Conflagration Movie Quotes

Goichi Mizoguchi [looking at the Shukaku temple, which he plans to burn down] No one... nobody understands me. There's only one thing left to do now. Nobody understands me.
Tayama Dosen [looking on helplessly, as the Shukaku temple is engulfed in flames] It's Buddha's judgment.
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Ichikawa Raizō VIII
Ganjirō Nakamura
