Claude Lanzmann
But a ghetto like Warsaw's, in a great capital, in the heart of the city...
Franz Grassler
That was unusual.
Claude Lanzmann
You say you wanted to maintain the ghetto?
Franz Grassler
Our mission wasn't to annihilate the ghetto, but to keep it alive, to maintain it.
Claude Lanzmann
What does "alive" mean in such conditions?
Franz Grassler
That was the problem. That was the whole problem.
Claude Lanzmann
But people were dying in the streets. There were bodies everywhere?
Franz Grassler
Exactly. That was the paradox.
Claude Lanzmann
You see it as a paradox?
Franz Grassler
I'm sure of it.
Claude Lanzmann
Why? Can you explain?
Franz Grassler
No.
Claude Lanzmann
Why not?
Franz Grassler
Explain what? But the fact is... That wasn't maintaining! Jews were being exterminated daily in the ghetto wrote... To maintain it properly we'd have needed more substantial rations and less crowding.
Claude Lanzmann
Why weren't the rations more humane? Why weren't they? That was a German decision wasn't it?
Franz Grassler
There was no real decision to starve the ghetto. The big decision to exterminate came much later.
Claude Lanzmann
That's right, later. In 1942.
Franz Grassler
Precisely.
Claude Lanzmann
A year later.
Franz Grassler
Just so. Our mission, as I recall it, was to manage the ghetto, and naturally with those inadequate rations and the over-crowding, a high, even excessive death rate was inevitable.
Claude Lanzmann
Yes. What does "maintain" the ghetto mean in such conditions, the food, sanitation, etcetera? What could the Jews do against such measures?
Franz Grassler
They couldn't do anything.
Claude Lanzmann
Why did Czerniakow commit suicide?
Franz Grassler
Because he realised there was no future for the ghetto. He probably saw before I did that the Jews would be killed.