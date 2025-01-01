Menu
Cosmos Movie Quotes

Witold I'm afraid of the dark. All the dark cavities. This toad is all about its slippery moisture.
Fuchs A crooked mouth and a dark cavity encroaked with the sparrow in a sphere of toady-sparrowy-Catherettery.
Witold I'm shocked!
Fuchs A few more days with you and I'll win the Nobel Prize in thrillerettery.
Fuchs You're getting deep, like Sartre or Stendahl...
Witold Anything relating to her can only be loving.
Fuchs That happens when a writer hangs a cat?
Witold And even if she can't guess who did it, she'll still be ashamed of the cat, which is her cat... our cat. That wasn't the real murder! How could this beauty, so perfect and out of reach, unite with me through lying?
Léon The phenomenality of grass blades, of smallest flowers; a sort of streaming in purest poetry.
Lucien [Final lines] Monsieur Leon, What's happening to you?
Léon Nothing. There's nothing more to see.
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Jonathan Genet
Johan Libéreau
Jean-François Balmer
Andy Gillet
