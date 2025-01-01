Cruella de VilSo, this is a confusing day. My nemesis is my real mother, and she killed my other mother. I guess you were always scared, weren't you, that I'd be a psycho like my real mum? Hmm? That explains all the "tone it down, try and fit in" stuff. Love me into shape, I suppose, was the plan. And I tried. I really, I tried because I loved you. But the thing is, I'm not sweet Estella, try as I might. I never was. I'm Cruella, born brilliant, born bad, and a little bit mad. I am not like her. I'm better. Anyway, must dash. Much to avenge, revenge, and destroy. But I do love you. Always.
Cruella de Vil[from official trailer]How does the saying go? I am woman, hear me roar.
Cruella de VilFrom the very beginning, I realized I saw the world differently than everyone else. That didn't sit well with some people. But I wasn't for everyone. I guess they were all scared... that I'd be... a psycho.
[laughs]
Cruella de VilBut a new day brings new opportunities. And I was ready to make a statement.
Baroness[to Cruella]Let me give you some advice. If you need to talk about power, you don't have it.
Cruella de VilWell, I don't have it, which is why I need to talk about it, which is why I'm here. Am I going to have to catch you up a lot, or can you keep up?
Cruella de VilAnyway, must dash. Much to avenge, revenge, and destroy.
BaronessYou can't care about anyone else. Everyone else is an obstacle. You care what an obstacle wants or feels, you're dead. If I cared about anyone or thing, I might have died like so many brilliant women with a drawer full of unseen genius and a heart full of sad bitterness. You have the talent for your own label. Whether you have the killer instinct is the big question.