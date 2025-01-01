Menu
Kinoafisha
Films
The Millionairess
The Millionairess Movie Quotes
Dr. Ahmed el Kabir
[sailing across the Thames to his surgery, noticing Epifania attempting suicide]
Hello, good day for a swim!
Epifania Parerga
I am not swimming, I am committing suicide
Dr. Ahmed el Kabir
Very good
Epifania Parerga
You don't understand, I'm killing myself
Dr. Ahmed el Kabir
Well, it is our common destiny, good day
Epifania Parerga
You're not a man, you're an Englishman!
Epifania Parerga
Our marriage was just a succession of boxing matches.
Epifania Parerga
I'm very susceptible to sex appeal.
Epifania Parerga
After all Adrian, I am made of flesh and blood.
Doctor Adrian Bland
You certainly are.
Epifania Parerga
[Having inveigled Doctor /]
[Sellars]
Epifania Parerga
into marriage = Final line] From now on, you do as I say!
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Peter Sellers
Sophia Loren
Dennis Price
