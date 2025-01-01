Lucia Curcio[Speaking of Joe's investment in fireworks]In Italy, they are a good business. On every saint's day, there are fireworks. And what day is not a saint's day?
Lucia Curcio[Talking to neighbors on balconies]Oh, it's nothing. The American - he wants to kidnap Nando and take him from Capri. For what purpose I don't know.
Renzo[Yelling to Mike from a balcony]Why don't you get out of the Middle East? All you want is oil, oil, oil.
Lucia CurcioYour lawyer is a pig. It's not a nice job pushing a poor, innocent girl into the arms of an American to save someone she loves. And now he will use this against me. Taking away from me all that is left of my family.
Michael HamiltonYou see, I didn't find out what happened to Joe for over a year. Well, he never wrote, only when he needed money. And, since my law firm represents one of the largest banks in Philadelphia, he figured I could send samples.
Lucia's lawyer[Fawning over Mike's attorney, when he arrives at court] Had I known I was to have such an illustrious opponent on such a trivial matter, I would have brought my wife and children. They adore his ability so much.
Michael Hamilton[after Vitale presents his case in Italian, with he and Lucia almost fawning over one another] What the devil is he saying? What's going on?
Other man at court tableAh, he has the grand manner - the old style. He is a great lawyer. Great lawyer! Don't worry. The young lady has put herself in good hands.