Noam ChomskyLike my close friend for many years, Howard Zinn, put it in his words that "What matters is the countless small deeds of unknown people who lay the basis for the significant events that enter into history." They're the ones who have done things in the past and they're the ones who have to do it in the future.
[first lines]
Noam ChomskyDuring the Great Depression, which I'm old enough to remember, and when most of my family was unemployed working class, it was bad, much worse objectively than today. But there was an expectation that things were going to get better. There was a real sense of hopefulness. - There isn't today.
Noam ChomskyKeep workers insecure and keep them under control, and they're not going to ask for decent wages or decent working conditions, or the right of free association, meaning unionizing. Now for the masters of mankind that's fine. They make their profits. But for the population it's devastating.
Noam ChomskyIt ends up with what is called 'regulatory capture'. The business being regulated is in fact running the regulators. Bank lobbies started writing the laws of financial regulation, it's got to that extreme.
opening title cardNOAM CHOMSKY is widely regarded as the most influential intellectual of our time. - Filmed over four years, these are his final long-form documentary interviews.