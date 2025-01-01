Menu
Kinoafisha Films Godzilla vs. Kong Godzilla vs. Kong Movie Quotes

Godzilla vs. Kong Movie Quotes

Bernie Hayes You mean I gotta die with you SOBER?
[Walter gets abruptly killed mid-monologue]
Bernie Hayes It's unfair. I really wanted to hear the rest of that speech.
Admiral Wilcox Dr. Andrews. We've avoided all of Godzilla's known territorial waters according to your guidelines.
Ilene Andrews Good.
Admiral Wilcox Do I need to be concerned?
Ilene Andrews Yes. They do have a way of sensing threats. And we believe that they had an ancient rivalry. The myths say that their ancestors fought each other in a great war.
Admiral Wilcox So if they meet again, who bows to who, is that it?
Ilene Andrews No, I spent 10 years on that island studying him. I know this for sure. Kong bows to no one.
[Kong punches Godzilla]
Bernie Hayes Is that a password?
Josh Valentine I don't know! I'm not used to this. I'm used to pirating movies online.
Madison Russell Godzilla saved us. You were there with Mom. You saw it. How could you doubt him? There has to be a pattern.
Mark Russell There doesn't.
Madison Russell A reason why he was provoked.
Mark Russell There isn't.
Madison Russell How do you know that?
Mark Russell Because creatures, like people, can change. And right now, Godzilla's out there and he's hurting people, and we don't know why.
Jia [to Kong] Godzilla. Not. Enemy.
[points at MechaGodzilla]
Jia That, is enemy. It's true. Please... be careful.
Ilene Andrews The myths are real. There was a war. And they're the last ones standing.
Ilene Andrews I knew that they had a bond. She had nowhere to go, so I made a promise to protect her, and I think that in some way, Kong did the same.
Bernie Hayes I thought you said you were a hacker!
Josh Valentine I said I took an HTML course at summer camp.
Bernie Hayes HTML?
Josh Valentine Yes, at summer camp.
Bernie Hayes If this wasn't contributing to world destruction, this would be a great DJ booth.
Nathan Lind This is our only chance. We have to take it. We need Kong. The world needs him to stop what's coming. And this child... she's the only one he'll communicate with.
Madison Russell Dad, I'm telling you, there's something provoking him that we're not seeing here. Why else would Godzilla flash an intimidation display if there wasn't another Titan around?
Mark Russell That podcast is filling your head with garbage. You should be in school.
Madison Russell I am just trying to help.
Mark Russell I don't want you to help. I want you to be safe. We needed a plan to keep peace with these things, and the best one we had just went down in flames. I don't have any more. And the last thing that I need is to be worrying about you.
Walter Simmons Where do I know you from? Oh, my goodness. Director Russell's daughter, yes?
Madison Russell You caused all of this.
Walter Simmons If by "all of this", you mean I, and I alone, have given humanity a chance against the Titans, then, yes, I will own that title.
Walter Simmons I love crazy ideas. They made me rich.
Walter Simmons Godzilla has never attacked us unprovoked before. There are dangerous times, Dr. Lind.
Bernie Hayes Before we go any further, I've got one question, tap or no tap?
Madison Russell No tap.
Josh Valentine Excuse me, what is tap?
Bernie Hayes Water. They put fluoride in it, learned it from the Nazis.
Madison Russell Theory is it makes you docile, easy to manipulate .
Josh Valentine Oh, I drink tap water.
Bernie Hayes Yeah, I kinda figured that but she does the thinking for both of you so it should be alright.
Nathan Lind [final line as they monitor Kong in his new home in the Hollow Earth; over walkie-talkie] Heads up, guys! He's coming around for his morning walk.
[first lines]
Ben Dr. Andrews, did you see that?
Ilene Andrews The habitat's not gonna hold much longer.
Ben We need to start thinking about off-site solutions.
Ilene Andrews The island is the one thing that's kept him isolated. If he leaves, Godzilla will come for him. There cant be two alpha Titans.
Nathan Lind Through the entrance in Antarctica, we could help him find a new home. And he could save ours.
Ilene Andrews We believe that they had an ancient rivalry. The myths say that their ancestors fought each other in a great war.
Nathan Lind We need Kong to find that power source. The world needs him.
Ilene Andrews [an apex robot obtains a sample of hollow earth energy] What are you doing?
Maia Simmons Extracting a sample .
