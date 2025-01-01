Menu
The Millionairess Movie Quotes

Dr. Ahmed el Kabir [sailing across the Thames to his surgery, noticing Epifania attempting suicide] Hello, good day for a swim!
Epifania Parerga I am not swimming, I am committing suicide
Dr. Ahmed el Kabir Very good
Epifania Parerga You don't understand, I'm killing myself
Dr. Ahmed el Kabir Well, it is our common destiny, good day
Epifania Parerga You're not a man, you're an Englishman!
Epifania Parerga Our marriage was just a succession of boxing matches.
Epifania Parerga I'm very susceptible to sex appeal.
Epifania Parerga After all Adrian, I am made of flesh and blood.
Doctor Adrian Bland You certainly are.
Epifania Parerga [Having inveigled Doctor /]
[Sellars]
Epifania Parerga into marriage = Final line] From now on, you do as I say!
