Kinoafisha Films Up the River Up the River Movie Quotes

May [May and June, twin sisters singing part of "The Prisoner's Song" on the hayride wagon] 'I'll be carried to the new jail tomorrow, Leaving my poor darling alone, With the cold prison bars all around me, And my head on a pillow of stone... '
Saint Louis Steve, you're on the square with Judy, aren't ya'?
Steve Jordan You bet I am!
Saint Louis That's all we wanted to know.
Dannemora Dan [reading the results of his intelligence test] What does M-O-R-O-N spell?
New Inmate Why, why that spells moron!
Dannemora Dan [cheerfully] I passed! A hundred percent!
Dannemora Dan And verily, I say to you, the wages of sin is--a punch in the jaw, you louse!
Saint Louis Tell you what, I'll give you my word. And you know that I never break my word.
Prison Warden No?
Saint Louis Well, never twice in succession.
Morris [In the prison: recognizing another inmate, one who apparently caused him to end up in prison] Jessell!
Jessell, man who caused Morris' incarceration Well, if it ain't little Morris! So YOU'RE here?
Morris Yes, I'm here. And YOU'RE here, too, where you belong.
Jessell, man who caused Morris' incarceration Ah, ya' got me all wrong, kid. I lost more money on that horse than YOU did.
Morris Did you, Jessell? Did you lose your position and money and friends? And mother?... She died at my trial. You killed her. If it hadn't been for you...
Jessell, man who caused Morris' incarceration Shut up, ya' little swine! You were a thief long before I knew ya'!
Morris [Lunges and grabs Jessel] That's a lie! Take it back! Take it back!
Steve Jordan [Jumping in to break it up] Cut it out! Cut it out!
Steve Jordan Go on, scram!
[Shoves Jessel away; Jessel runs off, Morris remains with downcast look on face]
Steve Jordan .
Steve Jordan Don't do that... Come on, don't take it so hard.
Morris I can't help it. How did your family feel?
Steve Jordan [Pensively pausing] Well, they don't know. I changed my name... They think I'm in China.
Morris How'd you do that?
Steve Jordan Well, I got friends out there. They forward my letters home and cable my folks once a month.
[Loud prison bell rings]
Steve Jordan I'll see ya' around. I work in the office over there. I gotta' lot of new fish comin' in. You know - associates, inmates. Come on, son. Buck up, boy.
[Gives Morris a reassuring pat and heads off]
Saint Louis Well?
Dannemora Dan Well, I ain't gonna go through with it, I tell you.
Saint Louis Now, listen. I never break my word, and I gave my word to Judy - and we're goin' to New England, and we're goin' tonight!
Dannemora Dan I can't go to New England, not tonight. I'm in the finale.
Man [offscreen] Oh, St. Louis! What's the use?
Saint Louis Say, if you don't do like I tell yuh, it's gonna be your finale!
Saint Louis [Cautioning Steve on why he should not embark on a violent act of vengeance] Steve, did you ever see a guy go to the 'chair'? Huh? Well, I did. I spent eight months in that Condemned Row. Watched 'em go, one by one. Pals of mine. Guys you'd say 'good morning' to in the morning. And 'good night' to at night. And then they'd go. And I'd wait, day after day, week after week, month after month, wondering if I was gonna' be the next to go.
Saint Louis [Voice rising with emotion] Let me tell ya', that's no picnic, kid! Listenin' to the drone of that lousy motor and watchin' those lights go dim...
Saint Louis [pauses to let the words sink in] Steve, come on, don't be a sap.
