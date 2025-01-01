S.S. Colonel MuellerAll bets have been placed, eh?
Victorio Emanuele BardoneDo you know what is the cause of all my troubles? Gambling! I always lose! What's more, I always pay, and I've never cheated.
S.S. Colonel MuellerI hope I won't be the first to find otherwise. This is no game we're playing, Colonel!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Victorio Emanuele BardoneMy friends, I am General Della Rovere. Calm, dignity, control. Be men! Show those scoundrels that you're not afraid of dying! They're the ones that must tremble! Each one of those bombs announces his ending and our freedom!