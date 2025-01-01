RellianIf you assume that there is no hope, you guarantee that there will be no hope. If you assume that there is an instinct for freedom, that there are opportunities to change things, then there is a possibility that you can contribute to making a better world.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
BenWhen you have sex with a woman, be gentle and listen to her. Treat her with respect and dignity even if you don't love her.
BenPee comes not from the vagina, but from the urethra, which is within the outer labia. But generally speaking, yes, that is where she pees... Everyone keep your eyes open for game of any kind.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ben[stops the bus to lecture his moping children] We can't go to mommy's funeral. We have to do what we're told. Some fights, you can't win. The powerful control the lives of the powerless. That's the way the world works. It's unjust and it's unfair. But that's just too damn bad. We have to shut up and accept it.
BenCrack is a crystallized, highly addictive derivative of the stimulant cocaine. In the mid-1980s, it accelerated the decimation of inner-city neighborhoods. Crackheads, some of them kids just like you guys, were killing each other over nothing, over their Nikes.
NaiThey killed each other for Nike? The Greek winged-goddess of victory?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ben[about flirtatious girls]Go talk to them. We got time.
BoAsk her what she thinks of the working people creating an armed revolution against the exploiting classes and their state structures?
BenWell, Marxists can be just as genocidal as capitalists.
BoOr weather or not she's a dialectical materialist and accords primacy to the class struggle?
BenAvoid Marxism. Or telling her you're a Trotskyite.
BoTrotskyist. Only a Stalinist would call a Trotskyist a Trotskyite. And I'm not a Trotskyist anymore. I'm a Maoist.
BenYou speak six languages. You have high math, theoretical physics! This is what I'm talking about! What the hell are these people going to teach you?
BoI know nothing! I know nothing! I am a freak because of you! You made us freaks! And mom knew that! She understood! Unless it comes out of a fucking book, I don't know anything about anything!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ben[commandeering the eulogy from the minister]First of all, Leslie practiced Buddhism, which to her was a philosophy and not an organized religion. In fact, Leslie abhorred all organized religions. To her, they were the most dangerous fairy tales ever invented, designed to elicit blind obedience, and strike fear into the hearts of the innocent and the uninformed. To her, the only thing worse than death would have been the knowledge that her rotting flesh was to be trapped for all eternity inside a big box, and buried in the middle of a fucking golf course. Although the absurdity of being eulogized by someone that didn't even know her has exactly the kind of comedic flourish that Leslie would have cherished. If nothing else, she had a sense of humor. I want to read something to all of you, so you'll know what I mean.
[pulling out a piece of paper]
BenLeslie's last will and testament. And I quote, "in the event of my death, I, Leslie Abigail Cash, as a Buddhist, wish to be cremated. My funeral, such as it is, shall be a celebration of the life cycle, with music and dancing. After, it is my expressed desire that my ashes shall be taken to a nondescript location, preferably public and heavily populated. At which point my ashes, promptly and unceremoniously, are to be flushed down the nearest toilet." End quote. Now that's comedy.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
KielyrOkay, you can think that, but we don't make fun of people. Right, Dad?
KielyrBecause it's written from his perspective, you sort of understand and sympathize with him. Which is kind of amazing because he's essentially a child molester. But his love for her is beautiful. But it's also sort of a trick because it's so wrong. You know, he's old, and he basically rapes her. So it makes me feel... I hate him. And somehow I feel sorry for him at the same time.
Ben[to passers-by as he stands naked in the doorway of his bus]It's just a penis. Every man has one. We're all animals of the earth.
Nai[waiting at the picnic table]Clothes when we eat!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Ellen[intercepting Bo & Claire on their way to a tryst]It's almost midnight. I sincerely hope you two lovebirds haven't been doing what I think you've been doing.
Bo[talking rapidly]I know what you think. But I know that your daughter has taught me many things just now. She has broadened my mind, she has helped me grow. When we just kissed for the first time just then, it... The endorphins that your daughter sent through my body were like dolphins swimming through my bloodstream. The way she has opened me up, she has penetrated deep inside of me, and I know that I have penetrated deep, deep inside of your daughter. And... but not-not like that. I would love to when... When it's necessary for... I, I want kids someday. Not right now, of course.
Bo[turning to speechless Claire]But when you're ready, when I'm ready, because I think this should be a shared decision. This is a decision that we should make together. But when you are ready, I will be ready. I am ready for you, if you will have me... Claire... What's your last name?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
HarperI'm sorry it doesn't live up to your high standards!
BenI tell the truth to my kids. I don't lie to my kids.
HarperProtecting children from certain concepts that they are too young to understand is not lying to them!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
BenWhen you have sex with a woman, be gentle and listen to her. Treat her with respect and dignity, even if you don't love her.
BenIs knowing how to set a broken bone or how to treat a severe burn ridiculous? Knowing how to navigate by the stars in total darkness, that's ridiculous? How to identify edible plants, how to make clothes from animal skins, how to survive in the forest with nothing but a knife? That's ridiculous to you?
[over the bus' pa system as his children stare out the bus' windows, in disbelief, at the suburban sprawl of strip malls lining the interstate highway]
BenAttention, all campers. This is your captain speaking. Here we have the embodiment of Calvin Coolidge's statement that the business of America is business. Our democracy is one of the brightest lights of social justice in the history of humankind, and yet most of our fellow citizens engage in frenzied shopping as their primary form of social interaction. Come on down! Let's go shopping! These prices are insane!
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[Ben takes his money from the teller and returns to his children; observing the confused and concerned looks on the children's faces]