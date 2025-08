[Cipher, severely injured, arrives at Dominic's house. Dominic looks at her hatefully, recalling how she had Elena killed]

Dominic Toretto I've imagined killing you a thousand times. Last time there was six inches of reinforced glass, guns and guards. I couldn't reach you then. Now I can.

Cipher You're gonna wanna hear my last words.

[Dom experiences a flashback of Elena's death]