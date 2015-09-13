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Poster of Into the Forest
5.8
Into the Forest - Trailer
Kinoafisha Films Into the Forest
5.8

Into the Forest

, 2015
Into the Forest
Canada / Drama, Sci-Fi / 18+
Trailers
Poster of Into the Forest
5.8
Into the Forest - Trailer
Into the Forest  Trailer

Synopsis

After a massive power outage, two sisters learn to survive on their own in their isolated woodland home.

Cast

Elliot Page
Elliot Page
Nell
Evan Rachel Wood
Evan Rachel Wood
Eva
Max Minghella
Max Minghella
Eli
Callum Keith Rennie
Robert
Michael Eklund
Michael Eklund
Stan
Wendy Crewson
Wendy Crewson
Mom
Ronin Cara
Baby
Owen Cara
Baby
Crystal Pite
Ruby
Lorne Cardinal
Jerry
Director Patricia Rozema
Writer Patricia Rozema, Jean Hegland
Composer Max Richter
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Canada
Runtime 1 hour 41 minutes
Production year 2015
Online premiere 4 February 2017
World premiere 13 September 2015
Release date
9 March 2017 Argentina
17 November 2016 Greece
19 November 2017 Netherlands
23 November 2017 South Korea
14 December 2016 Spain
29 July 2016 USA
MPAA R
Worldwide Gross $92,166
Production Rhombus Media, BRON Studios
Also known as
Into the Forest, En el bosque, Dans la forêt, En lo profundo del bosque, Głusza, Metsa, No Escuro da Floresta, Ormana Doğru, Στην καρδιά του δάσους, В гората, В лесу, В ліс, スイッチ・オフ, 森林深处, En el bosque 2016, 인투 더 포레스트

Film rating

5.8
Rate 12 votes
5.8 IMDb
Updated 21 February 2026

Film Trailers

All trailers
Into the Forest - Trailer
Into the Forest Trailer
All trailers All Top Trailers on Our Channel
Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.

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