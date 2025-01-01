S.S. Colonel Mueller [Talking about Della Rovere] Listen, these notes mention that he speaks fluent English, French, and German.

Victorio Emanuele Bardone I know a few words in French.

[Speaking in French]

Victorio Emanuele Bardone Place your bets gentlemen. All bets have been placed.

S.S. Colonel Mueller All bets have been placed, eh?

Victorio Emanuele Bardone Do you know what is the cause of all my troubles? Gambling! I always lose! What's more, I always pay, and I've never cheated.