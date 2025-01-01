Menu
Cruella Movie Quotes

Cruella de Vil They say there are five stages of grief. Denial, anger, bargaining, depression, and acceptance. Well, I'd like to add one more. Revenge
Cruella de Vil The thing is, I was born brilliant, born bad, and a little bit mad. I'm Cruella.
Cruella de Vil You killed my mother!
Baroness You need to be more specific.
Cruella de Vil I'm just getting started, darling.
Cruella de Vil So, this is a confusing day. My nemesis is my real mother, and she killed my other mother. I guess you were always scared, weren't you, that I'd be a psycho like my real mum? Hmm? That explains all the "tone it down, try and fit in" stuff. Love me into shape, I suppose, was the plan. And I tried. I really, I tried because I loved you. But the thing is, I'm not sweet Estella, try as I might. I never was. I'm Cruella, born brilliant, born bad, and a little bit mad. I am not like her. I'm better. Anyway, must dash. Much to avenge, revenge, and destroy. But I do love you. Always.
Cruella de Vil [from official trailer] How does the saying go? I am woman, hear me roar.
Cruella de Vil From the very beginning, I realized I saw the world differently than everyone else. That didn't sit well with some people. But I wasn't for everyone. I guess they were all scared... that I'd be... a psycho.
[laughs]
Cruella de Vil But a new day brings new opportunities. And I was ready to make a statement.
Baroness She killed my dogs. And made a coat.
Baroness [to Cruella] Let me give you some advice. If you need to talk about power, you don't have it.
Cruella de Vil Well, I don't have it, which is why I need to talk about it, which is why I'm here. Am I going to have to catch you up a lot, or can you keep up?
Cruella de Vil Anyway, must dash. Much to avenge, revenge, and destroy.
Baroness You can't care about anyone else. Everyone else is an obstacle. You care what an obstacle wants or feels, you're dead. If I cared about anyone or thing, I might have died like so many brilliant women with a drawer full of unseen genius and a heart full of sad bitterness. You have the talent for your own label. Whether you have the killer instinct is the big question.
Cruella de Vil I hope I do.
Cruella de Vil I want to make art, Artie, and I want to make trouble. You in?
Artie I do love trouble.
Cruella de Vil The good thing about evil people is you can always trust them to do something, well, evil.
Cruella de Vil Cruella was in a box a long time, now Estella can be the one who makes guest appearances.
Cruella de Vil Don't worry. We're just getting started. There's lots more bad things coming. I promise.
Cruella de Vil [to Jasper] Darling, if I'm going to need to repeat myself a lot, this isn't going to work out.
[after reading about her exploits in the paper]
Artie It's you!
Cruella de Vil It is. And you're reading about me.
Artie And you're in my shop.
Cruella de Vil It's funny how those happy accidents can change the whole direction of your life.
Cruella de Vil From the very beginning I've always made a statement. Not everyone appreciated that. But I wasn't for everyone.
Cruella de Vil It's not Estella. That's the past. I'm Cruella.
Baroness You can't care about anyone else. Everyone else is an obstacle. You care what an obstacle wants or feels, you're dead.
Baroness [to Anita] No one is interested in what you write, my dear. Just in how I look.
Cruella de Vil Being a genius is one thing. Raising a genius, however, does come with its challenges.
Cruella de Vil Wreaking havoc at galas is my personal specialty.
[repeated line]
Baroness Here's to me.
Baroness Time for my nine-minute power nap.
Baroness [upon discovering that Cruella has ruined her fashion trends] That little!
Baroness We need to sue her for defamation, false imprisonment, vandalism. Something.
Roger Well, having been through the statute and talked to the police, I don't know we have a legal avenue for...
Baroness I need you to stop talking, Roger.
Roger You do?
Baroness So I have a gap to fire you. There's a gap. You're fired.
Cruella de Vil [parachuting] A well-cut skirt is a lifesaver, girls. Remember that.
Baroness Oh, Estella, I am surprised at you holding out on me.
Estella But I was on my lunch break in a public space.
Baroness Yes, I own the alley.
Estella Really? You can own alleys?
Baroness Alleys, designs, people, their souls. Check your employment contract.
[last lines]
Jasper So what now?
Cruella de Vil I've got a few ideas.
Baroness [unexpectedly swings a blade cutting away part of Estella's dress design]
Estella [gasps]
Baroness We are you speaking?
Estella I think you nicked me.
[shows her wrist]
Baroness [about her growling Dalmatians] Aren't they gorgeous. And vicious. My favorite combination.