Ilene Andrews This is a power beyond our understanding. You can't just drill into it.
Maia Simmons Actually we can. My father gets what he wants. That's Alex property now.
Ilene Andrews What?
Ren Serizawa [from above at Apex cybernetics] energy signature incoming. We should be able to recreate it soon.
Ilene Andrews [to Maia] That is the discovery of the millennium. You can't strip it for parts.
Maia Simmons Hold it.
[Apex soldiers hold guns on them]
Ilene Andrews No one can keep the reins on Kong.
Nathan Lind Can I help you? If you want an appointment, my office hours are nine to five.
Walter Simmons Please, Dr. Lind.
Nathan Lind What the f...
Walter Simmons Guys like you and me, we don't do normal hours, do we? I've been fixated on Hollow Earth for as long as you have. Your theory that it's the birthplace of all Titans is fascinating. Your book was very impressive.
Nathan Lind Oh, yeah? Well, I got about 30 unsold boxes in my apartment if you want some.
Walter Simmons [introducing himself] Walt Simmons.
Nathan Lind I know who you are, sir. It's an honor.
Walter Simmons No, the honor is mine. As is the urgency. Godzilla has never attacked us unprovoked before. These are dangerous times, Dr. Lind. Allow me to introduce our Apex chief technology officer, Mr. Ren Serizawa. He has an interesting thing to show you.
Ren Serizawa Magnetic imaging from one of our new satellites. You know what this is, right?
Nathan Lind Hollow Earth.
Walter Simmons An ecosystem as vast as any ocean, right beneath our feet.
Nathan Lind This energy signal is enormous.
Ren Serizawa And almost identical to readings from Gojira.
Walter Simmons As our sun fuels the planet's surface, this energy sustains the Hollow Earth, enabling life as powerful as our aggressive Titan friend. If we can harness this life force, we'll have a weapon that can compete with Godzilla. I need your help to find it.
Nathan Lind I don't know if I'm the right guy for the job. Did you read the reviews? A sci-fi quack trading in fringe physics. Look where they put my office. I'm in the basement right across from flute class. Besides, I'm not with Monarch anymore. And Hollow Earth entry is impossible. We tried.
Walter Simmons I'm sorry about your brother. He was a true pioneer.
Nathan Lind Thanks.
Walter Simmons See, all of our forward scans suggest a habitable environment down there. So, what really went wrong on your brother's mission?
Nathan Lind When they tried to enter, they hit a gravitational inversion. A whole planet's worth of gravity reversed in a split second. They were crushed in an instant.
Walter Simmons What if I told you that we, at Apex, have created a phenomenal craft which could sustain such an inversion? The Hollow Earth Aerial Vehicle. HEAV. We can make the journey to Hollow Earth possible, Dr. Lind. But we need you to lead the mission. Help me. Help everyone. Finding this needle in a haystack is our best shot against Godzilla.
Nathan Lind Well, I, uh, might have an idea. But it's crazy.
Walter Simmons I love crazy ideas. They made me rich.
Nathan Lind Are you guys familiar with genetic memory? It's a theory that all Titans share a common impulse to return to their evolutionary source.
Ren Serizawa Like spawning salmon.
Nathan Lind Exactly. Or a... Or a homing pigeon. So if this is the Titans' home and this life force sustains them...
Ren Serizawa A Titan could show you the way.
Nathan Lind Yeah. With a little help of an old colleague.
Ilene Andrews This won't end until one of them submits.
Maia Simmons [about the entrance to Hollow Earth] Are you sure the monkey's gonna survive this?
Nathan Lind Oh, he'll be fine. It's us I'd worry about. We're about to be launched 1,000 miles in two seconds until gravity
[holds water bottle upside down]
Nathan Lind inverts itself and spits us into free fall. It'll be the most amazing thing you've ever seen.
[Hands her a barf bag]
Nathan Lind Here. For the vomit.
Maia Simmons What?
Nathan Lind [Godzilla is coming back for Kong after almost drowning him] He's circling back.
Ilene Andrews This won't end until one of them submits.
Nathan Lind Shut it down.
Ilene Andrews What?
Nathan Lind All of it. Guns, engines. Shut it down. Right now.
Admiral Wilcox If we do that, we're dead.
Nathan Lind No, we're playing dead.
Ilene Andrews And we're making him think that he's won.
