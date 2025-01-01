Menu
Bizarre, Bizarre
Bizarre, Bizarre Movie Quotes
Quotes
The Bishop
Moi j'ai dit bizarre, bizarre ? Comme c'est étrange... Pourquoi aurais-je dit bizarre, bizarre ?
Molyneux (Michel Simon)
Je vous assure, cher cousin, que vous avez dit bizarre, bizarre.
The Bishop
Moi j'ai dit bizarre ? Comme c'est bizarre...
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Lui Zhuve
Michel Simon
