Morris [In the prison: recognizing another inmate, one who apparently caused him to end up in prison] Jessell!

Jessell, man who caused Morris' incarceration Well, if it ain't little Morris! So YOU'RE here?

Morris Yes, I'm here. And YOU'RE here, too, where you belong.

Jessell, man who caused Morris' incarceration Ah, ya' got me all wrong, kid. I lost more money on that horse than YOU did.

Morris Did you, Jessell? Did you lose your position and money and friends? And mother?... She died at my trial. You killed her. If it hadn't been for you...

Jessell, man who caused Morris' incarceration Shut up, ya' little swine! You were a thief long before I knew ya'!

Morris [Lunges and grabs Jessel] That's a lie! Take it back! Take it back!

Steve Jordan [Jumping in to break it up] Cut it out! Cut it out!

Steve Jordan Go on, scram!

[Shoves Jessel away; Jessel runs off, Morris remains with downcast look on face]

Steve Jordan Don't do that... Come on, don't take it so hard.

Morris I can't help it. How did your family feel?

Steve Jordan [Pensively pausing] Well, they don't know. I changed my name... They think I'm in China.

Morris How'd you do that?

Steve Jordan Well, I got friends out there. They forward my letters home and cable my folks once a month.

[Loud prison bell rings]

Steve Jordan I'll see ya' around. I work in the office over there. I gotta' lot of new fish comin' in. You know - associates, inmates. Come on, son. Buck up, boy.