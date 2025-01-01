Menu
Hell or High Water Movie Quotes

Toby Howard I've been poor my whole life, like a disease passing from generation to generation. But not my boys, not anymore.
Bear I am a Comanche. Do you know what it means? It means 'Enemy to everyone'.
Tanner Howard Do you know what that makes me? A Comanche.
Tanner Howard Are you trying to make me mad? I said Dr. Pepper, this is Mr. Pibb.
Toby Howard That's all they had.
Tanner Howard Only assholes drink Mr. Pibb.
Toby Howard Drink up.
Toby Howard You got a gun on you, old man?
Old Man You're damn right I got a gun on me. Y'all going to steal my gun too?
Toby Howard We ain't stealing from you. We're stealing from the bank.
Old Man You fellas robbin' the bank?
Tanner Howard What's it look like, old man?
Old Man But you ain't Mexicans.
Marcus Hamilton Howdy ma'am. How are you doing today?
T-Bone Waitress Hot . And I don't mean the good kind. So, what don't you want?
Marcus Hamilton Pardon?
T-Bone Waitress What don't you want?
Marcus Hamilton Oh, well, uh. I think I'll just, uh...
T-Bone Waitress You know. I've been working here for 44 years. Ain't nobody ever ordered nothing but T-Bone steak and a baked potato. Except this one asshole from New York tried to order trout back in 1987. We don't sell no goddamned trout. T-bone steaks. So either you don't want the corn on the cob, or you don't want the green beans. So what don't you want?
Marcus Hamilton I don't want green beans.
Alberto Parker I don't want green beans either.
T-Bone Waitress Steaks cooked medium rare.
Alberto Parker Can I get my steak cooked just a...
T-Bone Waitress That weren't no question.
Alberto Parker All right.
T-Bone Waitress Iced tea for you boys.
Alberto Parker Iced tea'd be great.
Marcus Hamilton Iced tea, yep. Thank you ma'am.
T-Bone Waitress Uh-huh.
Marcus Hamilton Well I'll tell you one thing. Nobody's gonna rob this son of bitch.
Marcus Hamilton My word.
[last lines]
Toby Howard Hey. I rent a little house in town. If you wanna stop by and finish this conversation, you're welcome anytime.
Marcus Hamilton Oh, I'd like that. I'll be seeing you.
Toby Howard Yeah. Soon I hope. I'm ready to be done with this.
Marcus Hamilton You'll never be done with it no matter what. It's gonna haunt you, son, for the rest of your days. But you won't be alone. It's gonna haunt me too.
Toby Howard If you stop by, maybe I'll give you peace.
Marcus Hamilton Maybe. Maybe I'll give it to you.
Tanner Howard Boy, You'd think there were ten of me.
Marcus Hamilton This is what they call white man's intuition.
Alberto Parker Sometimes a blind pig finds a truffle.
Alberto Parker Do you want to live here? Got an old hardware store that charges twice what Home Depot does, one restaurant with a rattlesnake for a waitress. I mean, how's someone supposed to make a living here?
Marcus Hamilton People have made a living here for 150 years.
Alberto Parker Well people lived in caves for 150k years, they don't do it no more.
Marcus Hamilton Ahhhh well maybe your people did.
Alberto Parker You're people did too. A long time ago your ancestors was the indians until someone came along and killed them. Broke em down made you into one of them. 150 years ago all this was my ancestors land. Everything you could see, everything you saw yesterday. Until the grandparents of these folks took it. Now it's been taken from them. Cept it ain't no army doin' it, it's those sons of bitches right there. points at Texas Midland Bank.
Tanner Howard Lord of the plains... that's me.
Tanner Howard Maybe we should hit another branch.
Toby Howard You know, you talk like we ain't gonna get away with this.
Tanner Howard I never met nobody get away with anything... ever, you?
Toby Howard then why on the hell did you agree to do it?
Tanner Howard because you asked, little brother.
Marcus Hamilton [Referring to a TV evangelist] This sumbitch, he wouldn't know God if he crawled up his pant leg and bit him on the pecker.
Alberto Parker I'm starving.
Marcus Hamilton I doubt they serve pemmican.
