Kinoafisha Films Strange Cargo Strange Cargo Movie Quotes

Strange Cargo Movie Quotes

André Verne So you outsmarted me, huh?
Julie That's what happens, they tell me, when smart people get together. One of them winds up ahead.
André Verne Whenever you want sanctuary, babe, here's where you'll find it.
[tapping thumb to chest]
André Verne Right here, in the ol' temple.
Julie Don't tap your heart, you'll break your finger. And if you're sanctuary, I'll take whatever else is lying around.
Julie And as for going around with you, I still pick my own gutters
Julie When you've drifted as much as I have then you're glad to drop anchor - even if it is in the mud.
André Verne I said, where you from, baby?
Julie Marseille.
André Verne Marseille? Hmm, hot blue nights, the right kind of music, it's a date.
Julie A romantic convict. What are you in for? Stealing doilies?
André Verne I'll take all they've got, for a little of this. I don't know what you'll look like tomorrow, but right now, baby, you're the most beautiful dame in the world. Does that mean anything to you?
Julie Not a thing!
André Verne No. Supposing I wasn't a convict? Supposing I was sailing through on my yacht or a guy selling brushes?
Julie Yeah, suppose I was Snow White!
André Verne Hey, baby, stop messing around with the crew and get back here. You belong at the Captain's table, don't ever forget that.
Julie Remember this Pig, you're the one man in the world I could never get low enough to touch. Now, get outta here and leave me alone!
André Verne [after the hostile Julie unexpectedly helps him win a fight by throwing a skillet] Shall I say "thanks," baby, or were you just waving at something?
Julie Don't give me any of that Sister-come-to-Salvation. Look, I'm not buying any. I know the routine. It starts out with a prayer, and ends up with a Bible in one hand and me in the other!
André Verne But I got a couple of hidden weapons at that, here and here.
[he taps his head and his heart]
André Verne Nobody can take them away from me.
André Verne You hate hard, baby, so you love hard.
André Verne A woman'd be a chump to go on with a guy like me, wouldn't she? What could she win? It's what you call makin' it the hard way. You can't travel that way, can ya baby?
Julie Maybe that's it. But you'd do me a favor and drag me along with you anyway, wouldn't ya? From sewer to sewer.
André Verne But on plush cushions!
André Verne It don't make sense, here, this one will start you talking to yourself, listen,"So, God created man in his own image." How do you like that? Now, take a look at me. Do I look like a god to you? This forsaken place is full of gods, I suppose. Only, they're not working at it right now, they're gods' on a holiday! Answer that one.
Cambreau It sounds simple enough. I think it means that each man has some of the qualities of God inside him, if he wants them and if he looks for them.
Telez Obviously, you know men, how evil they are. Only God is good.
Cambreau But, the good in man is God, Telez.
Telez Only God is good. Only God can forgive. They stole my crucifix, Cambreau. Without it, I'm lost. I'm afraid.
Cambreau A crucifix is a piece of wood, Telez. Only a piece of wood. The miracle is not in the wood, but, in the heart.
Moll I see you brought a friend along with you, too. Always room for one more in the boat.
Julie And if there isn't, you can always stay behind.
Moll We'll cut up our rations with you and our water. What do you say?
André Verne Big-hearted, ain't you Moll.
Moll Why not. We're all together, aren't we? Everything is share and share alike, with us. With all of us, ain't it! With everything.
André Verne Sure it is, with everything that's yours if not mine. Do you get that, Moll? And do you get it, you mugs? Take a good look, because that's all that any of you are going to get.
André Verne I've got an idea, Grideau. Give me twelve hours to get out and put her
[Julie]
André Verne in the dormatory. That way everybody's happy.
[first title card]
Title Card Deep in the Guianas... a penal colony for men set aside to be forgotten by the world they live in ~~ for men to whom the present, the future and the past are one ~~~~ for men without hope...
