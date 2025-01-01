Menu
Franz Suchomel If you lie enough, you believe your own lies.
Claude Lanzmann Yes, but do you know how many people died in the ghetto each month in 1941?
Franz Grassler I don't know now, if I ever knew.
Claude Lanzmann But you did know. There are exact figures.
Franz Grassler I probably knew...
Claude Lanzmann Yes. Five thousand a month.
Franz Grassler Five thousand a month? Yes, well... That's a lot...
Claude Lanzmann But a ghetto like Warsaw's, in a great capital, in the heart of the city...
Franz Grassler That was unusual.
Claude Lanzmann You say you wanted to maintain the ghetto?
Franz Grassler Our mission wasn't to annihilate the ghetto, but to keep it alive, to maintain it.
Claude Lanzmann What does "alive" mean in such conditions?
Franz Grassler That was the problem. That was the whole problem.
Claude Lanzmann But people were dying in the streets. There were bodies everywhere?
Franz Grassler Exactly. That was the paradox.
Claude Lanzmann You see it as a paradox?
Franz Grassler I'm sure of it.
Claude Lanzmann Why? Can you explain?
Franz Grassler No.
Claude Lanzmann Why not?
Franz Grassler Explain what? But the fact is... That wasn't maintaining! Jews were being exterminated daily in the ghetto wrote... To maintain it properly we'd have needed more substantial rations and less crowding.
Claude Lanzmann Why weren't the rations more humane? Why weren't they? That was a German decision wasn't it?
Franz Grassler There was no real decision to starve the ghetto. The big decision to exterminate came much later.
Claude Lanzmann That's right, later. In 1942.
Franz Grassler Precisely.
Claude Lanzmann A year later.
Franz Grassler Just so. Our mission, as I recall it, was to manage the ghetto, and naturally with those inadequate rations and the over-crowding, a high, even excessive death rate was inevitable.
Claude Lanzmann Yes. What does "maintain" the ghetto mean in such conditions, the food, sanitation, etcetera? What could the Jews do against such measures?
Franz Grassler They couldn't do anything.
Claude Lanzmann Why did Czerniakow commit suicide?
Franz Grassler Because he realised there was no future for the ghetto. He probably saw before I did that the Jews would be killed.
Richard Glazar [describing his arrival at Treblinka] We were taken to a barracks. The whole place stank. Piled about five feet high in a jumbled mass, were all the things people could conceivably have brought. Clothes, suitcases, everything stacked in a solid mass. On top of it, jumping around like demons, people were making bundles and carrying them outside. It was turned over to one of these men. His armband said 'Squad Leader'. He shouted, and I understood that I was also to pick up clothing, bundle it, and take it somewhere. As I worked, I asked him: "What's going on? Where are the ones who stripped?" And he replied: "Dead! All Dead!" But it still hadn't sunk in, I didn't believe it. He'd used the Yiddish word. It was the first time I'd had heard Yiddish spoken. He didn't say it very loud, and I saw he had tears in his eyes. Suddenly, he started shouting, and raised his whip. Out of the corner of my eye I saw an SS man coming. And I understood that I was to ask no more questions, but just to rush outside with the package.
Claude Lanzmann You don't remember those days?
Franz Grassler Not much. I recall more clearly my pre-war mountaineering trips than the entire war period and those days in Warsaw. All, in all, those were bad times. It's a fact we tend to forget, thank God, the bad times more easily than the good. The bad times are repressed.
Claude Lanzmann And this "death panic"?
Franz Suchomel When this "death panic" sets in, one lets go. It's well known when someone's terrified, and knows he's about to die; it can happen in bed. My mother was kneeling by her bed...
Claude Lanzmann Your mother?
Franz Suchomel Yes. Then there was a big pile. That's a fact. It's been medically proven.
