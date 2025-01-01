Menu
The Duel Movie Quotes

The Duel Movie Quotes

David Kingston You strike me as an educated man.
Abraham I've managed to fool you.
David Kingston You hide it from your eyes well, but it sits on your shoulders plain as day. You are a man in search of something. Perhaps absolution.
Abraham You don't strike me as the type to hide his meaning in vocabulary.
Abraham I've known for quite some time you'd be coming for me, David. I took pleasure in killing your father. He was an abhorrent man.
David Kingston If you think I'm here to avenge my father, you think too highly of yourself.
Abraham [in a foreign language] You were sent here for me. I will not let you go.
David Kingston What does that mean?
Abraham "I'll embrace your company while I have it."
Abraham [visiting Marisol] Dark eyes. They say the eyes provide a direct window to the soul. Yours have seen a good deal of man at his worst. You hold tight to it. But are we not all born into sin, anger, violence, jealousy, desire? We cannot separate ourselves from sin any more than we would sever a limb from our bodies. Besides, anger is instructive. Jealousy, understandable. Lust, perfectly natural.
[moving to her side of the table]
Abraham I can see that my words are not lost on you, Marisol. It is refreshing.
[clasping his hands around her on her coffee cup]
Abraham So few these days possess any openness of mind. But if I may, Marisol, this veil that you wear offers only false comfort. Remove it. God knows who you really are.
Abraham Fascinating culture, the Chinese. They say they are trapped in the samsara - ever-changing world of good and evil. If they don't take control of their desires, they are subject to great suffering in this life and the next. I didn't have the heart to tell them that heathens be damned to hell regardless.
David Kingston What desires could they possibly find out here?
David Kingston Short time I've been here, I've seen Englishmen and now Chinamen.
Abraham Curious, no?
David Kingston And yet I haven't seen a single Mexican man or woman. We aren't but a few miles from Mexico. Why is that?
Abraham Perhaps they're scared.
David Kingston Why would they be scared?
Abraham You should thank me for taking your father. You were born that day. If he raised you, you would not be the man you've become. Our entire lives spent denying death its dominion. Seems its answer for us will be... Painful and slow. We deserve it for all we've done. Futile to toil over such things. Forces you to look inward and examine the monster you truly are.
David Kingston Don't go exempting yourself. You'll answer the same as everyone else.
Abraham David, I was never born, nor will I ever truly die.
David Kingston Aw, you'll die, all right. You'll die right here.
[last lines]
General Calderon Did your niece say anything else regarding David Kingston or his wife?
Governor Lawrence Sullivan Ross She said he was badly wounded when he freed the prisoners and he rode out into the brush alone, never to be seen again. But she made no mention of a woman.
General Calderon Perhaps you will allow me a small detail to go out and search for him.
Governor Lawrence Sullivan Ross I don't think so, general. He rode off into the brush for a reason. If he wants to, he'll ride back out again.
Title Card In 1846 the United States engaged in a bloody war with Mexico over the newly disputed state of Texas. At its end, the Rio Grande was declred the border between the two countries. Decades of tension continued as white settlers pushed into land long held by Indians and Mexicans. The task of maintaining order fell mainly upon a group of men who answered to their own code of law - the Texas Rangers.
Abraham [to David] I made you. And so I end you.
Abraham God made this world, Jesse, and it pains me little to send you from it.
Marisol [about Javier] It's impossible to love someone who hates their self that much.
