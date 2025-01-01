Menu
Marion Steiner It takes two to love, as it takes two to hate. And I will keep loving you, in spite of yourself. My heart beats faster when I think of you. Nothing else matters.
Nadine Marsac You read palms?
Bernard Granger Oh-la-la-la-la.
Nadine Marsac Go ahead. What do you see?
Bernard Granger I see...
Nadine Marsac Yes?
Bernard Granger I see that there are two women in you.
Nadine Marsac That's true!
Bernard Granger [Arlette kisses Raymond goodbye] Do I get a kiss too?
Arlette Guillaume You get a handshake.
Bernard Granger If you insist. Please, allow me. I'll read your palm. There are two women in you.
Arlette Guillaume Sorry, neither one wants to sleep with you.
Daxiat This may sound strange coming from me, but I think your husband, Lucas Steiner, was wrong to leave France. The new anti-Israelite theater laws apply to spectators and profiteers. But your husband, Mme. Steiner, was a gem. He was the only Israelite theater director...
Marion Steiner You may say 'Jewish'.
Daxiat Yes. He was the only one to be a leader, stage director and an artist. You see, the Germans are deeply attached to culture. They don't want talented artists to leave France.
Bernard Granger I want to get something straight. I was thrilled to play here, in a real theater, in a real play, but if I must take my pants off to prove I'm not a Jew, thanks, but no thanks. Besides, I refuse to take the part of another actor.
Narrator In the occupied zones, the curfew is imposed at 11:00 p.m. and for the Parisians it is terribly important not to miss the last metro.
Raymond Boursier [Yelling at Nadine as she gets out of a Nazi jeep] Not only are you late, you showed up with the Jerries. Jean-Loup will be pissed.
Nadine Marsac What do you want? I was at a dubbing session. We worked late. They offered me a ride.
Raymond Boursier Nothing stops you, If they had offered you a part in 'Jew Süss' you'd have taken it.
Nadine Marsac And how! But they didn't have a role for a French girl.
Raymond Boursier You all right? As the boss used to say, the theater is like a bathroom and cemetery - when you got to go, you got to go.
Bernard Granger [during the stage play] You are beautiful, Helena. So beautiful it hurts to look at you.
Marion Steiner Yesterday, you said it was a joy.
Bernard Granger It is a joy, but it hurts.
Nadine Marsac I couldn't find it at the theater bookshop.
Jean-Loup Cottins I'm not surprised. It's never been published.
Nadine Marsac I've never heard of it.
Jean-Loup Cottins It's a Norwegian play by a Norwegian playwright, Karen Bergen. You don't get more Norwegian than that!
Jean-Loup Cottins This is Arlette Guillaume, our set and costume designer. Bernard Granger. He'll play Carl. You must have seen him on stage.
Arlette Guillaume I don't think so. Wait. Yes, now I recall it.
Jean-Loup Cottins At the Grand Guignol?
Arlette Guillaume No, it was in something more ordinary. He played a man cruising the streets.
Bernard Granger You can't judge me by that part. I was improvising.
Arlette Guillaume Yet, I could have sworn you knew this role by heart.
Lucas Steiner [walking up a spiral staircase behind Marion] Do you think I let you go first to be polite? Well, you're wrong! I wanted to look at your legs.
[Marion laughs]
Lucas Steiner Wait. Let me breathe in the smell of the stage. Wait for me.
Bernard Granger [being tape measured for his stage costume] I can't stand to have a man touch me, Arlette. Could you take his place?
Arlette Guillaume And what about me? What if I can't stand touching a man?
Marion Steiner I'm simply exhausted.
Lucas Steiner So make yourself comfortable.
Marion Steiner No, I want to sleep at home, at the hotel. I'll go home.
Lucas Steiner So you're deserting the conjugal cave?
Daxiat I am a paradox. I adore the theater. I live for it, and yet, I'm hated by most theater people.
Lucas Steiner Do you remember, Marion? Remember?
Marion Steiner Remember what?
Lucas Steiner The elevator in that department store.
Marion Steiner Yes, I remember. I had the feeling everybody knew what we were doing. I was terrified.
Lucas Steiner You were only terrified?
Marion Steiner No, not only terrified.
Jacquôt There are the Boches.
Raymond Boursier Yes.
Jacquôt The Heinies.
Raymond Boursier Yes.
Jacquôt The Krauts, the Jerries. I don't remember the other one.
Raymond Boursier You forgot the Beetles.
Jacquôt That's right, the Beetles.
Martine, the thief Ask for Yolanda at the Lafayette department store. Tell her I sent you. She can get you "Gone With The Wind" for 80 francs.
Germaine Fabre I would never spend that much on a book, even on the black market. But, if Marion wants it...
Martine, the thief Yes, she said she wanted to read it.
Germaine Fabre Then, I'll go get it.
Bernard Granger Boy! I really was on the wrong track with her.
Jean-Loup Cottins That's for sure. She's not for you. She's actually more like competition. You liked her that much?
Bernard Granger I just wanted to sleep with her. I don't know what it is. It was like craving a hot croissant.
Raymond Boursier I took her to a movie once and once to a restaurant. That's all. I swear. I don't know her address. I've never been to her place and she never came to mine. But since she was pretty, I don't mind that everybody thought I was sleeping with her.
Marion Steiner Yes, yes. - Yes. - Yes, yes, yes, yes, yes. - Yes, yes.
Bernard Granger Tell me, Arlette. Would you help me rehearse my lines in my dressing room?
Arlette Guillaume The kind of help you're looking for is not hard to find. You should try a brothel, I think.
Lucas Steiner From the cellar, I follow everything that goes on. When the lights are dimmed in the morning, I know it's rehearsal time. When they go on again, it's lunchtime. When all the lights go out at night, I tell myself, "In five minutes, Marion will be here."
Marion Steiner [during the stage play] At times I feel like I really don't exist.
Bernard Granger I've been here before in the audience. I saw Madame Steiner in "The Cherry Orchard" by Chekhov.
Marion Steiner He liked the Grand Guignol. But he's very happy to be with us. He's a little like Jean Gabin in "La Bête Humaine." Very physical and yet quite gentle.
Bernard Granger I'm alone, so I thought we might have a drink and talk.
Arlette Guillaume Listen, I'm not thirsty and I have nothing to say. Let me go.
Bernard Granger You've got me all wrong. Do you think I do this every day? No.
Arlette Guillaume No, only every other day.
Bernard Granger Do you know what it's like to be attracted to someone? Please believe me. I haven't picked up a strange woman in four years.
Arlette Guillaume I should feel honored.
Jean-Loup Cottins I know as well as you do that Rosen's Aryan certificate is a fake.
