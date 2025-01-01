Menu
Keith We're in this together now. What we both need is courage.
Wanda The world can frighten you when you are alone.
Larry My brother the judge!
Mander That's right, young man, your brother the judge.
Keith Oh, hello Mander.
Mander Mind you don't come before him, though--he'll be a hanging judge!
Larry I'm a rich man, Keith--a whole quarter's allowance in the bank and only three weeks to live!
