André VerneMarseille? Hmm, hot blue nights, the right kind of music, it's a date.
JulieA romantic convict. What are you in for? Stealing doilies?
André VerneI'll take all they've got, for a little of this. I don't know what you'll look like tomorrow, but right now, baby, you're the most beautiful dame in the world. Does that mean anything to you?
André VerneIt don't make sense, here, this one will start you talking to yourself, listen,"So, God created man in his own image." How do you like that? Now, take a look at me. Do I look like a god to you? This forsaken place is full of gods, I suppose. Only, they're not working at it right now, they're gods' on a holiday! Answer that one.
CambreauIt sounds simple enough. I think it means that each man has some of the qualities of God inside him, if he wants them and if he looks for them.
TelezObviously, you know men, how evil they are. Only God is good.
CambreauBut, the good in man is God, Telez.
TelezOnly God is good. Only God can forgive. They stole my crucifix, Cambreau. Without it, I'm lost. I'm afraid.
CambreauA crucifix is a piece of wood, Telez. Only a piece of wood. The miracle is not in the wood, but, in the heart.
MollI see you brought a friend along with you, too. Always room for one more in the boat.
JulieAnd if there isn't, you can always stay behind.
MollWe'll cut up our rations with you and our water. What do you say?