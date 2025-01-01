See, where I growed up on a plantation, we'd go out in the morning, dig us up some worms, cut us a cane pole, sit on the riverbank all day. When we finally caught something on the line, we was real proud of what we caught. We'd take it back home, show it off, and share it with all the folk. See, it bothers me that white folk go through all of that trouble, and when they finally got something on the line, they throw it back. So, it occurred to me that if you is a white man that is fishing for a friend, and you're just gonna catch and release, then I got no desire to be your friend.