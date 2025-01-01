MauriceYou have my sympathies, then. You have not yet learned that in this life you have to be like everyone else - the perfect mediocrity; no better, no worse. Individuality's a monster and it must be strangled in its cradle to make our friends feel confident. You know, I've often thought that the gangster and the artist are the same in the eyes of the masses. They are admired and hero-worshipped, but there is always present underlying wish to see them destroyed at the peak of their glory.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Johnny ClayYou'd be killing a horse - that's not first degree murder, in fact it's not murder at all, in fact I don't know what it is.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sherry PeattyIt isn't fair. I never had anybody but you. Not a real husband. Not even a man. Just a bad joke without a punch line.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Johnny ClayA friend of mine will be stopping by tomorrow to drop something off for me. He's a cop.
MauriceI'd like you to call this number and ask for Mr. Stillman. Tell him that Maurice requires his services.
FisherSounds pretty mysterious. What's it all about?
MauriceThere are some things, my dear Fisher, which bear not much looking into. You have undoubtedly heard of the Siberian goatherd who tried to discover the true nature of the sun; he stared up at the heavenly body until it made him blind. There are many things of this sort, including love, and death, and... maybe we'll discuss this later today. Please remember to make that call if I'm not back at 6:30.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
NarratorAt exactly 3:45 on that Saturday afternoon in the last week of September, Marvin Unger was, perhaps, the only one among the hundred thousand people at the track who felt no thrill at the running of the fifth race. He was totally disinterested in horse racing and held a lifelong contempt for gambling. Nevertheless, he had a $5 win bet on every horse in the fifth race. He knew, of course, that this rather unique system of betting would more than likely result in a loss, but he didn't care. For after all, he thought, what would the loss of twenty or thirty dollars mean in comparison to the vast sum of money ultimately at stake.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Johnny ClayAlright sister, that's a mighty pretty head you got on your shoulders. You want to keep it there or start carrying it around in your hands?
Sherry PeattyMaybe we could compromise and put it on your shoulder. I think that'd be nice, don't you?
Nikki ArcaneYou're wrong, nigger! Be a nice guy and go on about your business.
Track Parking Attendant"Sho 'nuff, boss." Sorry to have bothered you. My mistake!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sherry PeattyAfter all, if people didn't have headaches, what would happen to the aspirin industry anyway?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
George PeattyThis couple, sittin' just in front of me, oh, they weren't young, exactly. I guess the woman was about your age.
Sherry PeattyA little senile, you mean? With one foot and a big toe in the grave?
George PeattyYou want to hear this or not? Do you or not, Sherry?
Sherry PeattyI can't wait. Go ahead and thrill me George.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Johnny ClayYou know Fay, the biggest mistake I made before was shooting for peanuts. Five years have taught me one thing, if nothing else: Anytime you take a chance, you better be sure the rewards are worth the risk. Because they could put you away just as fast for a $10 heist as they can for a million dollar job.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Johnny ClayYou'll have money. Plenty of money. George will have and he'll blow it all on you, probably buy himself a five cent cigar.
Sherry PeattyYou don't know me very well, Johnny. I wouldn't think of letting George throw his money away on cigars.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
George PeattyTell me something, will you, Sherry. Just tell me one thing. Why did you ever marry me, anyway?
Sherry PeattyOh, George, when a man has to ask his wife that; well, he just hadn't better, that's all.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
JoeThank you, Randy. I was sure you'd see it my way. Take good care of yourself.
Randy KennanI'll take care of myself, mister. That's my specialty.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Johnny ClayNone of these men are criminals in the usual sense. They've all got jobs. They all live seemingly normal, decent lives. But, they've got their problems and they've all got a little larceny in 'em.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
George PeattyIt would make a difference, wouldn't it. If I had money, I mean.
Sherry PeattyHow would you define money, George? Now, if you're thinkin' of givin' me your collection of Roosevelt dimes...
George PeattyI mean big money. Hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Sherry PeattyYou really don't feel well, do you? Are you sure that pain's in your stomach?
George PeattyI'm gonna have it, Sherry. Hundreds of thousands. Maybe a half a million.
Sherry PeattyOf course you are, Darling. Did you put the right address on the envelope when you sent it to the North Pole?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sherry PeattyYou don't understand me Johnny. You don't know me very well.
Johnny ClayI know you like a book. You're a no good, nosy little tramp. You'd sell out your own mother for a piece of fudge; but, you're smart along with it. Smart enough to know when to sail and when to sit tight and you know you better sit tight in this case.
Sherry PeattyI do?
