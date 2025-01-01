So, this is a confusing day. My nemesis is my real mother, and she killed my other mother. I guess you were always scared, weren't you, that I'd be a psycho like my real mum? Hmm? That explains all the "tone it down, try and fit in" stuff. Love me into shape, I suppose, was the plan. And I tried. I really, I tried because I loved you. But the thing is, I'm not sweet Estella, try as I might. I never was. I'm Cruella, born brilliant, born bad, and a little bit mad. I am not like her. I'm better. Anyway, must dash. Much to avenge, revenge, and destroy. But I do love you. Always.