Kinoafisha Films It It Movie Quotes

It Movie Quotes

Richie Tozier You punched me, made me walk through shitty water, dragged me through a crackhouse... and now I'm gonna have to kill this fucking clown.
Pennywise Hi Georgie!
[pause]
Pennywise What a nice boat. Do you want it back?
Georgie Um... Yes, please.
Pennywise You look like a nice boy, I bet you have a lot of friends.
Georgie Three... but my brother is my best's best.
Pennywise Where is he?
Georgie In bed. Sick.
Pennywise I bet I can cheer him up! I'll give him a balloon. Do you want a balloon too, Georgie?
Georgie I'm not supposed to take stuff from strangers.
Pennywise Oh! Well, I'm Pennywise, the dancing clown. "Pennywise?". "Yes?", "Meet Georgie". "Georgie, meet Pennywise".
[Georgie laughs]
Pennywise Now we aren't strangers. Are we?
Georgie What are you doing in the sewer?
Pennywise A storm blew me away. Blew the whole circus away.
[laughs]
Pennywise Can you smell the circus, Georgie? There's peanuts... cotton candy... hot dogs... and...
Georgie Popcorn?
Pennywise POPCORN! Is that your favorite?
Georgie Uh-huh.
Pennywise Mine too!
[laughs]
Pennywise Because they pop! Pop, pop! Pop, pop! Pop, pop, pop!
[both laugh]
Pennywise [pause]
Georgie Um... I should get going, now.
Pennywise Oh! Without your boat? You don't wanna lose it Georgie. Bill's gonna kill you! Here. Take it.
[pause]
Pennywise Take it, Georgie.
Eddie Kaspbrak They're gazebos! They're bullshit!
Richie Tozier Go blow your dad, you mullet wearing asshole!
Ben Hanscom Derry started as a beaver trapping camp.
Richie Tozier Still is! Am I right, boys?
Richie Tozier I hear the list is longer than my wang.
Stanley Uris That's not saying much.
Richie Tozier Eddie!
[pause]
Richie Tozier Oh, fuck! Eddie!
Pennywise [to Bill] This isn't real enough for you, Billy? *I'm not real enough for you?*
Richie Tozier Holy shit!
Pennywise It was real enough for Georgie!
[laughs maniacally]
Pennywise Beep Beep Richie!
Richie Tozier Wait, can only virgins see this stuff? Is that why I'm not seeing this shit?
Richie Tozier Welcome to the Loser's Club, asshole!
Richie Tozier Hey Eddie, are these your birth control pills?
Eddie Kaspbrak Yeah, I'm saving them for your sister!
Ben Hanscom I thought you said you wanted to get out of this town too.
Beverly Marsh Because I want to run *towards* something, not away.
Richie Tozier I'm sorry, but who invited Molly Ringwald into the group?
Richie Tozier Doesn't smell like caca to me, senor.
Stanley Uris When you're a kid, you think that you'll always be... protected, and cared for. Then, one day, you realize that's not true. If you open your eyes, you will see what we're going through. 'Cause when you're alone as a kid, the monsters see you as weaker. You don't even know they're getting closer. Until it's too late.
Mike Hanlon Bill!
Beverly Marsh Let him go!
Pennywise NO! I'll take him! I'll take all of you! I'll feast on your flesh as I feed on your fear... Or... you'll just leave us be... I will take him. Only him, and I will have my long rest and you will all live to grow and thrive and lead *happy* lives, until old age takes you back to the weeds.
[pause]
Bill Denbrough Leave!
Richie Tozier Look at this motherfucker! He's leaking Hamburger Helper!
Beverly Marsh I need to show you something.
Richie Tozier More than we saw at the quarry?
Ben Hanscom Derry is not like any town I've been in before. They did a study once and, it turns out, people die or disappear at six times the national average. And that's just grown ups. Kids are worse. Way, way worse.
Ben Hanscom Your hair is winter fire/January embers/My heart burns there, too.
Stanley Uris [Bill holds up a sneaker he found in the sewer] Shit... don't tell me that's...
Bill Denbrough No... Georgie wore galoshes.
Eddie Kaspbrak Whose sneaker is it?
