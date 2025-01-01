Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Requiem for the American Dream Requiem for the American Dream Movie Quotes

Requiem for the American Dream Movie Quotes

[last lines]
Noam Chomsky Like my close friend for many years, Howard Zinn, put it in his words that "What matters is the countless small deeds of unknown people who lay the basis for the significant events that enter into history." They're the ones who have done things in the past and they're the ones who have to do it in the future.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Noam Chomsky During the Great Depression, which I'm old enough to remember, and when most of my family was unemployed working class, it was bad, much worse objectively than today. But there was an expectation that things were going to get better. There was a real sense of hopefulness. - There isn't today.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Noam Chomsky Keep workers insecure and keep them under control, and they're not going to ask for decent wages or decent working conditions, or the right of free association, meaning unionizing. Now for the masters of mankind that's fine. They make their profits. But for the population it's devastating.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Noam Chomsky It ends up with what is called 'regulatory capture'. The business being regulated is in fact running the regulators. Bank lobbies started writing the laws of financial regulation, it's got to that extreme.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
opening title card NOAM CHOMSKY is widely regarded as the most influential intellectual of our time. - Filmed over four years, these are his final long-form documentary interviews.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more