Colette TazziYou don't say! Antoine is divorced. Should I offer condolences or congratulations?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sabine BarnériasListen, a normal guy, if you get my drift, who enjoys sleeping with a woman who enjoys sleeping with him, if this normal guy would keep a razor and some clothes at her place, they'd both save a fortune in rent.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Xavier Barnérias, le libraireListen, Colette, in here you're just another customer to me.
Colette TazziNonsense. You're much more than a bookseller to me.
Xavier Barnérias, le libraireYou've got some way of showing it.
Colette TazziOh-la-la, la-la, no need to be so bitter and nasty. It was just a fling.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sabine BarnériasI've wanted to meet your son forever.
Antoine DoinelSabine, this isn't the time to confuse Alphonse with that.
Sabine BarnériasYou always have to complicate things. I'm sure your wife - ex-wife - would agree.
Antoine DoinelMy life's split into pieces and I can't change it overnight.
Sabine BarnériasAll your little intrigues and quirks tire me out.
Antoine DoinelSince the divorce, Alphonse meets too many strangers anyway...
Sabine BarnériasStrangers? Thanks a lot! Listen, if I'm just a hooker to you, then say so, and pay me for each time we make love.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Monsieur LucienThe misunderstandings between you two hurt her very much. Actually, a lot of people misunderstood her. They thought she was angry at the whole world, which wasn't true. She just couldn't tolerate hypocrisy. So she was sore at everyone: the media, the clergy, shopkeepers, politicians.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Colette TazziYou haven't changed. You're as self-centered as ever. For example, you saw the porter give me this message. Were you the slightest bit curious?
Colette TazziNo! Sheer indifference, Antoine! Who have we been talking about for two hours? You! Mere discretion again, I suppose.
[wets her lips]
Colette TazziI know you don't care, but I'll tell you anyway. This message is from that ape I ran into in the corridor. He's offered me 1,000 francs to sleep with him tonight. What should I do? Times are hard. I've got a law degree, but I'm out of work. So like other women with half-decent looks, I get by somehow. Night trains are my specialty! Of course, the porter gets 10%. Get the picture? Our little chat is costing me a thousand francs. So!
Colette TazziI don't believe it. I thought things like this only happened in novels.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Monsieur LucienIt wasn't wasn't easy getting a place for her in the Montmartre cemetery, but I insisted, because she loved this neighborhood. She'd be happy to know she's next to Marguerite Gauthier. You know who that is?
Sabine BarnériasI made love with you right away because I wanted it just as much as you. But then, when I asked where we stood, you couldn't answer. So I thought I'd better protect myself. I don't know much about life, but it seems two people who love each other should share everything. Neither should feel left out of what's going on with the other, or else I just don't understand love. I knew what I wanted from you, but when I saw you couldn't decide between life with me or life without me, I knew I'd better be careful. I tried to control my feelings, to love you less, but it didn't work. And since I hate to suffer, I decided we'd never see each other again. I let you pick me up and it was very nice. I don't regret it. But pick-up artists are a dime a dozen around here.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Christine DoinelI was surprised, but not as surprised as they were. Antoine tried to pass it off with one of his classic excuses: He had given Liliane a book, and he noticed she protected it with a newsprint dust jacket. This so moved him...
Colette TazziThat he jumped into bed with her!
Christine DoinelExactly!
Colette TazziWhat could be more logical?
[both laugh]
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[last lines]
Client at Music-shopDo you have the latest record by Alain Souchon?
Christine DoinelAh, you're in luck. It just came in. It's called, "Love on the Run."
Client at Music-shopCould we hear it?
Christine DoinelCertainly. In the booth over here.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Xavier Barnérias, le libraireSame old story. It's a deadlock. I don't know where I stand. You and I are alike. Just watch: we'll end up together.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Sabine BarnériasThe Paul Simon album came in. Do you want it?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Colette TazziWhy should I meddle in Antoine's life when my own is so mixed up? Professional habit, I suppose.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Colette TazziWait! There's a picture of Sabine in this envelope. Don't ask me to explain, but if Antoine gets this back, this could all have a happy ending.
Juge DivorceAs Judge of the family court, I hereby declare that Mr. Antoine Doinel and Mrs. Christine Doinel, maiden name Darbon, born in Dijon on March 12, 1951, upon their joint petition, are granted a divorce.