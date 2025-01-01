Menu
General Della Rovere Movie Quotes

S.S. Colonel Mueller Chaplains are not allowed in the political section. I don't trust priests. They're all spies.
S.S. Colonel Mueller Italians don't like this war too much.
Victorio Emanuele Bardone We don't like wars at all.
S.S. Colonel Mueller [Talking about Della Rovere] Listen, these notes mention that he speaks fluent English, French, and German.
Victorio Emanuele Bardone I know a few words in French.
[Speaking in French]
Victorio Emanuele Bardone Place your bets gentlemen. All bets have been placed.
S.S. Colonel Mueller All bets have been placed, eh?
Victorio Emanuele Bardone Do you know what is the cause of all my troubles? Gambling! I always lose! What's more, I always pay, and I've never cheated.
S.S. Colonel Mueller I hope I won't be the first to find otherwise. This is no game we're playing, Colonel!
Victorio Emanuele Bardone My friends, I am General Della Rovere. Calm, dignity, control. Be men! Show those scoundrels that you're not afraid of dying! They're the ones that must tremble! Each one of those bombs announces his ending and our freedom!
[Taking cover in his cell]
Victorio Emanuele Bardone Our father, who is in Heaven...
