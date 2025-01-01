Menu
Kinoafisha Films Tomb Raider Tomb Raider Movie Quotes

Tomb Raider Movie Quotes

Lord Richard Croft All myths are foundations of reality.
Lu Ren Some men like dangerous women.
Lara Croft Some men are foolish.
[last lines]
Pawnbroker Alan I don't know if you've noticed or not, but you can't be too careful these days, because the world has gone bloody mad.
Pamela Yes, thank you, Alan.
[to Lara]
Pamela What you got there is a HK USP 9 mil extended mag. It's my personal favorite. You like that?
Lara Croft I do. I'll take two.
Mathias Vogel Send my regards to Richard.
Lara Croft Send them yourself.
[shoves Himiko's finger down Vogel's throat]
Lara Croft You messed with the wrong family.
[kicks Vogel to his death]
Richard Croft What part of "burn all my papers" did you not understand?
Lara Croft If I'd burned the papers, I wouldn't have found you.
Richard Croft I set diversions and false leads wherever I could. I watched for years as they got it wrong. And now you lead them by the hand.
Lara Croft So a gun-toting psychopath finds some ancient remains. So what?
Richard Croft If Vogel opens that tomb, Himiko's curse will be unleashed on the world.
Lara Croft Dad, listen...
Richard Croft You coming here... was a mistake.
Lara Croft I came here to find you.
Richard Croft As long as the tomb was safe, you were safe. I was trying to keep you safe. But I underestimated your...
Lara Croft My what? Stupidity?
Richard Croft No. Your bravery.
Lara Croft We have to get off this island.
Richard Croft There's no way off, Lara!
Lara Croft Vogel's got a satellite phone. We can get to it. We can call for help.
Richard Croft Vogel has an army!
Lara Croft You were the one who taught me to never give up.
Richard Croft That was a different time. When I was a different man.
[she picks up her bow and arrows]
Richard Croft Lara!
Lara Croft Well, I'm still his daughter.
[on her way]
Richard Croft [calls out after her] Lara!
Mathias Vogel [to Lara Croft, at the entrance to the lethal tomb] Ladies first.
[first lines]
Lord Richard Croft May 17th, 2009. Further research on Himiko. According to legend, Himiko, the first queen of Japan was a powerful sorceress who ruled the empire through dark magic. Spreading death and destruction by the mere touch of her hand. She was only stopped by a single twist of fate. An army of her own generals bound and dragged Himiko to an uninhabitable island in the middle of the treacherous Devil's Sea. There she remains entombed beneath the mountains. I found a spec, on an old map that no one else has. And she is there. Waiting to be unleashed. I have to get there first. Even if it means doing the last thing I'd ever want to do. Leaving my Lara behind.
Lara Croft [pointing at an island on the map] It's the one!
Lu Ren That's right in the middle of the Devil's Sea. You might as well tie a stone to yourself and jump off the boat now.
Lara Croft It will be an adventure!
Lu Ren Death is not an adventure.
Pawnbroker Alan I'm not flirting. I'm just naturally charismatic.
Lord Richard Croft [to Lara, repeated line] Daddy loves you.
Lara Croft I need you.
Richard Croft No, you don't. You are worth 10 of me.
Lara Croft I thought you'd gone.
Lord Richard Croft Usually when I see you on this island, it's you who disappears.
Mathias Vogel My name is Mathias Vogel. And you must be hungry.
Lara Croft I think you've found yourself a fox.
Ana Miller [re the bicycle chase] What was today about?
Lara Croft I needed the money.
Lord Richard Croft [Lara's found him in cave, but he thinks she's a hallucination] I'm not mad, I'm not mad, I'm not mad. Just ignore it. It will go away.
Ana Miller [re Lara's paint-splattered clothes] Have you been decorating?
Terry - Trainer Hey! Who stole my apple?
[spots Lara with apple in her mouth]
Terry - Trainer Should've known it was you.
Lara Croft [sheepishly] Why would I do a thing like that?
Terry - Trainer 'Cause you can't afford your own. Just seen you're behind your payments.
Lara Croft Terry, look, I'll catch up on the payments, I promise. I'll make it up to you.
Terry - Trainer [pauses] Get a job, Lara.
Lara Croft [shows him her food courier backpack] Do you think I'm dressed like this for fun?
Terry - Trainer I like you, Lara. I really do, but...
[taps "Remember! No Pay, No Play" sign]
Lara Croft [after losing her fight with Rose, Lara is in the locker room, tying her shoes while holding an apple in her mouth. She notices Sophie playfully smiling at her, Lara sheepishly shakes her head and takes the apple out of her mouth] Don't say it.
Sophie You got whooped, girl. You got whooped.
Lara Croft Not whooped.
Sophie Okay, not whooped. Marmalized.
Lara Croft Marmalized? She is not a freaking superhero. The truth is, I let her.
Rose [walks into locker room]
[to Lara]
Rose We cool?
Lara Croft Yup, we're cool.
[pauses]
Lara Croft It was fun, actually.
Rose Thanks.
Lara Croft [Rose leaves locker room]
[to herself]
Lara Croft I'll get you next time. I'll marmalize you.
Sophie You're home early tonight, right?
Lara Croft [smiles] Yeah.
Sophie Catch you later.
[walks out of locker room]
Lara Croft Laters.
