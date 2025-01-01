Menu
Meg Movie Quotes

Meg Movie Quotes

Jonas Taylor [to himself while swimming out to the shark] Just keep swimming, just keep swimming...
Jonas Taylor Chew on this, you ugly bastard.
Jonas Taylor Hey, I mean no offense, Dr. Zhang. I mean, if there was two people on this planet that could get me back into the water, it's probably you two. But you can't. You're gonna tell me your problem and I'll say no. You're going to offer me money. I'll still say no. You're gonna appeal to my better nature and I'm gonna say no. Because I don't have one.
Jonas Taylor You know a lot.
Meiying Eight-year-olds hear everything.
Jonas Taylor Meg versus man isn't a fight... it's a slaughter.
Suyin I'm trapped! I'm in it's mouth!
Jaxx [reassuringly] That cage will not break.
Suyin That's the problem. The cage is being swallowed.
Dr. Minway Zhang [to Jonas] We have a shark cage and spearguns on board. If we can shoot the meg in a soft spot like its mouth or gills, we can inject it with something lethal.
Mac Whoa, whoa, whoa. It's gonna take at least 20 minutes to rig the cage. And that thing will be gone in two.
Jack Morris Why don't you just put a tracker on it? Don't you guys ever watch Shark Week? You have one of those, like, GPS tracker tag thingamajigs. Keep an eye on the shark till the cage is ready.
The Wall We should be able to put a tracking dart in that dorsal fin.
Jack Morris You're welcome.
Jonas Taylor Hello, skipper.
Meiying You must be the crazy guy.
Jonas Taylor Now who called me that?
Meiying My mom. Dr. Heller.
Jonas Taylor Yeah, well, I'm not crazy. I've just seen things no one else has.
Meiying That's the definition of crazy.
Meiying There's a monster outside and it's watching us.
Lori Mac told me about you and Suyin.
Jonas Taylor [Smirks] Nothing to tell.
Lori Well, maybe there could be.
Jonas Taylor You and Mac are unbelievable.
Lori How about you just try something new. So the rest of your life isn't a vast wasteland of misery and solitude.
Meiying [Smiling; returning with 2 sodas and a juice box] I think that's a good idea.
Lori You do, huh?
Jonas Taylor [Repeating what Meiying told him earlier] Eight-year olds hear everything.
Meiying Jonas...
[Motions with finger to come closer]
Meiying My mom likes you too.
[Meiying raises her eyebrows a few times, causing Lori to laugh]
Jonas Taylor This is possibly the worst moment of my life.
Suyin My God! It's a shark. It's like, 20, 25 meters long.
Jonas Taylor It's a megalodon.
Dr. Minway Zhang Impossible.
Jonas Taylor So glad I'm not crazy.
Jack Morris Well, how do you like that? That was a serious man versus nature moment. I'm glad things went our way.
Dr. Minway Zhang It didn't go our way. Not for Toshi and not for science. We did what people always do - discover and then destroy.
Heller He's in perfect shape.
Jonas Taylor Just like the last time you examined me.
Mac [walks in the medic bay] Suyin took a glider 15 minutes ago. She's planning on taking the Origin back up.
Jonas Taylor Take me to the sub.
Heller We're not done here.
Jonas Taylor Yeah, we are. Lori's running out of air and we're in international waters, which means legally I can beat the ever-loving shit out of you and get away with it.
Mac It's true. Legally, I mean
Dr. Minway Zhang Since 1875, we've all believed the Mariana Trench was the deepest place on Earth. I've had a theory that we think is the bottom might actually be a layer of hydrogen sulfide. Beneath that cloud, and a freezing cold thermocline, there could be a completely different world.
Jack Morris Wow.
Suyin The Origin is about to see if my father is right. If there is warm water below, that means we're going to be the first to see it.
Jack Morris And what if you're wrong?
Dr. Minway Zhang Then you have wasted $1.3 billion.
Jack Morris [laughs] You're kidding. He's kidding, right?
Jonas Taylor [Lori looks up with disbelief to see Jonas, her ex-husband, is her team's rescuer. He looks down at her with a big smile] Tell me this isn't the world's best "I told you so."
Lori [chagrined] You came all the way here just to tell me that, didn't you.
Jonas Taylor [still smiling] Pretty much.
Thai Boat Captain You drink too much.
Jonas Taylor Hey, now you're only saying that because I literally have a beer in my hand.
Thai Boat Captain You always have a beer in your hand. You know why?
Jonas Taylor Because I drink too much?
Dr. Minway Zhang Mac, have Dr. Heller meet us in the medical bay.
Jonas Taylor Heller?
Mac Did I not mention that?
Jonas Taylor [as the elevator door shuts] You mother...
Mac This tracker rifle only has a 100-foot range.
Jonas Taylor Hundred feet?
Mac Get really close before you shoot.
Jonas Taylor Great.
Mac If you want me to get it instead, I will.
Jonas Taylor I got this, Mac.
Mac Okay, good, 'cause I was lying. Be safe.
Jonas Taylor Yeah, thanks, pal.
Mac How're you gonna kill it?
Jonas Taylor Evolution. I'm going to make this thing bleed.
Jack Morris What is wrong with you?
DJ I can't swim.
Jack Morris No! Get out of here! Really?
DJ Don't pull that racist stuff on me.
Jack Morris Come on, man. Give me a break. I'm not being racist. You work literally, in the middle of the ocean.
DJ This wasn't part of the job description. None of this was part of the job description! They left that part out!
