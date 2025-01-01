Menu
Kinoafisha Films Rebel in the Rye Rebel in the Rye Movie Quotes

Rebel in the Rye Movie Quotes

Whit Burnett I got an eye. I can spot talent coming a mile away. Saroyan, Cheever, Caldwell, I discovered them all. Of course, it would be nice if somebody discovered me.
Jerry Salinger Hey, come on, you've been published.
Whit Burnett I not only discovered them, I shaped them, I challenged them.
[Pointing at his flat]
Whit Burnett This is me.
[On the stairs]
Whit Burnett You should continue to write about Holden, but not as a short story.
Jerry Salinger Well, hang on, wait, wait, wait, wait. What do you mean?
Whit Burnett I think Holden Caulfield is a novel.
Jerry Salinger No, no, I couldn't write a whole novel. I'm a dash man, not a miler.
Whit Burnett You only say that because you're lazy. Holden Caulfield deserves an entire book all on his own.
Jerry Salinger A novel's a lot of words.
Whit Burnett It's just more words. Imagine the book that you would want to read and then go write it.
Jerry Salinger Anyway, how's everything at the home front with you? You are good with Martha chewing your ear?
Whit Burnett Everything at my home is fine...
Jerry Salinger Yeah?
Whit Burnett Because what you'll learn about having wife is that occasionally she just needs to yell to feel better.
[Jerry laughing]
Whit Burnett Oh, and by the way, I'm awfully sorry about the New Yorker.
Jerry Salinger How'd you know about that?
Whit Burnett Oh please. They canned the Caulfield story because you wouldn't take any of their notes. You know, you cannot be a pain in the ass until you're a success.
Jerry Salinger Through the course of my fascinatingly dull life, I've always found fiction so much more truthful than reality-and, yes, I'm aware of the irony.
