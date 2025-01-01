Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Private Parts Private Parts Movie Quotes

Private Parts Movie Quotes

Howard Stern Lesbians equals ratings.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Researcher The average radio listener listens for eighteen minutes. The average Howard Stern fan listens for - are you ready for this? - an hour and twenty minutes.
Pig Vomit How can that be?
Researcher Answer most commonly given? "I want to see what he'll say next."
Pig Vomit Okay, fine. But what about the people who hate Stern?
Researcher Good point. The average Stern hater listens for two and a half hours a day.
Pig Vomit But... if they hate him, why do they listen?
Researcher Most common answer? "I want to see what he'll say next."
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[after seeing Howard in his Fartman oufit]
Ozzy Osbourne What a fucking jerk.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Jackie My answer is "cock", and I wrote it really big, so I have a "big cock!"
Howard I'm afraid you can't say "big cock" on the air. That's a no-no.
Robin Quivers But I just said "pussy".
Jackie [whining] Yeah, she just said *pussy*!
Howard Well, pussy's okay. It's the way you say it. "Big cock" coming out of your mouth is, just not good.
Jackie Wait a minute. I can't say "big cock", but you can say "big cock coming out of your mouth?"
Howard That's right.
Jackie That sucks!
[Pig Vomit, very pissed off, starts running for the studio]
Fred Norris [as Richard Nixon] Did you just say "big cock coming out of your mouth that sucks"?
Howard So Brett, what did you write down?
Robin Quivers [as Brett Summers] Just like the boys, Gene. I've got "cock".
Howard Do me a favor. Hold that up for a second so I can see your "cock".
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[on why Howard is playing himself in college instead of someone younger]
Howard Stern I know I seem a little too old to be in College. But for this movie you've gotta suspend disbelief.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lawyer (Barry) Page 108, paragraph 3, No jokes involving flatulence, excretion, urination, ejaculation, or other bodily functions.
Lawyer (Jerry) Also, paragraph 2, no use of the so-called seven dirty words. These are cocksucker, mother-fucker, fuck, shit, cunt, cock, and pussy.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Roger Erlick Howard is on the FCC's Most Wanted List.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Robin Quivers Oh, my God, You just swallowed.
Howard Stern I *swallowed*!
Fred Norris Waste not, want not, Robin.
Howard Stern I want you all to know that I love WNnnnnnnnBC. See, now I can say it WNnnnnnnnnBC.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Howard (as MamaLookaboobooday) "Kill Kill Kill the White Man" by Eugene Mamalookaboobooday. Eugene is my pen name 'cause I wrote this while I was in the Pen.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ben Stern Symphony Sid. By the powers vested in me by the Federal Communications Commission, I command you get on the microphone in a serious manner and continue this broadcast.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Unshaven DJ You wanted to see me?
Moti Yeah, you came late yesterday, you came late today. I don't need you. You're fired.
Unshaven DJ Fuck you.
Moti Good, fuck you, you cunt. Fuck you 1000%. Fuck you till your asshole is like a donkey's asshole.
[coming back in speaking to Howard]
Moti Okay, you start tomorrow.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
12-Year-Old Howard But why can't I play with my puppets?
Ben Stern Shut up, ya know why!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Howard Stern Irene, the weather girl! Irene, are you there?
[on the phone]
Leather Weather Lady It's cold. *Real* cold. But your ass is gonna be plenty hot when I give you a good hard butt whippin'! Tongue!
[puts out her cigarette on the tongue of the rubberbound man]
Leather Weather Lady What do you think about that? Turns you on, doesn't it? You little maggot!
Rubberbound Man Yeah.
Howard Stern Irene, thank you for the weather forecast.
Leather Weather Lady Shut up.
Howard Stern We hope to hear from you tomorrow. Give us some more weather!
Leather Weather Lady Bite me, you loser!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Pig Vomit [speaks to the camera as road construction happens off-screen] I bear no grudge against Howard Stern. He's been very successful, and God bless him. God bless him. But I'll tell you something; I ain't done too badly, myself. Uh, I manage a shopping mall down in Florence, Alabama. Yeah, it's the number one mall in Colbert County. It's number four in the state, so it's not too bad, you know? Uh, I play golf several times a week, you know? But I'll tell ya, if Howard woulda listened to me, I'd still be up there in radio. Still be doin' radio, you know... How 'bout that? That goddamn motherfucker, you know. I tried every
[jackhammer]
Pig Vomit thing I could
[jackhammer]
Pig Vomit think of, mold him into a proper kind of deejay, but that Goddamn son of a bitch
[jackhammer]
Pig Vomit ! I'll tell you, Howard Stern, man! That motherfuckin'
[extended jackhammer and siren]
Pig Vomit ! And I'll say that with no shame, either! Man's a
[jackhammer]
Pig Vomit ! Foul-mouthed, immature... The man's immature, you know? He's like a
[jackhammer]
Pig Vomit child. I'll tell ya this much: There ain't no God while Howard Stern's walking the Earth, I'll tell you that.
