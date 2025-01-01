Julian OsborneThe war started when people accepted the idiotic principle that peace could be maintained by arranging to defend themselves with weapons they couldn't possibly use without committing suicide.
Julian OsborneThe trouble with you is you want a simple answer. There isn't any. The war started when people accepted the idiotic principle that peace could be maintained - - by arranging to defend themselves with weapons they couldn't possibly use - - without committing suicide. Everybody had an atomic bomb, and counter-bombs, and counter-counter bombs. The devices outgrew us; we couldn't control them. I know, I helped build them. God, help me. Somewhere, some poor bloke probably looked at a radar screen and thought he saw something. He knew that if he hesitated one-thousands of a second - his own country would be wiped off the map. So - So, he pushed a button - and the world went - - crazy. And, and...
Julian OsborneI shouldn't drink, you know. I inevitably say something brilliant.
Adm. BridieWould you have a glass of sherry - with an old man?
Lt. Hosgood (Bridie's secretary)No, sir. But, I would very much like to have one with you, sir.
Adm. BridieThere's one thing that always bothered me, Hosgood. A girl like you - why no young men?
Lt. Hosgood (Bridie's secretary)They never asked me. I guess maybe it was the uniform.
Adm. Bridie[Toast]To a blind, blind world.
Dwight TowersMr. Osborne, he's doing a good job for us. He's not used to this kind of duty. He's not feeling well; just a little claustrophobia.
PeterNow, this is a special kind of - - sleeping pill. I had a devil of a time getting 'em. But, I wanted you to have them on hand and to make sure you knew how to use 'em. - - What happens with the radiation is that you get - you get ill - and you start feeling sick and then you are sick and you go on being sick. You can't keep anything down. You may feel better for awhile; but, but it always comes back. You get weaker.
MaryAnd this cures it.
PeterDarling, you know nothing cures it. This ends it.
Elderly Woman at Holmes PartyMy second husband was an American. We traveled all over the world - and everywhere we went he say to people, "I am an American. I am an American." They finally shot him in one of those eastern countries.
Moira DavidsonA very nice man asked me to wait here. I don't think he knew what to do with me.
Moira DavidsonBecause you take me for granted. I know women aren't supposed to like that sort of thing, but somehow I do. I've been treated in every other way. Like a child. And sometimes like - well, like things I've probably deserved. But I've never been pushed around in - in such a nice way and treated something like a wife. - - I suppose what I mean is - like an American wife.
Julian OsborneIn the end, somehow granted the time for examination, we shall find that our so called civilization was gloriously destroyed by a handful of vacuum tubes and transistors. Probably faulty.
Mary[as she is bent over wearing a bathing suit, Peter snaps a towel on Mary's behind]Peter, how could you!
PeterOh, I don't know, really, I just held the towel like this and...
MaryVery funny.
PeterYou're starting to get your figure back, arent' ya... You know, after Jennifer and all. Little here. A little there.
Moira DavidsonI wouldn't really mind... if you could forget entirely who I am... I don't like myself very much anyway.