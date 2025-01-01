Jeffrey Baird
[picks up phone]
Hello?
Cecil Flintridge
Oh, hello, Jeffrey. Yes, are you there?
Jeffrey Baird
Of course I'm here.
Cecil Flintridge
Now don't shout at me - I'm in jail.
Jeffrey Baird
Well, that's all right; we don't need you.
Cecil Flintridge
I'm in jail for battery, and I want you to get me out. I'm at the Susquehannah Street Jail . . . Susquehannah! Susquehannah - S-U-S-Q-U-Q! Q! You know, the thing you play billiards with . . . Billiards! B-I-L-L-
Policeman at Jail
What is this, a spelling bee?
Cecil Flintridge
Ahem. No, "L" for larynx. L-A-R-Y . . . N-No, not "M", N! . . . "N" as in neighbor! Neighbor, N-E-I-G-H-B--B! B! Bzzz. Bzzz. You know, the stinging insect! Insect! I-N-S-S! S, for symbol. S-Y . . . Y! Y!
Jeffrey Baird
Well, why? Don't ask me "why."
Cecil Flintridge
Look, Jeffrey. I'm in jail. W-wait a minute. What jail did you say this was?
Policeman at Jail
Susquehannah Street Jail.
Cecil Flintridge
Thank you, indeed. Thank you very much. I'm in the Substi--The Subset-Jeffrey, listen closely . . . Do you know where the Oak Street Jail is? You do? Fine. I'll have them transfer me there in the morning!