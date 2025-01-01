Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films The Killing The Killing Movie Quotes

The Killing Movie Quotes

[last lines]
Fay Johnny, you've got to run!
Johnny Clay Eh, what's the difference?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Maurice You have my sympathies, then. You have not yet learned that in this life you have to be like everyone else - the perfect mediocrity; no better, no worse. Individuality's a monster and it must be strangled in its cradle to make our friends feel confident. You know, I've often thought that the gangster and the artist are the same in the eyes of the masses. They are admired and hero-worshipped, but there is always present underlying wish to see them destroyed at the peak of their glory.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Johnny Clay You'd be killing a horse - that's not first degree murder, in fact it's not murder at all, in fact I don't know what it is.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sherry Peatty It isn't fair. I never had anybody but you. Not a real husband. Not even a man. Just a bad joke without a punch line.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Johnny Clay A friend of mine will be stopping by tomorrow to drop something off for me. He's a cop.
Joe Piano A cop? That's a funny kind of a friend.
Johnny Clay Well, he's a funny kind of a cop.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Maurice I'd like you to call this number and ask for Mr. Stillman. Tell him that Maurice requires his services.
Fisher Sounds pretty mysterious. What's it all about?
Maurice There are some things, my dear Fisher, which bear not much looking into. You have undoubtedly heard of the Siberian goatherd who tried to discover the true nature of the sun; he stared up at the heavenly body until it made him blind. There are many things of this sort, including love, and death, and... maybe we'll discuss this later today. Please remember to make that call if I'm not back at 6:30.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Narrator At exactly 3:45 on that Saturday afternoon in the last week of September, Marvin Unger was, perhaps, the only one among the hundred thousand people at the track who felt no thrill at the running of the fifth race. He was totally disinterested in horse racing and held a lifelong contempt for gambling. Nevertheless, he had a $5 win bet on every horse in the fifth race. He knew, of course, that this rather unique system of betting would more than likely result in a loss, but he didn't care. For after all, he thought, what would the loss of twenty or thirty dollars mean in comparison to the vast sum of money ultimately at stake.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Johnny Clay Alright sister, that's a mighty pretty head you got on your shoulders. You want to keep it there or start carrying it around in your hands?
Sherry Peatty Maybe we could compromise and put it on your shoulder. I think that'd be nice, don't you?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Track Parking Attendant Somethin' - Somethin' wrong?
Nikki Arcane You're wrong, nigger! Be a nice guy and go on about your business.
Track Parking Attendant "Sho 'nuff, boss." Sorry to have bothered you. My mistake!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sherry Peatty After all, if people didn't have headaches, what would happen to the aspirin industry anyway?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
George Peatty This couple, sittin' just in front of me, oh, they weren't young, exactly. I guess the woman was about your age.
Sherry Peatty A little senile, you mean? With one foot and a big toe in the grave?
George Peatty You want to hear this or not? Do you or not, Sherry?
Sherry Peatty I can't wait. Go ahead and thrill me George.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Johnny Clay You know Fay, the biggest mistake I made before was shooting for peanuts. Five years have taught me one thing, if nothing else: Anytime you take a chance, you better be sure the rewards are worth the risk. Because they could put you away just as fast for a $10 heist as they can for a million dollar job.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Johnny Clay You'll have money. Plenty of money. George will have and he'll blow it all on you, probably buy himself a five cent cigar.
Sherry Peatty You don't know me very well, Johnny. I wouldn't think of letting George throw his money away on cigars.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
George Peatty Tell me something, will you, Sherry. Just tell me one thing. Why did you ever marry me, anyway?
Sherry Peatty Oh, George, when a man has to ask his wife that; well, he just hadn't better, that's all.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Joe Thank you, Randy. I was sure you'd see it my way. Take good care of yourself.
Randy Kennan I'll take care of myself, mister. That's my specialty.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Johnny Clay None of these men are criminals in the usual sense. They've all got jobs. They all live seemingly normal, decent lives. But, they've got their problems and they've all got a little larceny in 'em.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
George Peatty It would make a difference, wouldn't it. If I had money, I mean.
Sherry Peatty How would you define money, George? Now, if you're thinkin' of givin' me your collection of Roosevelt dimes...
George Peatty I mean big money. Hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Sherry Peatty You really don't feel well, do you? Are you sure that pain's in your stomach?
George Peatty I'm gonna have it, Sherry. Hundreds of thousands. Maybe a half a million.
Sherry Peatty Of course you are, Darling. Did you put the right address on the envelope when you sent it to the North Pole?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sherry Peatty You don't understand me Johnny. You don't know me very well.
Johnny Clay I know you like a book. You're a no good, nosy little tramp. You'd sell out your own mother for a piece of fudge; but, you're smart along with it. Smart enough to know when to sail and when to sit tight and you know you better sit tight in this case.
Sherry Peatty I do?
