On the Beach Movie Quotes

On the Beach Movie Quotes

Julian Osborne The war started when people accepted the idiotic principle that peace could be maintained by arranging to defend themselves with weapons they couldn't possibly use without committing suicide.
Julian Osborne The trouble with you is you want a simple answer. There isn't any. The war started when people accepted the idiotic principle that peace could be maintained - - by arranging to defend themselves with weapons they couldn't possibly use - - without committing suicide. Everybody had an atomic bomb, and counter-bombs, and counter-counter bombs. The devices outgrew us; we couldn't control them. I know, I helped build them. God, help me. Somewhere, some poor bloke probably looked at a radar screen and thought he saw something. He knew that if he hesitated one-thousands of a second - his own country would be wiped off the map. So - So, he pushed a button - and the world went - - crazy. And, and...
Julian Osborne I shouldn't drink, you know. I inevitably say something brilliant.
Adm. Bridie Would you have a glass of sherry - with an old man?
Lt. Hosgood (Bridie's secretary) No, sir. But, I would very much like to have one with you, sir.
Adm. Bridie There's one thing that always bothered me, Hosgood. A girl like you - why no young men?
Lt. Hosgood (Bridie's secretary) They never asked me. I guess maybe it was the uniform.
Adm. Bridie [Toast] To a blind, blind world.
Dwight Towers Mr. Osborne, he's doing a good job for us. He's not used to this kind of duty. He's not feeling well; just a little claustrophobia.
Lungren Beg your pardon, sir?
Dwight Towers Professor needs a drink.
Morgan They pushed us too far! They didn't think we'd fight, no matter what they did!
Julian Osborne And they were wrong. We fought. We expunged them. And we didn't do such a bad job on ourselves.
Moira Davidson All I want to know is: if everybody was so smart, why didn't they know what would happen?
Dwight Towers They did.
Moira Davidson Well, I - I can't take it. I - oh, yes, I can take it! But, it's unfair. It's unfair because I didn't do anything. And nobody I know did anything.
Moira Davidson There isn't time. No time to love... nothing to remember... nothing worth remembering.
Julian Osborne There was a choice. It was build the bombs, and use them - or risk the United States, the Soviet Union, and the rest of us, would find some way... to go on living.
Morgan [scoffs] That's wishful thinking if ever I heard it.
Julian Osborne [softly] I'm not against wishful thinking. Not now.
Peter Now, this is a special kind of - - sleeping pill. I had a devil of a time getting 'em. But, I wanted you to have them on hand and to make sure you knew how to use 'em. - - What happens with the radiation is that you get - you get ill - and you start feeling sick and then you are sick and you go on being sick. You can't keep anything down. You may feel better for awhile; but, but it always comes back. You get weaker.
Mary And this cures it.
Peter Darling, you know nothing cures it. This ends it.
Elderly Woman at Holmes Party My second husband was an American. We traveled all over the world - and everywhere we went he say to people, "I am an American. I am an American." They finally shot him in one of those eastern countries.
Moira Davidson A very nice man asked me to wait here. I don't think he knew what to do with me.
Dwight Towers That's debatable.
Dwight Towers Is your invitation to spread a little fertilizer still open?
Moira Davidson [Smiles, laughs] Can you stay for a few day?
Mary It's all over now, isn't it?
Peter Yes, it's all over.
Dwight Towers Well... how'd you recognize me?
Moira Davidson I love Americans. They're so naive.
Peter You remember when we first met? It was on the beach. I thought you were everything I'd always wanted.
Mary I thought you were so underfed.
Julian Osborne We're all doomed, you know. The whole, silly, drunken, pathetic lot of us. Doomed by the air we're about to breathe. We haven't got a chance!
Mary Stop it! I won't have it, Julian. I won't! There is hope. There has to be hope. There's always hope. We just can't go on like this. We can't. We - we...
[last lines]
Mary God... God, forgive us. Peter, I think I'll have that cup of tea now.
Moira Davidson You know, I think I've discovered why you fascinate me. Shall I tell you?
Dwight Towers Uh-huh.