Alberto Parker You know I'm part Mexican, too.
Marcus Hamilton Yeah, well, I'm gonna get to that when I'm through with the Indian insults, but it's gonna be a while.
Bank Manager You rangers are an odd bunch.
Alberto Parker No, just him.
Marcus Hamilton Oh, who knows. Maybe one of these bank robbers is gonna want a gunfight and I can dodge my retirement in a blaze of glory.
Alberto Parker Well, I've seen you shoot. There won't be much glory in it.
Marcus Hamilton I know their faces was covered, but could you tell their race? Black, white?
Elsie Their skin or their souls?
Tanner Howard You know I love you, don't you?
Toby Howard I love you too.
Tanner Howard Hey Toby, go fuck yourself.
Toby Howard Go fuck yourself.
[they cheerfully laugh]
Marcus Hamilton [Rangers encounter cowboys driving cattle across the road before a brush fire] Hey! What you all doing? You burning this field?
Cowboy Why in the shit would we do that? This kicked up on the highway, been chasing us ever since.
Marcus Hamilton Wish we could do somethin' for ya.
Cowboy Ought to let it just turn me to ashes, put me out of my misery. *Cut that fence!* 21st century, I'm racing a fire to the river with a herd of cattle. And I wonder why my kids won't do this shit for a living.
Toby Howard How the fuck have you managed to stay out of prison for a year?
Tanner Howard It's been difficult.
Tanner Howard We would be obliged if you would provide accommodations, though we failed to call ahead.
Clerk Boy, you are trouble.
Tanner Howard Oh, the worst kind, darling. In your last days in the nursing home, you'll think of me and giggle.
Tanner Howard Why is it always the sweet ones that are such devils when you get them revved up?
Toby Howard Wouldn't know, never had a sweet one.
Tanner Howard Yeah you like them pissed off, lookin' for someone to blame
Toby Howard Sure seems that way.
Tanner Howard The women in this place.
Toby Howard [Looks around the bar and sees several middle-aged women] What the hell you talkin' about?
Tanner Howard We should get another shot. They'll be pretty soon enough.
Toby Howard I need you sober.
Tanner Howard Who the hell gets drunk off a beer?
[repeated line]
T-Bone Waitress What don't you want?
Toby Howard Slow down.
Tanner Howard I ain't speeding.
Marcus Hamilton God, I love West Texas.
Archer City Deputy Tweakers, maybe?
Alberto Parker Maybe.
Marcus Hamilton A little early in the morning for tweakers.
Alberto Parker Tweakers don't sleep. They just tweak.
Toby Howard [to Marcus] I've been poor my whole life. So were my parents, their parents before them. It's like a disease passing from generation to generation, becomes a sickness, that's what it is. Infects every person you know, but not my boys. Not anymore. This is theirs now.
Toby Howard Now, I ain't never killed no one in my life, but if you want me to start with you, let's get on with it, old man. See if you can grab that pistol before I blast you off this porch.
Bear [blocking his path] Do you know what Comanche means? It means enemies forever.
Tanner Howard Enemies with who?
Bear Everyone.
Tanner Howard You know what that makes me?
Bear An enemy.
Tanner Howard No. It makes me a Comanche.
Toby Howard [looking at the bank in Post] It's too big.
Tanner Howard That's what she said.
Toby Howard It's no good.
Tanner Howard This ain't the first rodeo.
Toby Howard Big bank.
Tanner Howard More money.
Toby Howard Now, you may be hearing a lot of things about me and your uncle. Don't be like us. You hear me?
Justin Howard Whatever I hear, I won't believe.
Toby Howard No, you believe it. I did all of it. Now, you, you do it different... Ain't gonna drink it?
Justin Howard You tell me not to be like you, and then you offer me a beer. Which is it?
Toby Howard [Tanner grabs a stack of chips from Toby] Easy now.
Tanner Howard Suck a D.
Toby Howard Don't lose it all.
Tanner Howard [as he runs away] Eat my A!
Toby Howard [Quietly] Fuckin' asshole.
Tanner Howard Fuck you, old man!
Marcus Hamilton 'Know who I am?
Marcus Hamilton I'm the man who killed your brother.
Toby Howard I know.
