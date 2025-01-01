L'inspecteur adjoint AntoineI have to admit, I've taken a liking to you, Miss Dora Monier.
Dora MonierMe?
L'inspecteur adjoint AntoineBecause I have to say, you're just my type. When it comes to women, we'll never have a chance.
Dora MonierYour arm a little higher. Higher. No, wait, I think you need to...
Jenny LamourAh, no, no. Just tell me what you want. I don't like being groped.
Dora MonierOh, Maurice must love that.
Jenny LamourWith him, it's different, my dear. I can't get enough.
Maurice MartineauWhy didn't Brignon invite me?
Jenny LamourHe doesn't even know you exist.
Maurice MartineauYou didn't tell him you're married?
Jenny LamourI'm not stupid.
Maurice MartineauJenny, please, behave yourself.
Jenny LamourWhat's wrong? Léo was teaching me a great song.
Maurice MartineauUsing his hands?
LéopardiWhat a mind! You nitwit. Don't you know we sing with our hands in Marseilles?
Maurice MartineauFine, but that's no reason to touch my wife's thighs.
Jenny LamourHe was keeping time.
LéopardiLet him talk, my dear. Imagine a whippersnapper jealous of an old fogy like me. It's flattering. Amazingly stupid, but flattering.
Jenny LamourStage fright makes me sweat. My undies are soaked.
LéopardiLet's see.
Jenny LamourOh! This shock would kill you.
Jenny LamourIt's him I love. Other men bore me. It's not just physical. It's spiritual. Without him, I'm lost. It may sound nuts to you, but Maurice is my flame. He may not burn bright, but he lights my way.
Georges Brignon[admiring a nude model]Oh, delicious. Simply delicious. And so chaste. Say what you will, I'd rather spend my money on this than a Manet or a Picasso. It's so much more interesting.
Maurice MartineauTell me where you've been?
Jenny LamourI had a drink with a very important man. So there!
Maurice MartineauBrignon?
Jenny LamourBrignon? Why would you say that? I see. Of course, Dora ratted me out.
Maurice MartineauDon't say that. She did nothing wrong. She just did her duty. Brignon is dangerous scum.
Jenny LamourShe ought to know.
Dora MonierYou have to go.
Jenny LamourA bore?
Dora MonierA customer. A dirty old man who brings girls to photograph. And what girls!
Jenny LamourNice work.
Dora MonierI promise you, I don't do it for fun.
Mme BeauvoirDid she mention dinner?
Maurice MartineauNo, but it doesn't matter.
Mme BeauvoirBeans on the stove and there's veal in the cupboard!
Léopardi[to Maurice]Don't get any ideas. I'd be ashamed to doubt a nice girl like Jenny. She adores you. No one's as faithful as she is. Men are such idiots. Right, Ginette?
GinetteAnd a good thing, too.
Jenny LamourYou think you're clever, don't you? I'll get him to forgive me.
Maurice MartineauYes and I'll kill you both.
Jenny LamourYou idiot, then kill me. You'd be caught in no time. It'll be the guillotine for you.
Maurice MartineauI'd have an alibi.
Jenny LamourYou? You're too clumsy. You'd get the guillotine!
Maurice MartineauYou'd like that.
Jenny LamourUnder Louis XV, I'd have been Madame de Pompadour. I'd have heated up their tights!
L'inspecteur adjoint AntoineWe move in all kinds of circles, meet a lot of people. I learned engraving from a counterfeiter, accounting from a swindler. A taxi dancer tried to teach me the tango, but nothing doing. It wasn't up my alley.
Dora MonierI wasn't his type. Brignon was a bourgeois, very shy. I'm too off-putting. He needed these young girls he could dominate.
L'inspecteur adjoint AntoineA dirty old man.
Dora MonierYes.
Dora Monier[to Jenny]I don't want you to go to prison. They cut off your hair. It's cold. I don't want that.
L'inspecteur adjoint AntoineSo you admit having taken these photos?
Dora MonierWhy not? Aren't nude photos still legal?
L'inspecteur adjoint AntoineIt depends which ones. But that's Vice business. I'm only interested in the models.
Dora MonierUnfortunately, I don't know them. He picked them up everywhere. They came in all shades and sizes.
Emile LafourThe less I see of cops, the better I behave.
VioletteAh, he's such a nice man. Not like Fernand.
L'inspecteur adjoint AntoineFernand?
VioletteMy boyfriend. He can be so rude.
L'inspecteur adjoint AntoineGreat. Who cares?
L'inspecteur adjoint AntoineI do some Sunday photography. Nothing exciting. I shoot houses, old shops, small streets. Barnivel got me hooked.
Dora MonierBarnivel?
L'inspecteur adjoint AntoineYou don't remember him? A great old guy. Unfortunately, he had this thing about poisoning people. He wiped out his whole family. His wife, two daughters, his brother-in-law. He photographed them on their deathbed. A real artist.
Maurice MartineauI'm such a fool. I should have been with a girl like you, Dora.
Dora MonierDon't feel so bad. I'm a funny kind of girl.
L'inspecteur adjoint AntoineWhat were you doing there? Were you Brignon's mistress or merry Maurice's?
Dora MonierWhy not both at once?
L'inspecteur adjoint AntoineDon't play the saint. I know your kind. You're a go-getter.
Jenny LamourA go-getter? What's that supposed to mean? You poor man. I was born in the dead of winter in a two-room flat. Six of us lived there for 12 years. Twelve years of the landlord yelling for the rent. Stomach-aches because of bad meat. Washing ourselves in the sink. It took my dad six years to die in the back room. Is wanting to leave that go-getting?
L'inspecteur adjoint AntoineOf course.
L'inspecteur adjoint AntoineYou're a no-nonsense lady. Not the kind for a fling.
L'inspecteur adjoint AntoineAlbert! You got nailed?
L'inspecteur qui arrête AlbertLike a dope. In a raid.
L'inspecteur adjoint AntoineI warned you about staying in Pigalle.
AlbertI ain't in the clink yet.
L'inspecteur adjoint AntoineYou really care for your friend.
Dora MonierFor better or worse. I love her.
L'inspecteur adjoint AntoineI know.
L'inspecteur adjoint AntoineA sordid business.
Le commissaire principal de la P.J.It usually is.
L'inspecteur adjoint AntoineYou get excited, all geared up...
Le commissaire principal de la P.J.You expect a good case...
L'inspecteur adjoint AntoineAnd it boils down to the usual. Diddly-squat.
Jenny LamourI don't like you nosing into Maurice's business.
Dora MonierDon't be stupid. We're friends. Maurice and I were raised together.
Jenny LamourChildhood friends, right! It starts with marbles and ends in the sack.
L'inspecteur adjoint AntoineThey remind me of my negroes in the Legion. The tom-toms.
Jenny LamourThe truth is, he doesn't understand me.
Dora MonierHe's a man. Men can't really understand us.