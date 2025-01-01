Menu
Prince De Gace The East is a country of the senses - warm, mysterious - like the kiss of a lover.
Prince De Gace You are like the orchids of your country - you have the same cold enchantment. In Java the orchids grow wild - and their perfume fills the air.
Lillie Sterling And the women of Java - do they grow wild, too?
Prince De Gace Not wild - but natural. They do not pretend to be cold - The heat - the everlasting heat - strips everyone of all pretense. It would be fascinating to learn whether your coldness - is only a pretense.
Lillie Sterling John, didn't you notice anything strange in the Prince's attitude toward me?
John Sterling There's something strange about all foreigners!
Lillie Sterling He said - I was like an orchid - He said - Java strips women of all pretense - And then - he took me in his arms - and kissed me.
Prince De Gace Your husband thought you would be safer if I remained with you.
Nils Asther
Greta Garbo
Greta Garbo
Lewis Stone
