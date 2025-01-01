Prince De GaceNot wild - but natural. They do not pretend to be cold - The heat - the everlasting heat - strips everyone of all pretense. It would be fascinating to learn whether your coldness - is only a pretense.
Lillie SterlingJohn, didn't you notice anything strange in the Prince's attitude toward me?
John SterlingThere's something strange about all foreigners!
Lillie SterlingHe said - I was like an orchid - He said - Java strips women of all pretense - And then - he took me in his arms - and kissed me.
Prince De GaceYour husband thought you would be safer if I remained with you.