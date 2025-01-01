Marcus Hamilton Howdy ma'am. How are you doing today?

T-Bone Waitress Hot . And I don't mean the good kind. So, what don't you want?

T-Bone Waitress What don't you want?

Marcus Hamilton Oh, well, uh. I think I'll just, uh...

T-Bone Waitress You know. I've been working here for 44 years. Ain't nobody ever ordered nothing but T-Bone steak and a baked potato. Except this one asshole from New York tried to order trout back in 1987. We don't sell no goddamned trout. T-bone steaks. So either you don't want the corn on the cob, or you don't want the green beans. So what don't you want?

Marcus Hamilton I don't want green beans.

Alberto Parker I don't want green beans either.

T-Bone Waitress Steaks cooked medium rare.

Alberto Parker Can I get my steak cooked just a...

T-Bone Waitress That weren't no question.

Alberto Parker All right.

T-Bone Waitress Iced tea for you boys.

Alberto Parker Iced tea'd be great.

Marcus Hamilton Iced tea, yep. Thank you ma'am.

T-Bone Waitress Uh-huh.

Marcus Hamilton Well I'll tell you one thing. Nobody's gonna rob this son of bitch.