[jackhammer]
Pig Vomit I gotta go.
[as he walks away, whines to a passerby:]
Pig Vomit How 'bout that Howard Stern, huh?
[to the camera:]
Pig Vomit Howard Stern can kiss my ass in hell!
[sustained jackhammer as slump-figure Pig Vomit exits the frame]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Howard Stern Whoooweeee. That's me. This is Lance Lewhatsup at WNBC. WNnnnnnBC, and I am proud to be New York's first ever gay disc jockey. Ever.
Fred Norris Ever.
Howard Stern Now I want to introduce to you my soul-mate, my love-mate, who I couldn't be without, Mr. Blaxwell.
Fred Norris Wilkommen, Bienvenue. Welcome.
Robin Quivers Well, it's great to meet you both and it is a pleasure to have you here, but I understand there's already been a problem?
Howard Stern Oh, yes. See, I was up in the Program Director's office and his name is Pig Vomit. Because he looks like a pig and he makes you want to vomit. Pig Vomit. So Pig Vomit says to me, "The name of the station isn't WNBC. It is WNnnnnnnBC. WNnnnnnnnBC." That I wasn't saying the call letters properly. It's a big problem. So, to um, *rectify* this, I brought along a cup of Blaxwell's semen.
Robin Quivers Semen?
Fred Norris I squoze it myself. I hope it's not too tangy.
Howard Stern Now I'm going to gargle it, and say the call letters over and over again until I get it right.
Robin Quivers Do you really think that'll work?
Howard Stern Oh, who cares. 'Cause I just love the taste of a man. Ooooh-ga.
Fred Norris Ooooh-ga.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[after Howard called up Pig-Vomit's wife]
Pig Vomit You're the anti-Christ. You know that, Stern?
[shouts]
Pig Vomit You are the mother-fucking anti-Christ!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Howard Stern We never went to ballgames. The only sport my dad liked was yelling.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Howard Stern After all, being misunderstood is the fate of all true geniuses, is it not?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Howard Stern I am the hero of the lesbian community.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Howard is on the phone with Pig Vomit's wife]
Howard Stern Hello. Is this Betty Jean Rushton?
Betty Jean Rushton Yes, it is.
Howard Stern Hi, there. This is Howard Stern, WNnnnnBC. I'm calling because your husband Kenny has been really bitchy around the station lately and we thought that maybe you should give him some more sex.
Betty Jean Rushton More sex?
Howard Stern Yeah, he's *backed up*! Isn't he backed up, Ross?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ben Stern I told you not to be stupid, you moron.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ross Buckingham What he did to me was the most unprofessional and insulting experience of my life. I hold you and this station personally responsible. You can fire me if you want to, but I will not work with that man for another MINUTE!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Dee Dee He was *offensive*! He was *obnoxious*! He was *disgusting*! Do you want me to go on? He once wanted me to okay a contest where he would give a free toilet to the listener with the largest bowel movement! On the air. You can imagine the logistics involved with this.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dee Dee A woman, on the air, had an orgasm. Have you *lost your mind*?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[after winning a student film competition]
Howard Stern I tell you, nothing makes a woman hotter than to be with an award-winning filmmaker.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Howard [Watching "Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous"] Hey honey, Robin Leech says we should move to Antigua.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ben Stern [to 7-year-old Howard] You're a moron! Now shut up and sit still!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Kenny You did not have permission to do that bit. I did not approve that script, Goddammit, Howard!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Howard Stern [as cute blonde Mandy strips] Wow, look at this, Robin, this is unbelievable! The underpants are coming off! This is the first naked lady in the history of radio! Sans panties, sans bra!
Robin Quivers I am shocked!
Howard Stern [jokingly] Me, too! This is disgusting! We could be taken off the air!
Robin Quivers You've finally done it!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Brittany Fairchild [redhead taking bubble bath] My shoulders tense up when I travel. Would you mind rubbing them for a minute?Works best in a hot bath. Helps relax the muscles.
Howard Stern I don't know if that's okay or not.
Brittany Fairchild Please! It really hurts!
Howard Stern Look, I don't know if I can do this. I'll tell you what, I'll just kneel over here and rub you from the back.
Brittany Fairchild No! Sit behind me in the tub!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more