Sam DunnIn a lot of the Middle East, conservative governments and religious authorities repeatedly censor and restrict metal music.
Sam DunnFor metalheads, it's about more than just music. It's an identity.
Sam DunnMetal connects with people, regardless of their cultural, political or religious backgrounds. And these people aren't just absorbing metal from the west; they're transforming it, creating a new outlet they can't find in their traditional cultures, a voice to express their discontent with the chaos and uncertainty that surrounds them in their rapidly changing societies. And for metalheads all across the globe, metal is more than music, more than an identity. Metal is freedom, and together, we are now a global tribe.
Sam Dunn[about Slayer graffiti] Have you ever seen something like that in your country?
Metalhead[laughing] I've DONE something like that in my country!
Sam DunnMetal music has never shied away from controversy. It has always rebelled against authority and stood up against mainstream religion.
Rafael BittencourtI wouldn't say that metal came to free us, but that it was something we were begging for: to have that atmosphere of freedom of speech, freedom of communication.
Max CavaleraFans connect to third-world lyrics, because these are their lyrics. When I'm singing about inner self, growing up in these fucked up streets and shit, the Indonesian fans reading some of those lyrics, they feel connected to it.
Max CavaleraThey grow up in this shithole, and are pretty much going to die in this shithole, so, what do you do about it? Metal comes in.
Bruce DickinsonKids are kids. Despite what culture you come from, at least a certain proportion in whatever cultural society want to get up and just go, "Agh!" And we provide that soundtrack.
Sam DunnMetal is a way to connect to a global culture and break free from the restrictions they feel in their traditional society.