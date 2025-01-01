Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Global Metal Global Metal Movie Quotes

Global Metal Movie Quotes

Sam Dunn In a lot of the Middle East, conservative governments and religious authorities repeatedly censor and restrict metal music.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sam Dunn For metalheads, it's about more than just music. It's an identity.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sam Dunn Metal connects with people, regardless of their cultural, political or religious backgrounds. And these people aren't just absorbing metal from the west; they're transforming it, creating a new outlet they can't find in their traditional cultures, a voice to express their discontent with the chaos and uncertainty that surrounds them in their rapidly changing societies. And for metalheads all across the globe, metal is more than music, more than an identity. Metal is freedom, and together, we are now a global tribe.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sam Dunn [about Slayer graffiti] Have you ever seen something like that in your country?
Metalhead [laughing] I've DONE something like that in my country!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sam Dunn Metal music has never shied away from controversy. It has always rebelled against authority and stood up against mainstream religion.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Rafael Bittencourt I wouldn't say that metal came to free us, but that it was something we were begging for: to have that atmosphere of freedom of speech, freedom of communication.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Max Cavalera Fans connect to third-world lyrics, because these are their lyrics. When I'm singing about inner self, growing up in these fucked up streets and shit, the Indonesian fans reading some of those lyrics, they feel connected to it.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Max Cavalera They grow up in this shithole, and are pretty much going to die in this shithole, so, what do you do about it? Metal comes in.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bruce Dickinson Kids are kids. Despite what culture you come from, at least a certain proportion in whatever cultural society want to get up and just go, "Agh!" And we provide that soundtrack.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sam Dunn Metal is a way to connect to a global culture and break free from the restrictions they feel in their traditional society.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Sam Dann
Bruce Dickinson
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more