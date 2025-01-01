Menu
Kinoafisha
Films
Three Colors: White
Three Colors: White Movie Quotes
Three Colors: White Movie Quotes
Karol Karol
[to the man who wanted help committing suicide]
That was a blank. The next one's real. Are you sure?
Mikolaj
What counts on bridge is memory.
[sighing]
Mikolaj
And mine is excellent.
Karol Karol
Mikolaj, we all know pain.
Mikolaj
Sure. But, I wanted less of it.
Dominique
Do I scare you now? Do I scare you?
Karol Karol
I don't know.
Dominique
You don't know. Well, watch this. Watch carefully. You came here to get revenge.
[Dominique sets the draperies on fire]
Dominique
You set the place on fire. That's what happened. Soon every cop in Paris will be after you!
[Expecting to find valuables, the luggage thieves open the suitcase containing Karol]
First Thief
Fuck! It's a guy!
Second Thief
What the hell!
Third Thief
Get him out!
Karol Karol
I understand.
Dominique
No. If I say I love you, you don't understand. And if I say I hate you, you still don't understand. You don't understand that I want you, that I need you. You understand? You understand? No.
Karol Karol
You moaned louder than on the phone.
Dominique
Yes.
Mikolaj
Why'd you drag me out here?
Karol Karol
All those devices in the office -- who knows who's listening in?
Mikolaj
Like who?
Karol Karol
How would I know?
Karol Karol
When we met in Poland and even here, in the beginning, I believe I gave my wife pleasure. It was only later that - we haven't made love since we got married.
Jurek
[in Poland]
Dear Jesus, how'd you get here? What happened?
Karol Karol
You got a neon sign.
Jurek
This is Europe now, my friend.
Jurek
[interrupts Karol while he's shaving]
So, are you happy here?
Karol Karol
In the bathroom?
Jurek
No, in general.
Mikolaj
I feel like a kid again.
Karol Karol
Me too.
Mikolaj
Everything's possible.
Monsieur Bronek
What would you say to a Russian import?
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Zbigniew Zamachowski
Janusz Gajos
Julie Delpy
Jerzy Stuhr
Jerzy Trela