Johnny Clay You heard me. You like money. You got great big dollar sign there, where most women have a heart.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Randy Kennan You jerk, you clown!
[strikes George Peatty]
Randy Kennan Come on, clown, sing us a chorus from "Pagliacci"!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
George Peatty I'm sick, Sherry. I - call an ambulance.
Sherry Peatty The doors behind you. Take a cab!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Marvin Unger You've had a lot of rough breaks and made a few mistakes; but, after today, the good Lord willing, you'll be a new man. A rich man. And that can make a lot of difference. Got a lot of life ahead of you. A lot of people to meet. People of quality and substance.
Johnny Clay What are you gettin' at?
Marvin Unger Wouldn't it be great if we could just go away, the two of us, and let the old world take a couple of turns, and have a chance to take stock of things. It can be pretty serious and terrible, particularly if it's not the right person. Getting married, I mean.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Maurice Hey, can I get some service - you stupid lookin' Irish pig!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sherry Peatty George may be a fool, but, he's not a liar.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
George Peatty I've been kinda sick today. I keep gettin' pains in my stomach.
Sherry Peatty Maybe you got a hole in it, George. Do you suppose you have?
George Peatty A hole in it? How would I get a hole in my stomach?
Sherry Peatty How would you get one in your head? Fix me a drink, George. I think I'm developing some pains myself.
George Peatty Sherry, can't I ever say anything at all without you jokin' me about it?
Sherry Peatty Hurry up with that drink, George. The pains are gettin' worse.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
George Peatty I saw somethin' kinda nice comin' home on the train tonight. Somethin', well, eh, kinda sweet.
Sherry Peatty A candy bar, George?
George Peatty No, not a candy bar, Donut.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sherry Peatty You want me to call you Papa, isn't that it George? And you want to call me Mama.
George Peatty You know all the answers.
Sherry Peatty Go right ahead. Of course, it may be the last word you ever say; but, I'll try to kill you as painless as possible.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sherry Peatty He says the job's all set up and it's gonna be done. And if I just sit tight, I'd be up to my curls in cash, just like that.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Johnny Clay You admit it. You admit you were out there snooping.
Sherry Peatty Yes, wasn't that naughty of me?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Johnny Clay Like the man said, "Life is like a glass of tea." Huh?
Maurice Oh, Johnny, my friend, you never were very bright; but, I love you anyway.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Johnny Clay Everything's gonna be alright. I promise you.
Fay Make sure you're right about it, Johnny. I'm no good for anybody else. I'm not pretty and I'm not very smart; so, please don't leave me alone any more.
Johnny Clay Nothing is gonna happen. Not this time.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Val Cannon Don't be greedy.
Sherry Peatty I'm not greedy! Val, I'm in love with you and if that's being greedy, then, I'm the biggest glutton that ever walked the earth.
Val Cannon Don't make it sounds so ominous. It sounds like you're gonna eat me alive.
Sherry Peatty I may just do that.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sherry Peatty Darling, what are the two things in life you're most interested in?
Val Cannon What?
Sherry Peatty Money and women?
Val Cannon That's a nice way to put me down.
Sherry Peatty That sums it up, doesn't it?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sherry Peatty We're gonna have money, Val. More money than we ever dreamed of. Maybe millions!
Val Cannon Oh yeah, how?
Sherry Peatty George, that's how! He stumbled on to somethin' big.
Val Cannon That meatball?
Sherry Peatty That meatball with gravy, Val.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Johnny Clay Five thousand bucks for rubbin' out a horse.
Nikki Arcane Okay, Pops, how do I get it?
Johnny Clay $2,500 today, $2,500 the day after the race.
Nikki Arcane Okay, crazy. Tell me somethin', what's your angle, Johnny? They'll probably call the race off, huh? And they won't pay off any of the bets. Come on.
Johnny Clay Maybe. But, what my angle is, is my business. And, Nikki, five thousand bucks is a lot of dough and that's what I'm payin' it for. So, nobody has to no my business!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Val Cannon Look, Mrs. Peatty, what I do is my own business. I never tried to pin you down, did I? I never asked you how you got your kicks before you met me, did I?
Sherry Peatty You didn't used to talk to me like that.
Val Cannon I'm sorry, baby. But, don't bug me. I gotta live my life a certain way. I can't stand it when the walls start closin' in.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Maurice Would it be out of order for me to ask for what it is you are willing to pay such a price to see me demonstrate my talents? I would imagine, it is for more than just your own personal entertainment.
Johnny Clay $2,500 is a lot of dough, Maurice. Part of it's for not asking questions.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Track Employee in Locker Room That's how you spend your money. Blow your money on dames!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Coleen Gray
Sterling Hayden
Sterling Hayden
Marie Windsor
Art Gilmore
Timothy Carey
Elisha Cook Jr.
Ted de Corsia
Jay C. Flippen
Jay C. Flippen
Vince Edwards
Frank Richards
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more