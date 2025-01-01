Menu
Kinoafisha Films A Street Cat Named Bob A Street Cat Named Bob Movie Quotes

Bob Meow.
James Bowen [Spoken to Bob after Bob chases a mouse back into its hole] You only eat what I give you. Not the neighbors.
James Bowen [from trailer] I'm ready. I've got Bob. He'll look after me.
Bob [from the trailer]
[Bob mews after being neutered]
James Bowen Okay... look I'll take it
[the cone]
James Bowen off... if you promise not to lick the stitches
Bob RRRRRR
[repeated line]
James Bowen Give it a try... help Bob and I
James Bowen [from the trailer] So what number life are you on? Apparently I'm on my ninth
James Bowen [from the trailer] Everyone gets a second chance! But not everyone manages to take them! Luckily for me I had a very important companion to help with my second chance
James Bowen Felt like I lived every moment.
Betty Betty, Val: [from the trailer] Bob came to you for a reason
James Bowen Bob?
Betty Betty, Val: That's what he wants you to call him
James Bowen [from the trailer]
[Distraught]
James Bowen I wanted to apologize for everything
Jack Bowen [Solemnly] I'm the one who needs to apologize
Betty Betty, Val: [from the trailer]
[On James]
Betty Betty, Val: Every now and then one comes along... and you just know they have it in them to be sober... Think this is his last shot
