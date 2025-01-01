Mark RussellI don't want you to help. I want you to be safe. We needed a plan to keep peace with these things, and the best one we had just went down in flames. I don't have any more. And the last thing that I need is to be worrying about you.
Walter SimmonsWhere do I know you from? Oh, my goodness. Director Russell's daughter, yes?
Walter SimmonsGuys like you and me, we don't do normal hours, do we? I've been fixated on Hollow Earth for as long as you have. Your theory that it's the birthplace of all Titans is fascinating. Your book was very impressive.
Nathan LindOh, yeah? Well, I got about 30 unsold boxes in my apartment if you want some.
Walter SimmonsNo, the honor is mine. As is the urgency. Godzilla has never attacked us unprovoked before. These are dangerous times, Dr. Lind. Allow me to introduce our Apex chief technology officer, Mr. Ren Serizawa. He has an interesting thing to show you.
Ren SerizawaMagnetic imaging from one of our new satellites. You know what this is, right?
Walter SimmonsAs our sun fuels the planet's surface, this energy sustains the Hollow Earth, enabling life as powerful as our aggressive Titan friend. If we can harness this life force, we'll have a weapon that can compete with Godzilla. I need your help to find it.
Nathan LindI don't know if I'm the right guy for the job. Did you read the reviews? A sci-fi quack trading in fringe physics. Look where they put my office. I'm in the basement right across from flute class. Besides, I'm not with Monarch anymore. And Hollow Earth entry is impossible. We tried.
Walter SimmonsSee, all of our forward scans suggest a habitable environment down there. So, what really went wrong on your brother's mission?
Nathan LindWhen they tried to enter, they hit a gravitational inversion. A whole planet's worth of gravity reversed in a split second. They were crushed in an instant.
Walter SimmonsWhat if I told you that we, at Apex, have created a phenomenal craft which could sustain such an inversion? The Hollow Earth Aerial Vehicle. HEAV. We can make the journey to Hollow Earth possible, Dr. Lind. But we need you to lead the mission. Help me. Help everyone. Finding this needle in a haystack is our best shot against Godzilla.
Nathan LindWell, I, uh, might have an idea. But it's crazy.
Bernie HayesWelcome back, loyal listeners, to Titan Truth Podcast, episode 246. Oh, my God. I was there. Godzilla's Apex attack. I saw it go down! You think it's a coincidence that he reappears and just so happens to destroy that specific facility? Ha-ha, no, no, no, no. No such thing as coincidence.
Bernie HayesHello, loyal listeners. Welcome to TTP, Titan Truth Podcast. Episode number 245. Today is the day. Maybe the last podcast I ever record. And look, I know I said that last week and maybe the week before and a few other times. But, look, this is the point. After five years of deep cover at Apex Cybernetics, I'm finally taking my shot. Something bad is going on here. I don't know what it is, but I'm about to walk in and download hard evidence and expose a vast corporate conspiracy. Yeah, you can call me a whistleblower, but I ain't just whistling. I mean, this is more than a leak. It's a flood. And believe me, this flood is gonna wash away all of Apex's lies. You can believe that.
Walter SimmonsWhen we started Apex Cybernetics, we dreamt of new ways to push past the limits of human potential. Robotics, the human mind, artificial intelligence. Who knows what brave new future we'll dream of next? I'm Walter Simmons, and it is my privilege to lead Apex into humanity's bold new era. We're not going anywhere. And neither are you.
Nathan Lind[about to jumpstart Kong's heart with a HEAV]Good luck, big fella.
Walter SimmonsThere can only be one alpha, Miss Russell. It seems to have been providence.
Nathan Lind[on bringing Kong to Antarctica]We lost our entire fleet getting here, there's no way back, and he can't survive here.
Bernie Hayes[an Apex employee was about to eat an apple]No, don't eat that! It's incredibly unhealthy. It's just all the GMOs. Growing a second head could be useful. You have to let me know. Because me, myself? I can barely handle the one I got.
Kong[signing] Home. Home.
Ilene Andrews[signing]Tell him there may be others like him down there.