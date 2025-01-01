Menu
Love on the Run Movie Quotes

Love on the Run Movie Quotes

Liliane You can't make everyone else pay for your rotten childhood.
[English subtitled version]
Antoine Doinel [to Alphonse as he is about to head off to music camp] If you practice hard, you'll be a great musician.
Alphonse Doinel What if I don't?
Antoine Doinel If you don't, you'll wind up a music critic.
Liliane Antoine's always falling apart. He needs a wife, a mistress, a little sister, a nanny, and a nurse.
Christine Doinel That's too much, Antoine - to forget the day you're getting divorced! No one would believe it.
Antoine Doinel Yet the unbelievable is sometimes true.
Colette Tazzi You don't say! Antoine is divorced. Should I offer condolences or congratulations?
Sabine Barnérias Listen, a normal guy, if you get my drift, who enjoys sleeping with a woman who enjoys sleeping with him, if this normal guy would keep a razor and some clothes at her place, they'd both save a fortune in rent.
Xavier Barnérias, le libraire Listen, Colette, in here you're just another customer to me.
Colette Tazzi Nonsense. You're much more than a bookseller to me.
Xavier Barnérias, le libraire You've got some way of showing it.
Colette Tazzi Oh-la-la, la-la, no need to be so bitter and nasty. It was just a fling.
Sabine Barnérias I've wanted to meet your son forever.
Antoine Doinel Sabine, this isn't the time to confuse Alphonse with that.
Sabine Barnérias You always have to complicate things. I'm sure your wife - ex-wife - would agree.
Antoine Doinel My life's split into pieces and I can't change it overnight.
Sabine Barnérias All your little intrigues and quirks tire me out.
Antoine Doinel Since the divorce, Alphonse meets too many strangers anyway...
Sabine Barnérias Strangers? Thanks a lot! Listen, if I'm just a hooker to you, then say so, and pay me for each time we make love.
Monsieur Lucien The misunderstandings between you two hurt her very much. Actually, a lot of people misunderstood her. They thought she was angry at the whole world, which wasn't true. She just couldn't tolerate hypocrisy. So she was sore at everyone: the media, the clergy, shopkeepers, politicians.
Colette Tazzi You haven't changed. You're as self-centered as ever. For example, you saw the porter give me this message. Were you the slightest bit curious?
Antoine Doinel Mere discretion, Colette.
Colette Tazzi No! Sheer indifference, Antoine! Who have we been talking about for two hours? You! Mere discretion again, I suppose.
[wets her lips]
Colette Tazzi I know you don't care, but I'll tell you anyway. This message is from that ape I ran into in the corridor. He's offered me 1,000 francs to sleep with him tonight. What should I do? Times are hard. I've got a law degree, but I'm out of work. So like other women with half-decent looks, I get by somehow. Night trains are my specialty! Of course, the porter gets 10%. Get the picture? Our little chat is costing me a thousand francs. So!
Antoine Doinel I think I'd better be going.
Colette Tazzi Ah ha! Off and running again. That guy hasn't changed.
Antoine Doinel Mr. Lucien said my mother was like a little bird. A little bird? Were we talking about the same person? But Mrs. Doinel did teach me one thing: Love is all that matters.
Mère de Colette Do you remember the first time we met?
Antoine Doinel Yes, it was at the Edith Piaf concert.
Colette Tazzi I don't believe it. I thought things like this only happened in novels.
Monsieur Lucien It wasn't wasn't easy getting a place for her in the Montmartre cemetery, but I insisted, because she loved this neighborhood. She'd be happy to know she's next to Marguerite Gauthier. You know who that is?
Antoine Doinel No, no. I don't think I do, Monsieur Lucien.
Monsieur Lucien Marguerite Gauthier! "La Dame aux camélias" by Alexandre Dumas.
Antoine Doinel Oh, yes! I thought she was made up.
Monsieur Lucien No, she really existed.
Sabine Barnérias I made love with you right away because I wanted it just as much as you. But then, when I asked where we stood, you couldn't answer. So I thought I'd better protect myself. I don't know much about life, but it seems two people who love each other should share everything. Neither should feel left out of what's going on with the other, or else I just don't understand love. I knew what I wanted from you, but when I saw you couldn't decide between life with me or life without me, I knew I'd better be careful. I tried to control my feelings, to love you less, but it didn't work. And since I hate to suffer, I decided we'd never see each other again. I let you pick me up and it was very nice. I don't regret it. But pick-up artists are a dime a dozen around here.
Christine Doinel I was surprised, but not as surprised as they were. Antoine tried to pass it off with one of his classic excuses: He had given Liliane a book, and he noticed she protected it with a newsprint dust jacket. This so moved him...
Colette Tazzi That he jumped into bed with her!
Christine Doinel Exactly!
Colette Tazzi What could be more logical?
[both laugh]
[last lines]
Client at Music-shop Do you have the latest record by Alain Souchon?
Christine Doinel Ah, you're in luck. It just came in. It's called, "Love on the Run."
Client at Music-shop Could we hear it?
Christine Doinel Certainly. In the booth over here.
Xavier Barnérias, le libraire Same old story. It's a deadlock. I don't know where I stand. You and I are alike. Just watch: we'll end up together.
Sabine Barnérias The Paul Simon album came in. Do you want it?
Colette Tazzi Why should I meddle in Antoine's life when my own is so mixed up? Professional habit, I suppose.
Colette Tazzi Wait! There's a picture of Sabine in this envelope. Don't ask me to explain, but if Antoine gets this back, this could all have a happy ending.
Antoine Doinel I gave in to temptation. But that's the last time.
Sabine Barnérias It is?
Antoine Doinel As of today, I'm walking the path to chastity.
Sabine Barnérias Oh, come here. Come here like last night.
Antoine Doinel Last night was last night.
Juge Divorce As Judge of the family court, I hereby declare that Mr. Antoine Doinel and Mrs. Christine Doinel, maiden name Darbon, born in Dijon on March 12, 1951, upon their joint petition, are granted a divorce.