Richie Tozier It's Betty Ripsom's.
Eddie Kaspbrak Oh shit. Oh god. Oh fuck! I don't like this.
Richie Tozier How do you think Betty feels? Running around these tunnels with only one frickin shoe?
Pennywise Where you going, Eds? If you lived here you'd be home by now! Come join the clown, Eds. You'll float down here. We all float down here. Yes, we do!
Richie Tozier Rock war!
Officer Bowers Ain't nothing like a little fear to make a paper man crumble.
Richie Tozier I'm glad I met you before you died.
Bill Denbrough We like hanging with you.
Beverly Marsh [smiling] Thanks.
Bill Denbrough You shouldn't thank us too much, hanging with us makes you a loser, too.
Bill Denbrough Georgie...
Georgie Denbrough [sobbing] What took you so long?
[pause]
Bill Denbrough I... I was looking for you this whole time.
Georgie Denbrough [sobbing] I couldn't find my way outta here.
Bill Denbrough Look, you don't have to come in with me, but what happens when another Georgie goes missing, or another Betty, or another Ed Corcoran, or... one of us? Are you just gonna pretend it isn't happening like everyone else in this town? Because I can't. I go home and all I see is that Georgie isn't there. His clothes, his toys, his stupid stuffed animals... but he isn't. So, walking into this house, for me, it's easier than walking into my own.
Pennywise [Last word spoken] Fear.
Stanley Uris It's summer! We're supposed to be having fun! This isn't fun, it's scary and disgusting.
Bill Denbrough He thrusts his fists against the posts and still insists he sees the ghosts.
Pennywise [Giving Georgie back his paper boat] Here, take it.
Georgie Denbrough NO! NO!
[pause]
Georgie Denbrough Bill's gonna kill me!
Pennywise [to Eddie] Time to float.
Beverly Marsh [Walking away from Ben] Hang tough, new kid on the block!
Ben Hanscom [shouting after Bev] Please don't go girl! That's the name of another...
[to himself]
Ben Hanscom New Kids On The Block song.
Beverly Marsh I want to run towards something, not away.
Bill Denbrough If we stick together, all of us. We'll win.
Pennywise This isn't real enough for you, Billy? I'm not real enough for you? It was real enough for Georgie!
Pennywise Tasty, tasty, beautiful fear.
Richie Tozier Hey, I wasn't the one scrubbing the bathroom floor and imagining that her sink went all Eddie's mom's vagina on Halloween.
Beverly Marsh It wants to divide us!
Bill Denbrough All right. There you go - sh-she-she's all ready, captain.
Georgie Denbrough She?
Bill Denbrough You always call b-b-boats she.
Georgie Denbrough She. Thanks, Billy.
[repeated line]
Eddie Kaspbrak My mom's gonna kill me.
Pennywise Egg boy.
Eddie Kaspbrak Okay, so let me get this straight. It comes out, from wherever, to eat kids for, like, a year, and then what? It just goes into hibernation?
Stanley Uris Maybe it's like, what do you call it - cicadas. You know, the bugs that come out once every seventeen years?
[first lines]
Georgie Denbrough Sure I will not get into trouble, Bill?
Bill Denbrough Don't be a wu-wu-wuss. I'd come with you if I weren't... dying.
Georgie Denbrough You're not dying!
Bill Denbrough You didn't see the v-v-vomit coming out of my nose this morning?
Georgie Denbrough That's disgusting.
Bill Denbrough Ok, go get the wax.
Georgie Denbrough In the cellar?
Bill Denbrough You want to fl-fl-float, dont' you?
Hobo Do you think this will help me, Eddie?
Pennywise There is more... fear.
Eddie Kaspbrak I think it's great we're helping the new kid, but we also need to think of our own safety. I mean, he's bleeding all over and you guys know that there's an AIDS epidemic out there right now, as we speak, right? I mean, my mom's friend in New York City got it just by touching a dirty pole in the subway and enough of AIDS blood got into his system from a hangnail. A hangnail!
Gretta Placebo means bullshit.
Stanley Uris What's the Black Spot?
Eddie Kaspbrak The Black Spot was a night club that was burned down years ago by that racist cult.
Stanley Uris What?
