Abraham"I'll embrace your company while I have it."
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Abraham[visiting Marisol]Dark eyes. They say the eyes provide a direct window to the soul. Yours have seen a good deal of man at his worst. You hold tight to it. But are we not all born into sin, anger, violence, jealousy, desire? We cannot separate ourselves from sin any more than we would sever a limb from our bodies. Besides, anger is instructive. Jealousy, understandable. Lust, perfectly natural.
[moving to her side of the table]
AbrahamI can see that my words are not lost on you, Marisol. It is refreshing.
[clasping his hands around her on her coffee cup]
AbrahamSo few these days possess any openness of mind. But if I may, Marisol, this veil that you wear offers only false comfort. Remove it. God knows who you really are.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
AbrahamFascinating culture, the Chinese. They say they are trapped in the samsara - ever-changing world of good and evil. If they don't take control of their desires, they are subject to great suffering in this life and the next. I didn't have the heart to tell them that heathens be damned to hell regardless.
AbrahamYou should thank me for taking your father. You were born that day. If he raised you, you would not be the man you've become. Our entire lives spent denying death its dominion. Seems its answer for us will be... Painful and slow. We deserve it for all we've done. Futile to toil over such things. Forces you to look inward and examine the monster you truly are.
David KingstonDon't go exempting yourself. You'll answer the same as everyone else.
AbrahamDavid, I was never born, nor will I ever truly die.
Title CardIn 1846 the United States engaged in a bloody war with Mexico over the newly disputed state of Texas. At its end, the Rio Grande was declred the border between the two countries. Decades of tension continued as white settlers pushed into land long held by Indians and Mexicans. The task of maintaining order fell mainly upon a group of men who answered to their own code of law - the Texas Rangers.