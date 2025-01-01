Menu
Three Colors: White Movie Quotes

Karol Karol [to the man who wanted help committing suicide] That was a blank. The next one's real. Are you sure?
Mikolaj What counts on bridge is memory.
[sighing]
Mikolaj And mine is excellent.
Karol Karol Mikolaj, we all know pain.
Mikolaj Sure. But, I wanted less of it.
Dominique Do I scare you now? Do I scare you?
Karol Karol I don't know.
Dominique You don't know. Well, watch this. Watch carefully. You came here to get revenge.
[Dominique sets the draperies on fire]
Dominique You set the place on fire. That's what happened. Soon every cop in Paris will be after you!
[Expecting to find valuables, the luggage thieves open the suitcase containing Karol]
First Thief Fuck! It's a guy!
Second Thief What the hell!
Third Thief Get him out!
Karol Karol I understand.
Dominique No. If I say I love you, you don't understand. And if I say I hate you, you still don't understand. You don't understand that I want you, that I need you. You understand? You understand? No.
Karol Karol You moaned louder than on the phone.
Dominique Yes.
Mikolaj Why'd you drag me out here?
Karol Karol All those devices in the office -- who knows who's listening in?
Mikolaj Like who?
Karol Karol How would I know?
Karol Karol When we met in Poland and even here, in the beginning, I believe I gave my wife pleasure. It was only later that - we haven't made love since we got married.
Jurek [in Poland] Dear Jesus, how'd you get here? What happened?
Karol Karol You got a neon sign.
Jurek This is Europe now, my friend.
Jurek [interrupts Karol while he's shaving] So, are you happy here?
Karol Karol In the bathroom?
Jurek No, in general.
Mikolaj I feel like a kid again.
Karol Karol Me too.
Mikolaj Everything's possible.
Monsieur Bronek What would you say to a Russian import?
