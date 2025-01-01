Lara Croft [pointing at an island on the map] It's the one!

Lu Ren That's right in the middle of the Devil's Sea. You might as well tie a stone to yourself and jump off the boat now.

Lara Croft It will be an adventure!

Lu Ren Death is not an adventure.