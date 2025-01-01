Howard Stern Whoooweeee. That's me. This is Lance Lewhatsup at WNBC. WNnnnnnBC, and I am proud to be New York's first ever gay disc jockey. Ever.

Fred Norris Ever.

Howard Stern Now I want to introduce to you my soul-mate, my love-mate, who I couldn't be without, Mr. Blaxwell.

Fred Norris Wilkommen, Bienvenue. Welcome.

Robin Quivers Well, it's great to meet you both and it is a pleasure to have you here, but I understand there's already been a problem?

Howard Stern Oh, yes. See, I was up in the Program Director's office and his name is Pig Vomit. Because he looks like a pig and he makes you want to vomit. Pig Vomit. So Pig Vomit says to me, "The name of the station isn't WNBC. It is WNnnnnnnBC. WNnnnnnnnBC." That I wasn't saying the call letters properly. It's a big problem. So, to um, *rectify* this, I brought along a cup of Blaxwell's semen.

Robin Quivers Semen?

Fred Norris I squoze it myself. I hope it's not too tangy.

Howard Stern Now I'm going to gargle it, and say the call letters over and over again until I get it right.

Robin Quivers Do you really think that'll work?

Howard Stern Oh, who cares. 'Cause I just love the taste of a man. Ooooh-ga.