DenverSee, where I growed up on a plantation, we'd go out in the morning, dig us up some worms, cut us a cane pole, sit on the riverbank all day. When we finally caught something on the line, we was real proud of what we caught. We'd take it back home, show it off, and share it with all the folk. See, it bothers me that white folk go through all of that trouble, and when they finally got something on the line, they throw it back. So, it occurred to me that if you is a white man that is fishing for a friend, and you're just gonna catch and release, then I got no desire to be your friend.
first lines
Ron Hall[narrating]It's quite a home, isn't it? 15,000 square feet of overpriced art and big ol' bathtubs. I know it's ridiculous, but I love it. After all, I'm from Texas. We tend to like things big down here.
Ron HallThis is my home. And you probably can't tell, it's broken. There's a story behind that. One that begins and ends with a girl I married. Debbie hall. A girl with a heart so big that Texas can't even hold it. So I'm gonna try to write it all down. Hopefully make some sense out of how I got here. Problem is, I've never written anything. I'm not an author. I'm an art dealer.
DenverWe must understand that the only thing that we keep forever is the thing that we give away, and the more you give the more you get.