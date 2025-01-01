Stanley UrisWhen you're a kid, you think that you'll always be... protected, and cared for. Then, one day, you realize that's not true. If you open your eyes, you will see what we're going through. 'Cause when you're alone as a kid, the monsters see you as weaker. You don't even know they're getting closer. Until it's too late.
PennywiseNO! I'll take him! I'll take all of you! I'll feast on your flesh as I feed on your fear... Or... you'll just leave us be... I will take him. Only him, and I will have my long rest and you will all live to grow and thrive and lead *happy* lives, until old age takes you back to the weeds.
Ben HanscomDerry is not like any town I've been in before. They did a study once and, it turns out, people die or disappear at six times the national average. And that's just grown ups. Kids are worse. Way, way worse.
Ben HanscomYour hair is winter fire/January embers/My heart burns there, too.
Stanley Uris[Bill holds up a sneaker he found in the sewer]Shit... don't tell me that's...
Bill DenbroughLook, you don't have to come in with me, but what happens when another Georgie goes missing, or another Betty, or another Ed Corcoran, or... one of us? Are you just gonna pretend it isn't happening like everyone else in this town? Because I can't. I go home and all I see is that Georgie isn't there. His clothes, his toys, his stupid stuffed animals... but he isn't. So, walking into this house, for me, it's easier than walking into my own.
Eddie KaspbrakI think it's great we're helping the new kid, but we also need to think of our own safety. I mean, he's bleeding all over and you guys know that there's an AIDS epidemic out there right now, as we speak, right? I mean, my mom's friend in New York City got it just by touching a dirty pole in the subway and enough of AIDS blood got into his system from a hangnail. A hangnail!
[Belch gets hit in the face with a rock by Beverly]
Richie TozierI'm sorry, but who invited Molly Ringwald into the group?
HostessToilet and Bath water travel down the drains, and into the sewers. The sewer is a fun place to play, with all of your friends.Just follow the water down the drain, and into the sewer you go.When you're in the sewer with your friends, you can be as silly as a clown!
[Eddie looks at her as she gets up, walks over to him, grabs a Sharpie pen while blowing bubble gum, then starts writing on Eddie's cast; he smiles slightly as she does; she, however, looks at him with a devious facial expression]
Richie TozierI told you, Bill. I fucking told you. I don't wanna die. It's your fault. You punch me in the face, you make me walk through shitty water, you brought me to a fucking crackhead house! And now... I'm gonna have to kill this fucking clown. Welcome to the Losers Club, asshole!