Gretta [looking up from her magazine at Eddie] You know it's all bullshit, right?

Eddie Kaspbrak [looking at Gretta] What is?

Gretta Your medication. They're placebos.

Eddie Kaspbrak What's placebo mean?

Gretta Placebo means bullshit.

[Eddie looks at her then glances at his cast]

Gretta No friends, huh? Your cast. No signatures or anything?

[pretends to wipe a tear from her eye]

Gretta So sad.

Eddie Kaspbrak [looks at her] I didn't want it to get dirty.

Gretta I'll sign it for you.