Ilene Andrews [referring to Godzilla after he's beaten Kong out at sea] As soon as we move, he'll be back. How are we supposed to get the rest of the way?
Nathan Lind How's Kong with heights?
Nathan Lind [Kong doesn't go into the Hollow Earth entrance] It's not working.
Ilene Andrews Just wait. Wait, wait, wait.
Nathan Lind What if she tells him there are others down there like him.
Ilene Andrews But you don't know that.
Nathan Lind We lost our entire fleet getting here. There's no way back for him. And he can't survive here.
Ilene Andrews All right. All right.
[to Jia]
Ilene Andrews Hey.
[In sign language]
Ilene Andrews Tell him... There could be more like him... Inside
Jia Family?
Ilene Andrews I don't know. I hope so.
Jia [to Kong bin sign language about the Hollow Earth] Your family might be down there.
[Kong goes through the entrance]
Walter Simmons [the upload is complete] Yes. Mr. Serizawa start your engines!
Ren Serizawa The upgrade is untested. Once we get online, Gojira will come straight for us.
Walter Simmons He's been coming for us since our creation first awoke. We must embrace it.
Ren Serizawa We shouldn't rush this. We have no idea how this energy source will affect the Mecha.
Walter Simmons Get in the goddamn chair.
Bernie Hayes Welcome back, loyal listeners, to Titan Truth Podcast, episode 246. Oh, my God. I was there. Godzilla's Apex attack. I saw it go down! You think it's a coincidence that he reappears and just so happens to destroy that specific facility? Ha-ha, no, no, no, no. No such thing as coincidence.
Bernie Hayes Hello, loyal listeners. Welcome to TTP, Titan Truth Podcast. Episode number 245. Today is the day. Maybe the last podcast I ever record. And look, I know I said that last week and maybe the week before and a few other times. But, look, this is the point. After five years of deep cover at Apex Cybernetics, I'm finally taking my shot. Something bad is going on here. I don't know what it is, but I'm about to walk in and download hard evidence and expose a vast corporate conspiracy. Yeah, you can call me a whistleblower, but I ain't just whistling. I mean, this is more than a leak. It's a flood. And believe me, this flood is gonna wash away all of Apex's lies. You can believe that.
Walter Simmons When we started Apex Cybernetics, we dreamt of new ways to push past the limits of human potential. Robotics, the human mind, artificial intelligence. Who knows what brave new future we'll dream of next? I'm Walter Simmons, and it is my privilege to lead Apex into humanity's bold new era. We're not going anywhere. And neither are you.
Nathan Lind [about to jumpstart Kong's heart with a HEAV] Good luck, big fella.
Madison Russell There can only be one alpha. It seems to have been providence.
Walter Simmons There can only be one alpha, Miss Russell. It seems to have been providence.
Nathan Lind [on bringing Kong to Antarctica] We lost our entire fleet getting here, there's no way back, and he can't survive here.
Bernie Hayes [an Apex employee was about to eat an apple] No, don't eat that! It's incredibly unhealthy. It's just all the GMOs. Growing a second head could be useful. You have to let me know. Because me, myself? I can barely handle the one I got.
Kong [signing] Home. Home.
Ilene Andrews [signing] Tell him there may be others like him down there.
Jia Family?
Ilene Andrews I don't know. I hope so.
Bernie Hayes APEX... What have you done?
Josh Valentine How far down does it go?
Bernie Hayes [direct] Down to hell...
[now seriously]
Bernie Hayes Straight down to hell.
Ilene Andrews [Godzilla is approaching the ships at sea] Did we change course?
Admiral Wilcox No. We're nowhere near the areas you flagged.
Nathan Lind [looking at the radar] It looks like he's coming for us anyway.
Ilene Andrews He's not coming for us.
Maia Simmons [referring to Kong as Godzilla is coming for him] Him? Then dump him. Dump the monkey!
Ilene Andrews How about we throw you off instead, huh?
Walter Simmons What really went wrong on your brother's mission?
Nathan Lind When they tried to enter, they had a gravitational inversion; the whole planet's gravity reversed for a split second: they were crushed in an instant.
Nathan Lind Looks like round two goes to Kong.
Bernie Hayes [with a bad attempt at an Asian accent] No! I don't - I - I - I got your faces. I - I contact authorities. Yes!
Josh Valentine For knocking on a door?
Bernie Hayes Yeah... no, no!
Madison Russell Bernie, you don't trust the authorities!
