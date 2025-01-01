Menu
Films
Rebel in the Rye
Rebel in the Rye Movie Quotes
Whit Burnett
I got an eye. I can spot talent coming a mile away. Saroyan, Cheever, Caldwell, I discovered them all. Of course, it would be nice if somebody discovered me.
Jerry Salinger
Hey, come on, you've been published.
Whit Burnett
I not only discovered them, I shaped them, I challenged them.
[Pointing at his flat]
Whit Burnett
This is me.
[On the stairs]
Whit Burnett
You should continue to write about Holden, but not as a short story.
Jerry Salinger
Well, hang on, wait, wait, wait, wait. What do you mean?
Whit Burnett
I think Holden Caulfield is a novel.
Jerry Salinger
No, no, I couldn't write a whole novel. I'm a dash man, not a miler.
Whit Burnett
You only say that because you're lazy. Holden Caulfield deserves an entire book all on his own.
Jerry Salinger
A novel's a lot of words.
Whit Burnett
It's just more words. Imagine the book that you would want to read and then go write it.
Jerry Salinger
Anyway, how's everything at the home front with you? You are good with Martha chewing your ear?
Whit Burnett
Everything at my home is fine...
Jerry Salinger
Yeah?
Whit Burnett
Because what you'll learn about having wife is that occasionally she just needs to yell to feel better.
[Jerry laughing]
Whit Burnett
Oh, and by the way, I'm awfully sorry about the New Yorker.
Jerry Salinger
How'd you know about that?
Whit Burnett
Oh please. They canned the Caulfield story because you wouldn't take any of their notes. You know, you cannot be a pain in the ass until you're a success.
Jerry Salinger
Through the course of my fascinatingly dull life, I've always found fiction so much more truthful than reality-and, yes, I'm aware of the irony.
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Kevin Spacey
Nicholas Hoult
