DJ You said it was impossible for it to get up here.

Suyin It should have been.

Jaxx You guys take a look at this. When the glider came up, the thermocline was intact, so it was one degree Celsius.

Jaxx But a minute later, when the Evolution came up, the temperature increased by 25 degrees. A shark could come right through there. Twenty sharks for that matter.

Jonas Taylor When the meg hit the Origin, it slammed into a thermal vent.

Dr. Minway Zhang Those can release millions of gallons per minute. The heat from that vent cleared the path through the freezing cold layer.

Jack Morris Are you saying we opened up a superhighway for giant sharks?

Mac Not exactly. It seems it was a transitory event. The temperatures are returned to normal and the gap is closed.