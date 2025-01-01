Mathias Vogel[to Lara Croft, at the entrance to the lethal tomb]Ladies first.
[first lines]
Lord Richard CroftMay 17th, 2009. Further research on Himiko. According to legend, Himiko, the first queen of Japan was a powerful sorceress who ruled the empire through dark magic. Spreading death and destruction by the mere touch of her hand. She was only stopped by a single twist of fate. An army of her own generals bound and dragged Himiko to an uninhabitable island in the middle of the treacherous Devil's Sea. There she remains entombed beneath the mountains. I found a spec, on an old map that no one else has. And she is there. Waiting to be unleashed. I have to get there first. Even if it means doing the last thing I'd ever want to do. Leaving my Lara behind.
Lara Croft[pointing at an island on the map]It's the one!
Lu RenThat's right in the middle of the Devil's Sea. You might as well tie a stone to yourself and jump off the boat now.
Lord Richard Croft[Lara's found him in cave, but he thinks she's a hallucination]I'm not mad, I'm not mad, I'm not mad. Just ignore it. It will go away.
Ana Miller[re Lara's paint-splattered clothes]Have you been decorating?
Terry - TrainerHey! Who stole my apple?
[spots Lara with apple in her mouth]
Terry - TrainerShould've known it was you.
Lara Croft[sheepishly]Why would I do a thing like that?
Terry - Trainer'Cause you can't afford your own. Just seen you're behind your payments.
Lara CroftTerry, look, I'll catch up on the payments, I promise. I'll make it up to you.
Terry - Trainer[pauses]Get a job, Lara.
Lara Croft[shows him her food courier backpack]Do you think I'm dressed like this for fun?
Terry - TrainerI like you, Lara. I really do, but...
[taps "Remember! No Pay, No Play" sign]
Lara Croft[after losing her fight with Rose, Lara is in the locker room, tying her shoes while holding an apple in her mouth. She notices Sophie playfully smiling at her, Lara sheepishly shakes her head and takes the apple out of her mouth]Don't say it.