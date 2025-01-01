Nathan Lind Can I help you? If you want an appointment, my office hours are nine to five.

Nathan Lind What the f...

Walter Simmons Guys like you and me, we don't do normal hours, do we? I've been fixated on Hollow Earth for as long as you have. Your theory that it's the birthplace of all Titans is fascinating. Your book was very impressive.

Nathan Lind Oh, yeah? Well, I got about 30 unsold boxes in my apartment if you want some.

Walter Simmons [introducing himself] Walt Simmons.

Nathan Lind I know who you are, sir. It's an honor.

Walter Simmons No, the honor is mine. As is the urgency. Godzilla has never attacked us unprovoked before. These are dangerous times, Dr. Lind. Allow me to introduce our Apex chief technology officer, Mr. Ren Serizawa. He has an interesting thing to show you.

Ren Serizawa Magnetic imaging from one of our new satellites. You know what this is, right?

Nathan Lind Hollow Earth.

Walter Simmons An ecosystem as vast as any ocean, right beneath our feet.

Nathan Lind This energy signal is enormous.

Ren Serizawa And almost identical to readings from Gojira.

Walter Simmons As our sun fuels the planet's surface, this energy sustains the Hollow Earth, enabling life as powerful as our aggressive Titan friend. If we can harness this life force, we'll have a weapon that can compete with Godzilla. I need your help to find it.

Nathan Lind I don't know if I'm the right guy for the job. Did you read the reviews? A sci-fi quack trading in fringe physics. Look where they put my office. I'm in the basement right across from flute class. Besides, I'm not with Monarch anymore. And Hollow Earth entry is impossible. We tried.

Walter Simmons I'm sorry about your brother. He was a true pioneer.

Walter Simmons See, all of our forward scans suggest a habitable environment down there. So, what really went wrong on your brother's mission?

Nathan Lind When they tried to enter, they hit a gravitational inversion. A whole planet's worth of gravity reversed in a split second. They were crushed in an instant.

Walter Simmons What if I told you that we, at Apex, have created a phenomenal craft which could sustain such an inversion? The Hollow Earth Aerial Vehicle. HEAV. We can make the journey to Hollow Earth possible, Dr. Lind. But we need you to lead the mission. Help me. Help everyone. Finding this needle in a haystack is our best shot against Godzilla.

Nathan Lind Well, I, uh, might have an idea. But it's crazy.

Walter Simmons I love crazy ideas. They made me rich.

Nathan Lind Are you guys familiar with genetic memory? It's a theory that all Titans share a common impulse to return to their evolutionary source.

Ren Serizawa Like spawning salmon.

Nathan Lind Exactly. Or a... Or a homing pigeon. So if this is the Titans' home and this life force sustains them...

Ren Serizawa A Titan could show you the way.