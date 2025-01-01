Jeffrey Baird [picks up phone] Hello?

Cecil Flintridge Oh, hello, Jeffrey. Yes, are you there?

Jeffrey Baird Of course I'm here.

Cecil Flintridge Now don't shout at me - I'm in jail.

Jeffrey Baird Well, that's all right; we don't need you.

Cecil Flintridge I'm in jail for battery, and I want you to get me out. I'm at the Susquehannah Street Jail . . . Susquehannah! Susquehannah - S-U-S-Q-U-Q! Q! You know, the thing you play billiards with . . . Billiards! B-I-L-L-

Policeman at Jail What is this, a spelling bee?

Cecil Flintridge Ahem. No, "L" for larynx. L-A-R-Y . . . N-No, not "M", N! . . . "N" as in neighbor! Neighbor, N-E-I-G-H-B--B! B! Bzzz. Bzzz. You know, the stinging insect! Insect! I-N-S-S! S, for symbol. S-Y . . . Y! Y!

Jeffrey Baird Well, why? Don't ask me "why."

Cecil Flintridge Look, Jeffrey. I'm in jail. W-wait a minute. What jail did you say this was?

Policeman at Jail Susquehannah Street Jail.