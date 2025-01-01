Menu
Same Kind of Different as Me Movie Quotes

Denver Whether we're rich or poor, or somewhere in between, we're all homeless, just working our way back home.
Denver Sometimes you just got to bless the hell out of people.
Ron Hall "All men make mistakes, but married men find out about them sooner."
Denver Something about white folks that really bothers me. I hear when white folks go fishing, they do this thing they call "catch and release."
Ron Hall Yeah. Well, you know, it's just a sport. You know? Sometimes you just fish for fun.
Denver Fun?
Ron Hall Mmm.
Denver See, where I growed up on a plantation, we'd go out in the morning, dig us up some worms, cut us a cane pole, sit on the riverbank all day. When we finally caught something on the line, we was real proud of what we caught. We'd take it back home, show it off, and share it with all the folk. See, it bothers me that white folk go through all of that trouble, and when they finally got something on the line, they throw it back. So, it occurred to me that if you is a white man that is fishing for a friend, and you're just gonna catch and release, then I got no desire to be your friend.
[first lines]
Ron Hall [narrating] It's quite a home, isn't it? 15,000 square feet of overpriced art and big ol' bathtubs. I know it's ridiculous, but I love it. After all, I'm from Texas. We tend to like things big down here.
Ron Hall This is my home. And you probably can't tell, it's broken. There's a story behind that. One that begins and ends with a girl I married. Debbie hall. A girl with a heart so big that Texas can't even hold it. So I'm gonna try to write it all down. Hopefully make some sense out of how I got here. Problem is, I've never written anything. I'm not an author. I'm an art dealer.
Denver We must understand that the only thing that we keep forever is the thing that we give away, and the more you give the more you get.
