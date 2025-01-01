DaxiatThis may sound strange coming from me, but I think your husband, Lucas Steiner, was wrong to leave France. The new anti-Israelite theater laws apply to spectators and profiteers. But your husband, Mme. Steiner, was a gem. He was the only Israelite theater director...
DaxiatYes. He was the only one to be a leader, stage director and an artist. You see, the Germans are deeply attached to culture. They don't want talented artists to leave France.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bernard GrangerI want to get something straight. I was thrilled to play here, in a real theater, in a real play, but if I must take my pants off to prove I'm not a Jew, thanks, but no thanks. Besides, I refuse to take the part of another actor.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
NarratorIn the occupied zones, the curfew is imposed at 11:00 p.m. and for the Parisians it is terribly important not to miss the last metro.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Raymond Boursier[Yelling at Nadine as she gets out of a Nazi jeep]Not only are you late, you showed up with the Jerries. Jean-Loup will be pissed.
Nadine MarsacWhat do you want? I was at a dubbing session. We worked late. They offered me a ride.
Raymond BoursierNothing stops you, If they had offered you a part in 'Jew Süss' you'd have taken it.
Nadine MarsacAnd how! But they didn't have a role for a French girl.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Raymond BoursierYou all right? As the boss used to say, the theater is like a bathroom and cemetery - when you got to go, you got to go.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bernard Granger[during the stage play]You are beautiful, Helena. So beautiful it hurts to look at you.
Jean-Loup CottinsThat's for sure. She's not for you. She's actually more like competition. You liked her that much?
Bernard GrangerI just wanted to sleep with her. I don't know what it is. It was like craving a hot croissant.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Raymond BoursierI took her to a movie once and once to a restaurant. That's all. I swear. I don't know her address. I've never been to her place and she never came to mine. But since she was pretty, I don't mind that everybody thought I was sleeping with her.
Bernard GrangerTell me, Arlette. Would you help me rehearse my lines in my dressing room?
Arlette GuillaumeThe kind of help you're looking for is not hard to find. You should try a brothel, I think.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Lucas SteinerFrom the cellar, I follow everything that goes on. When the lights are dimmed in the morning, I know it's rehearsal time. When they go on again, it's lunchtime. When all the lights go out at night, I tell myself, "In five minutes, Marion will be here."
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Marion Steiner[during the stage play]At times I feel like I really don't exist.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bernard GrangerI've been here before in the audience. I saw Madame Steiner in "The Cherry Orchard" by Chekhov.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Marion SteinerHe liked the Grand Guignol. But he's very happy to be with us. He's a little like Jean Gabin in "La Bête Humaine." Very physical and yet quite gentle.