Johnny ClayYou heard me. You like money. You got great big dollar sign there, where most women have a heart.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Randy KennanYou jerk, you clown!
[strikes George Peatty]
Randy KennanCome on, clown, sing us a chorus from "Pagliacci"!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
George PeattyI'm sick, Sherry. I - call an ambulance.
Sherry PeattyThe doors behind you. Take a cab!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Marvin UngerYou've had a lot of rough breaks and made a few mistakes; but, after today, the good Lord willing, you'll be a new man. A rich man. And that can make a lot of difference. Got a lot of life ahead of you. A lot of people to meet. People of quality and substance.
Marvin UngerWouldn't it be great if we could just go away, the two of us, and let the old world take a couple of turns, and have a chance to take stock of things. It can be pretty serious and terrible, particularly if it's not the right person. Getting married, I mean.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
MauriceHey, can I get some service - you stupid lookin' Irish pig!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sherry PeattyGeorge may be a fool, but, he's not a liar.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
George PeattyI've been kinda sick today. I keep gettin' pains in my stomach.
Sherry PeattyMaybe you got a hole in it, George. Do you suppose you have?
George PeattyA hole in it? How would I get a hole in my stomach?
Sherry PeattyHow would you get one in your head? Fix me a drink, George. I think I'm developing some pains myself.
George PeattySherry, can't I ever say anything at all without you jokin' me about it?
Sherry PeattyHurry up with that drink, George. The pains are gettin' worse.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
George PeattyI saw somethin' kinda nice comin' home on the train tonight. Somethin', well, eh, kinda sweet.
Sherry PeattyA candy bar, George?
George PeattyNo, not a candy bar, Donut.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sherry PeattyYou want me to call you Papa, isn't that it George? And you want to call me Mama.
George PeattyYou know all the answers.
Sherry PeattyGo right ahead. Of course, it may be the last word you ever say; but, I'll try to kill you as painless as possible.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sherry PeattyHe says the job's all set up and it's gonna be done. And if I just sit tight, I'd be up to my curls in cash, just like that.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Johnny ClayYou admit it. You admit you were out there snooping.
Sherry PeattyYes, wasn't that naughty of me?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Johnny ClayLike the man said, "Life is like a glass of tea." Huh?
MauriceOh, Johnny, my friend, you never were very bright; but, I love you anyway.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Johnny ClayEverything's gonna be alright. I promise you.
FayMake sure you're right about it, Johnny. I'm no good for anybody else. I'm not pretty and I'm not very smart; so, please don't leave me alone any more.
Sherry PeattyI'm not greedy! Val, I'm in love with you and if that's being greedy, then, I'm the biggest glutton that ever walked the earth.
Val CannonDon't make it sounds so ominous. It sounds like you're gonna eat me alive.
Sherry PeattyI may just do that.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sherry PeattyDarling, what are the two things in life you're most interested in?
Val CannonWhat?
Sherry PeattyMoney and women?
Val CannonThat's a nice way to put me down.
Sherry PeattyThat sums it up, doesn't it?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sherry PeattyWe're gonna have money, Val. More money than we ever dreamed of. Maybe millions!
Val CannonOh yeah, how?
Sherry PeattyGeorge, that's how! He stumbled on to somethin' big.
Val CannonThat meatball?
Sherry PeattyThat meatball with gravy, Val.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Johnny ClayFive thousand bucks for rubbin' out a horse.
Nikki ArcaneOkay, Pops, how do I get it?
Johnny Clay$2,500 today, $2,500 the day after the race.
Nikki ArcaneOkay, crazy. Tell me somethin', what's your angle, Johnny? They'll probably call the race off, huh? And they won't pay off any of the bets. Come on.
Johnny ClayMaybe. But, what my angle is, is my business. And, Nikki, five thousand bucks is a lot of dough and that's what I'm payin' it for. So, nobody has to no my business!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Val CannonLook, Mrs. Peatty, what I do is my own business. I never tried to pin you down, did I? I never asked you how you got your kicks before you met me, did I?
Sherry PeattyYou didn't used to talk to me like that.
Val CannonI'm sorry, baby. But, don't bug me. I gotta live my life a certain way. I can't stand it when the walls start closin' in.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
MauriceWould it be out of order for me to ask for what it is you are willing to pay such a price to see me demonstrate my talents? I would imagine, it is for more than just your own personal entertainment.
Johnny Clay$2,500 is a lot of dough, Maurice. Part of it's for not asking questions.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Track Employee in Locker RoomThat's how you spend your money. Blow your money on dames!