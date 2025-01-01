Sabine Barnérias I made love with you right away because I wanted it just as much as you. But then, when I asked where we stood, you couldn't answer. So I thought I'd better protect myself. I don't know much about life, but it seems two people who love each other should share everything. Neither should feel left out of what's going on with the other, or else I just don't understand love. I knew what I wanted from you, but when I saw you couldn't decide between life with me or life without me, I knew I'd better be careful. I tried to control my feelings, to love you less, but it didn't work. And since I hate to suffer, I decided we'd never see each other again. I let you pick me up and it was very nice. I don't regret it. But pick-up artists are a dime a dozen around here.