Eddie Kaspbrak Don't you watch Geraldo?
Beverly Marsh [beating at Pennywise's hands around her beck] I'm not afraid of you!
Pennywise You will be.
Richie Tozier Jesus, we can get Derry on Unsolved Mysteries.
Eddie Kaspbrak There's a kid outside and it looks like someone killed him.
Mrs. Starret A boy should be spending his summer outside with friends. Don't you have any friends?
Ben Hanscom Can I have the book now?
Leroy Hanlon There are two places you can be in this world. You can be out here, like us
[gesturing toward the farmhands]
Leroy Hanlon , or you can be in there, like them
[gesturing toward the sheep]
Leroy Hanlon . You waste time hemming and hawing and someone else is gonna make that choice for you. Except you won't know it, until you feel that bolt between *your* eyes.
Mike Hanlon My grandfather thinks this town is cursed. That all the bad things that happen in this town are because of one thing... an evil thing.
Eddie Kaspbrak -puffs- Have you ever heard of a staph infection?
Richie Tozier Oh, *I'll* show you a *staph* infection!
Eddie Kaspbrak My mom will have an aneurysm, okay, if she finds out we're playing down here, I'm serious.
Mike Hanlon [after the rock fight with Bowers] Thanks, guys, but you shouldn't have done that. He'll be after you guys too now.
Eddie Kaspbrak Oh, no, no, Bowers? He's always after us.
Bill Denbrough Yeah. I guess that's one thing w-w-we all have in common.
Richie Tozier Yeah, Homeschool - welcome to the Losers' Club!
Mr. Marsh I worry about you, Bevvie.
Belch Huggins [to Beverly] FUCK YOU, BITCH!
[Belch gets hit in the face with a rock by Beverly]
Richie Tozier I'm sorry, but who invited Molly Ringwald into the group?
Hostess Toilet and Bath water travel down the drains, and into the sewers. The sewer is a fun place to play, with all of your friends.Just follow the water down the drain, and into the sewer you go.When you're in the sewer with your friends, you can be as silly as a clown!
Henry Bowers My knife! My old man will kill me!
Richie Tozier [On discovering the well in the basement of the Neibolt Street house] Hey Eddie, got a quarter?
Eddie Kaspbrak I don't wanna make a wish in that fuckin thing,
Richie Tozier [referring to Henry Bowers] I wish *he'd* go missing.
Eddie Kaspbrak He's probably the one doing it.
Beverly Marsh Just so you know, I never felt like a loser when I was with all of you.
Georgie [Pennywise is in the form of Georgie] I love you, Billy!
Bill Denbrough I love you too, but you're not Georgie
[Bill then shoots 'Georgie' with Mikes bolt gun]
Pennywise Where you going, Eds?
Bill Denbrough That's why you didn't kill Beverly.
Bill Denbrough 'Cause she wasn't afraid.
Bill Denbrough And we aren't either.
Bill Denbrough Not anymore.
Bill Denbrough Now you're the one who's afraid.
Bill Denbrough Because you're gonna starve.
Pennywise This isn't real enough for you, Billy? I'm not real enough for you? It was real enough for Georgie.
Gretta [looking up from her magazine at Eddie] You know it's all bullshit, right?
Eddie Kaspbrak [looking at Gretta] What is?
Gretta Your medication. They're placebos.
Eddie Kaspbrak What's placebo mean?
Gretta Placebo means bullshit.
[Eddie looks at her then glances at his cast]
Gretta No friends, huh? Your cast. No signatures or anything?
[pretends to wipe a tear from her eye]
Gretta So sad.
Eddie Kaspbrak [looks at her] I didn't want it to get dirty.
Gretta I'll sign it for you.
[Eddie looks at her as she gets up, walks over to him, grabs a Sharpie pen while blowing bubble gum, then starts writing on Eddie's cast; he smiles slightly as she does; she, however, looks at him with a devious facial expression]
Richie Tozier I told you, Bill. I fucking told you. I don't wanna die. It's your fault. You punch me in the face, you make me walk through shitty water, you brought me to a fucking crackhead house! And now... I'm gonna have to kill this fucking clown. Welcome to the Losers Club, asshole!