Jaxx [to Dr. Zhang as he, Mac and Jonas depart the arriving helicopter] Sir, we've got a new problem.
Jack Morris It's your daughter.
Jaxx She took a glider to try and save them.
Dr. Minway Zhang Why did you let her go?
Jaxx Trust me, I didn't let her do anything.
Jack Morris I was sort of under the impression you're supposed to try to save people who are dying on the bottom of the ocean.
Jonas Taylor [to Mac] Who's he?
Jack Morris I'm the guy who paid for all this!
Jonas Taylor [Continues looking at Jack while walking ahead] Uh-huh.
Jack Morris [to Dr. Zhang and Jaxx] You know, he looks heroic and he walks fast, but he's kinda got a negative attitude.
Jonas Taylor What's the window?
Jaxx It'll be close.
Jonas Taylor Who are you?
Jaxx I'm the one that designed all this.
Jonas Taylor So, my life's in your hands?
Jaxx Pretty much.
[Smiles]
Jaxx That a problem?
Jonas Taylor Nah. You look like you might actually know what you're doing.
Suyin You couldn't bring Toshi back? Why not?
Jonas Taylor He closed the hatch. He saved us.
Suyin You left him. You left him because that's who you are. You are the guy who leaves people behind.
Jonas Taylor You go that deep, you take your life in your hands. It was your choice to send them down.
Mac Suyin, be advised. Evolution is now en route. Request you return to Mana One immediately.
Suyin Negative. He can give us an escort on our way up.
Jonas Taylor Tell her to get out of the way, Mac. More people means more risk and she's in way over her head.
Mac Jonas, you just told her yourself.
Jonas Taylor What?
Mac The little green button on your intercom, that's for single channel communication.
DJ You said it was impossible for it to get up here.
Suyin It should have been.
Jaxx You guys take a look at this. When the glider came up, the thermocline was intact, so it was one degree Celsius.
Mac Yeah.
Jaxx But a minute later, when the Evolution came up, the temperature increased by 25 degrees. A shark could come right through there. Twenty sharks for that matter.
Jonas Taylor When the meg hit the Origin, it slammed into a thermal vent.
Dr. Minway Zhang Those can release millions of gallons per minute. The heat from that vent cleared the path through the freezing cold layer.
Jack Morris Are you saying we opened up a superhighway for giant sharks?
Mac Not exactly. It seems it was a transitory event. The temperatures are returned to normal and the gap is closed.
DJ Yeah. But not before a massive prehistoric killing machine decided to come up and say "Hi."
Jonas Taylor Remind me again why this a good idea.
Jaxx What? It's a shark cage.
Jonas Taylor Plastic shark cage.
Jaxx I'm gonna ignore that you just said that. This beautiful thing is polycarbonate, specifically designed not to crack, not to break, but to deform. And in this case, at this thickness, it would take 20,000 pounds per square inch. And you're talking about breaking, that's eight to nine hundred thousand.
Jonas Taylor I don't like it.
The Wall Doesn't like it.
DJ I wouldn't get in there.
Meiying [to Jonas after he returns with Meiying's mother] Thanks for keeping your promise.
[Meiying smiles]
Meiying Stop splashing!
[DJ continues flailing]
Meiying You have a lifejacket on!
DJ A lifejacket?
Meiying Yeah.
DJ Oh yeah.
[laughs nervously]
DJ I got a lifejacket on! It's right here...
Meiying Shhhh!
DJ I can...
Meiying Shhhh! Shhhh...
[Whispering]
Meiying The monster's here.
DJ The monster's here? No, don't worry about the monster. I got you. If that...
Meiying [Whispering loudly] Ssstooopp talking!
Suyin We've got nothing left.
Jonas Taylor Almost nothing.
Mac How you gonna kill it?
Jonas Taylor Evolution. I wanna make this thing bleed. Suyin, what you said before, you were right. It's not about the people you lose... it's about the people you save. Signing off.
Jack Morris What have we here? This is, um, really ugly. You know, I realize that we're under construction and everything, but I really think that a world-class research institute deserves a world-class entrance.
Dr. Minway Zhang Yeah, I couldn't agree more. Welcome to the O-Level.
Suyin This is what attacked us. A megalodon.
DJ How big is that thing?
Suyin Between 70 and 90 feet, 21 to 27 meters. The megalodon was the largest shark that ever existed. It feared nothing. it had no predators. it's jaws were stronger than any other animal, ever. The meg could bite a whale in half, crushing through the bones.
Dr. Minway Zhang We are in uncharted territory. Until today, megalodons were thought to have been extinct for over 2 million years.
DJ Wrong.
Jaxx A living fossil.
The Wall That living fossil ate my friend.
Jonas Taylor You sure about this?
Suyin [after nodding enthusiastically] Not really...
Mac Origin crew, we are good for insertion.
Toshi Insertion.
[Snickers]
Lori Lori: Is everything sexual with you guys?
Toshi Sex, food, power...
Toshi Toshi, The Wall: And money!
The Wall Blow it up, now.
[Toshi and The Wall fist bump and make exploding sounds]
Lori Dive control, we are a-go for...
[pauses and smiles]
Lori insertion.
[first lines]
Jonas Taylor [on radio] Look at the sonar. Let me know what you find.
D'Angelo So far nothing new, my friend. It just keeps getting worse.
Jaxx [after putting the tracking dart into the shark] Jonas, it's coming at you!
Jaxx [exposed in the water] Think I didn't notice?
Jack Morris I am not getting eaten, by a goddamn prehistoric fish.
