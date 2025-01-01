Menu
A Street Cat Named Bob Movie Quotes
Bob
Meow.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
James Bowen
[Spoken to Bob after Bob chases a mouse back into its hole]
You only eat what I give you. Not the neighbors.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
James Bowen
[from trailer]
I'm ready. I've got Bob. He'll look after me.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Bob
[from the trailer]
[Bob mews after being neutered]
James Bowen
Okay... look I'll take it
[the cone]
James Bowen
off... if you promise not to lick the stitches
Bob
RRRRRR
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[repeated line]
James Bowen
Give it a try... help Bob and I
James Bowen
[from the trailer]
So what number life are you on? Apparently I'm on my ninth
James Bowen
[from the trailer]
Everyone gets a second chance! But not everyone manages to take them! Luckily for me I had a very important companion to help with my second chance
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
James Bowen
Felt like I lived every moment.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Betty
Betty, Val: [from the trailer] Bob came to you for a reason
James Bowen
Bob?
Betty
Betty, Val: That's what he wants you to call him
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
James Bowen
[from the trailer]
[Distraught]
James Bowen
I wanted to apologize for everything
Jack Bowen
[Solemnly]
I'm the one who needs to apologize
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Betty
Betty, Val: [from the trailer]
[On James]
Betty
Betty, Val: Every now and then one comes along... and you just know they have it in them to be sober... Think this is his last shot
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
