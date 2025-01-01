WitoldI'm afraid of the dark. All the dark cavities. This toad is all about its slippery moisture.
FuchsA crooked mouth and a dark cavity encroaked with the sparrow in a sphere of toady-sparrowy-Catherettery.
WitoldI'm shocked!
FuchsA few more days with you and I'll win the Nobel Prize in thrillerettery.
FuchsYou're getting deep, like Sartre or Stendahl...
WitoldAnything relating to her can only be loving.
FuchsThat happens when a writer hangs a cat?
WitoldAnd even if she can't guess who did it, she'll still be ashamed of the cat, which is her cat... our cat. That wasn't the real murder! How could this beauty, so perfect and out of reach, unite with me through lying?
LéonThe phenomenality of grass blades, of smallest flowers; a sort of streaming in purest poetry.
Lucien[Final lines]Monsieur Leon, What's happening to you?