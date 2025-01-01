Menu
Quai des Orfèvres Movie Quotes

L'inspecteur adjoint Antoine I have to admit, I've taken a liking to you, Miss Dora Monier.
Dora Monier Me?
L'inspecteur adjoint Antoine Because I have to say, you're just my type. When it comes to women, we'll never have a chance.
Dora Monier Your arm a little higher. Higher. No, wait, I think you need to...
Jenny Lamour Ah, no, no. Just tell me what you want. I don't like being groped.
Dora Monier Oh, Maurice must love that.
Jenny Lamour With him, it's different, my dear. I can't get enough.
Maurice Martineau Why didn't Brignon invite me?
Jenny Lamour He doesn't even know you exist.
Maurice Martineau You didn't tell him you're married?
Jenny Lamour I'm not stupid.
Maurice Martineau Jenny, please, behave yourself.
Jenny Lamour What's wrong? Léo was teaching me a great song.
Maurice Martineau Using his hands?
Léopardi What a mind! You nitwit. Don't you know we sing with our hands in Marseilles?
Maurice Martineau Fine, but that's no reason to touch my wife's thighs.
Jenny Lamour He was keeping time.
Léopardi Let him talk, my dear. Imagine a whippersnapper jealous of an old fogy like me. It's flattering. Amazingly stupid, but flattering.
Jenny Lamour Stage fright makes me sweat. My undies are soaked.
Léopardi Let's see.
Jenny Lamour Oh! This shock would kill you.
Jenny Lamour It's him I love. Other men bore me. It's not just physical. It's spiritual. Without him, I'm lost. It may sound nuts to you, but Maurice is my flame. He may not burn bright, but he lights my way.
Georges Brignon [admiring a nude model] Oh, delicious. Simply delicious. And so chaste. Say what you will, I'd rather spend my money on this than a Manet or a Picasso. It's so much more interesting.
Maurice Martineau Tell me where you've been?
Jenny Lamour I had a drink with a very important man. So there!
Maurice Martineau Brignon?
Jenny Lamour Brignon? Why would you say that? I see. Of course, Dora ratted me out.
Maurice Martineau Don't say that. She did nothing wrong. She just did her duty. Brignon is dangerous scum.
Jenny Lamour She ought to know.
Dora Monier You have to go.
Jenny Lamour A bore?
Dora Monier A customer. A dirty old man who brings girls to photograph. And what girls!
Jenny Lamour Nice work.
Dora Monier I promise you, I don't do it for fun.
Mme Beauvoir Did she mention dinner?
Maurice Martineau No, but it doesn't matter.
Mme Beauvoir Beans on the stove and there's veal in the cupboard!
Léopardi [to Maurice] Don't get any ideas. I'd be ashamed to doubt a nice girl like Jenny. She adores you. No one's as faithful as she is. Men are such idiots. Right, Ginette?
Ginette And a good thing, too.
Jenny Lamour You think you're clever, don't you? I'll get him to forgive me.
Maurice Martineau Yes and I'll kill you both.
Jenny Lamour You idiot, then kill me. You'd be caught in no time. It'll be the guillotine for you.
Maurice Martineau I'd have an alibi.
Jenny Lamour You? You're too clumsy. You'd get the guillotine!
Maurice Martineau You'd like that.
Jenny Lamour Under Louis XV, I'd have been Madame de Pompadour. I'd have heated up their tights!
L'inspecteur adjoint Antoine We move in all kinds of circles, meet a lot of people. I learned engraving from a counterfeiter, accounting from a swindler. A taxi dancer tried to teach me the tango, but nothing doing. It wasn't up my alley.
Dora Monier I wasn't his type. Brignon was a bourgeois, very shy. I'm too off-putting. He needed these young girls he could dominate.
L'inspecteur adjoint Antoine A dirty old man.
Dora Monier Yes.
Dora Monier [to Jenny] I don't want you to go to prison. They cut off your hair. It's cold. I don't want that.
L'inspecteur adjoint Antoine So you admit having taken these photos?
Dora Monier Why not? Aren't nude photos still legal?
L'inspecteur adjoint Antoine It depends which ones. But that's Vice business. I'm only interested in the models.
Dora Monier Unfortunately, I don't know them. He picked them up everywhere. They came in all shades and sizes.
Emile Lafour The less I see of cops, the better I behave.
Violette Ah, he's such a nice man. Not like Fernand.
L'inspecteur adjoint Antoine Fernand?
Violette My boyfriend. He can be so rude.
L'inspecteur adjoint Antoine Great. Who cares?
L'inspecteur adjoint Antoine I do some Sunday photography. Nothing exciting. I shoot houses, old shops, small streets. Barnivel got me hooked.
Dora Monier Barnivel?
L'inspecteur adjoint Antoine You don't remember him? A great old guy. Unfortunately, he had this thing about poisoning people. He wiped out his whole family. His wife, two daughters, his brother-in-law. He photographed them on their deathbed. A real artist.
Maurice Martineau I'm such a fool. I should have been with a girl like you, Dora.
Dora Monier Don't feel so bad. I'm a funny kind of girl.
L'inspecteur adjoint Antoine What were you doing there? Were you Brignon's mistress or merry Maurice's?
Dora Monier Why not both at once?
L'inspecteur adjoint Antoine Don't play the saint. I know your kind. You're a go-getter.
Jenny Lamour A go-getter? What's that supposed to mean? You poor man. I was born in the dead of winter in a two-room flat. Six of us lived there for 12 years. Twelve years of the landlord yelling for the rent. Stomach-aches because of bad meat. Washing ourselves in the sink. It took my dad six years to die in the back room. Is wanting to leave that go-getting?
L'inspecteur adjoint Antoine Of course.
L'inspecteur adjoint Antoine You're a no-nonsense lady. Not the kind for a fling.
L'inspecteur adjoint Antoine Albert! You got nailed?
L'inspecteur qui arrête Albert Like a dope. In a raid.
L'inspecteur adjoint Antoine I warned you about staying in Pigalle.
Albert I ain't in the clink yet.
L'inspecteur adjoint Antoine You really care for your friend.
Dora Monier For better or worse. I love her.
L'inspecteur adjoint Antoine I know.
L'inspecteur adjoint Antoine A sordid business.
Le commissaire principal de la P.J. It usually is.
L'inspecteur adjoint Antoine You get excited, all geared up...
Le commissaire principal de la P.J. You expect a good case...
L'inspecteur adjoint Antoine And it boils down to the usual. Diddly-squat.
Jenny Lamour I don't like you nosing into Maurice's business.
Dora Monier Don't be stupid. We're friends. Maurice and I were raised together.
Jenny Lamour Childhood friends, right! It starts with marbles and ends in the sack.
L'inspecteur adjoint Antoine They remind me of my negroes in the Legion. The tom-toms.
Jenny Lamour The truth is, he doesn't understand me.
Dora Monier He's a man. Men can't really understand us.
Jenny Lamour Silly! I only tease people I like.
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Lui Zhuve
Simone Renant
Suzy Delair
Bernard Blier
Pierre Larquey
Paul Demange
Raymond Bussières
