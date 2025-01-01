Menu
Films
The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let's Do the Time Warp Again
The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let's Do the Time Warp Again Movie Quotes
The Rocky Horror Picture Show: Let's Do the Time Warp Again Movie Quotes
Columbia - A Groupie
I hope it's not meatloaf again.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dr. Frank-N-Furter
Magenta. I'm indeed grateful to you and your brother, Riff Raff. You both served me well. Loyalty such as yours shall not go unrewarded. You will discover that when the mood takes me I can be quite generous.
Magenta
I ask for nothing, master.
Dr. Frank-N-Furter
And you shall receive it in abundance.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
The Criminologist - An Expert
Food always plays in important parts in life's rituals: the breaking of the bread, and the last meal of a condemned man. And now this.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Annaleigh Ashford
Laverne Cox
Christina Milian
Tim Curry
