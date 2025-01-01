Raymond Boursier [Yelling at Nadine as she gets out of a Nazi jeep] Not only are you late, you showed up with the Jerries. Jean-Loup will be pissed.

Nadine Marsac What do you want? I was at a dubbing session. We worked late. They offered me a ride.

Raymond Boursier Nothing stops you, If they had offered you a part in 'Jew Süss' you'd have taken it.