the methods of Italian jurisprudence, may receive an education.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mario Vitale Mr. Hamilton has a great affection for you. He has told me. You have my word of honor.
Lucia Curcio The word of honor of a pig.
Mario Vitale But a lawyer.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mario Vitale I am a human being first and a lawyer next. And perhaps, a pig after that.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lucia Curcio If one must die, I, too, would choose the Bay of Naples on autumn night.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lucia Curcio But you see, he got a passion for them, you understand? He did nothing but shoot off fireworks for his own amusement.
Nando Hamilton And I would help. Beautiful!
Lucia Curcio So beautiful, no one could afford to buy them. He was an artist.
Michael Hamilton Mmm, in spades. Well, so much for the money.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Luigi Take the money.
Lucia Curcio Well, if you insist,.. uno, due, tre... and I'll pay it back.
Luigi In heaven!
Lucia Curcio Eat! Eat!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Michael Hamilton You see, I didn't find out what happened to Joe for over a year. Well, he never wrote, only when he needed money. And, since my law firm represents one of the largest banks in Philadelphia, he figured I could send samples.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lucia's lawyer [Fawning over Mike's attorney, when he arrives at court] Had I known I was to have such an illustrious opponent on such a trivial matter, I would have brought my wife and children. They adore his ability so much.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Michael Hamilton [after Vitale presents his case in Italian, with he and Lucia almost fawning over one another] What the devil is he saying? What's going on?
Other man at court table Ah, he has the grand manner - the old style. He is a great lawyer. Great lawyer! Don't worry. The young lady has put herself in good hands.
Michael Hamilton The young lady? He's supposed to be my lawyer.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mario Vitale Please, be so kind as to go away. It is not proper for me to be seen with my opponent.
Lucia Curcio You call yourself an Italian, and you plot with an American to take a child away.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Michael Hamilton Is this it?
Nando Hamilton Si!
Michael Hamilton Villa del Palazzo Real?
Nando Hamilton Si, Villa Pala Real. Two hundred years old.
Michael Hamilton It doesn't look a day over a hundred and 99.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Other train passenger Where you going?
Michael Hamilton No speak de English.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Nando Hamilton Look, uncle, I no can go away from Lucia.
Michael Hamilton Call me Mike.
Nando Hamilton Mike, Nando go away, Lucia get into trouble. Easy for Lucia to get into trouble. You capaci, Mike?
Michael Hamilton Yeah, I think I capici.
Nando Hamilton Lucia - she not very smart. But very pretty. You see - trouble?
Michael Hamilton I think she can take care of herself.
Nando Hamilton No. A girl all alone on Capri, everybody talk. I don't want everybody talk about Lucia. So I stay, okay? Okay! You nice guy.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Michael Hamilton Now, I'd like to know what happened to all that money. And, as a representative of his heirs, I'd...
Lucia Curcio You would like to collect the snakes, and the Golden Rim and the Rain of the Stars...
[Names of fireworks]
Michael Hamilton What?
Lucia Curcio And the double catering wheel... .Didn't you know? The money you sent your brother - he invested it in, um, fuochi d'artificio... . fireworks.
Michael Hamilton Fireworks?
Lucia Curcio Mm hm, fireworks!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Michael Hamilton You mean I loaned my brother over $14,000 for Roman candles?
Nando Hamilton Bellisimo! The finest in all the world - my father's fireworks.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lucia Curcio [Speaking to Mario Vitale] But who can speak to you? You're not Neapolitan. You have no soul. You have sold yourself to America.
[She goes away crying]
Luigi [to Vitale] Pig!
Michael Hamilton I've forgotten. Who won the Academy award this year?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mario Vitale Miss Curcio bears a great affection for you. She has told me. I am like a father to her, unfortunately.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Woman in bar Hello. Would you like to buy me a drink?
Michael Hamilton Well, I'm sorry to disappoint you. I'm just here on business.
Woman in bar So am I.
Michael Hamilton Not tonight. I'm trying to quit.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