Moira Davidson Because you take me for granted. I know women aren't supposed to like that sort of thing, but somehow I do. I've been treated in every other way. Like a child. And sometimes like - well, like things I've probably deserved. But I've never been pushed around in - in such a nice way and treated something like a wife. - - I suppose what I mean is - like an American wife.
Julian Osborne In the end, somehow granted the time for examination, we shall find that our so called civilization was gloriously destroyed by a handful of vacuum tubes and transistors. Probably faulty.
Mary [as she is bent over wearing a bathing suit, Peter snaps a towel on Mary's behind] Peter, how could you!
Peter Oh, I don't know, really, I just held the towel like this and...
Mary Very funny.
Peter You're starting to get your figure back, arent' ya... You know, after Jennifer and all. Little here. A little there.
Moira Davidson I wouldn't really mind... if you could forget entirely who I am... I don't like myself very much anyway.
Peter [Last lines] Darling.
Mary God, God forgive us. Peter, I think I'll have that cup of tea, now.
[first lines]
Dwight Towers Prepare to surface.
Julian Osborne Who would ever have believed that human beings would be stupid enough to blow themselves off the face of the Earth?
Mary We would have to get someone for him, wouldn't we? What about Moira?
Peter Well, why not, if she's sober this weekend.
Mary Julian said she's given it up.
Peter Oh, no, darling, you didn't listen. Julian said she'd given up gin - for brandy. She says she can drink more brandy.
Moira Davidson When the dentist is drilling your tooth, what do you think about? The nicest thing or sex or what?
Dwight Towers Fishing. Trout fishing - in a clean mountain stream.
Peter Have you ever been to San Francisco?
Julian Osborne Yes, I have. A week on the way down. I met a lovely girl. Longest, loveliest legs I've ever seen. Full of martinis - both of them. The legs, I mean.
Mary Now, it's all over, isn't it?
Peter It's all over.
Dwight Towers Where's Holmes?
Moira Davidson Oh, he's decking the halls with holly. He sent me for better or worse.
Dwight Towers Better, I'd say.
Moira Davidson I'm your date - or, whatever you call it.
Mary You never wrestle with me any more.
Peter Now, what does that mean?
Mary I mean exactly what I say, you never wrestle with me any more.
Submarine Officer Who do you think started it - the war?
Julian Osborne Albert Einstein.
Moira Davidson You're looking for me.
Dwight Towers Am I?
Moira Davidson I'm Moira Davidson. M-O-I-R-A. It was a very fashionable name when... my mother was young and impressionable. I'm a throwback.
Moira Davidson The only thing I could understand is geography. And I like geography.
Moira Davidson Dwight... even if you don't like me, would you please hold on to me just for a moment longer?
Dwight Towers Is there a place where I might stop where I can get a little breakfast?
Moira Davidson What?
Dwight Towers A little breakfast.
Moira Davidson Do you mean that in addition to everything else, I have to watch you eat bacon and eggs and all that muck?
Moira Davidson You have to buy me a couple of drinks to get me started.
Moira Davidson I can't decide if I'm more objectionable drunk or sober?
Moira Davidson I take it you put me to bed?
Mary Was he married, do you know?
Peter Two kids.
Mary And there gone.
Peter Yes, they were in America.
Moira Davidson I can't pretend any longer, Julian. I'm afraid. I have nobody, and I'm afraid.
Julian Osborne What about Dwight?
Moira Davidson He's married. He's married to a girl named Sharon, And they have two children.
Julian Osborne Mm-hmm, i know.
Moira Davidson [sighs] but if things were different, If she were alive, I'd do anything... Any mean trick I know to get him.
Moira Davidson I've never had it happen quite like that before.
Moira Davidson My obvious job was to seduce you. So, I suppose my pride is hurt. I also feel ashamed.
Julian Osborne It's like looking at a French movie.
Moira Davidson Wouldn't you like to try?
Dwight Towers [to Moira] Well, you can't go down in a submarine in that ballet costume.
Adm. Bridie It's a reasonably important appointment, as things go these days.
Adm. Bridie That's getting to be quite a phrase, isn't it ? "these days."
Adm. Bridie You find yourself using it?
Peter You find yourself using it? Yes, sir. I'm afraid I do
Peter Moira's not a bad notion, point of fact.
