Sitting Bull I would like to speak.

Silas Groves No, no... he got... No, you won't.

James McLaughlin [quietly to General Crook] He's not a registered member of any tribal council. We have the power to say no.

General Crook [quietly in response] Power?

[laughs]

General Crook You wanna speak, Bull? You go ahead.

General Crook [interrupts] Let the man speak, for Christ's sake. This is a free land.

General Crook [to Sitting Bull] What do you have to say, my old friend?

[Sitting Bull speaks Lakota]

Susan McLaughlin [translates Sitting Bull's words] Since the white man came... and broke up the grassland... with his ploughs... the earth has turned to dust.

Susan McLaughlin In this dust, there is the body of Crazy Horse...

Susan McLaughlin American Horse...

Susan McLaughlin Spotted Tail...

Susan McLaughlin Black Kettle...

Susan McLaughlin Sword...

Susan McLaughlin Two Moons...

Susan McLaughlin Rain in the Face.

Susan McLaughlin When the wind blows...

Susan McLaughlin it blows our heroes in our faces.

Susan McLaughlin our diplomats...

Susan McLaughlin our doctors...

Susan McLaughlin our priests...

Susan McLaughlin our dead children.

Susan McLaughlin [Sitting Bull pauses] The Great Spirit speaks to us in clouds of dust.

Susan McLaughlin [Sitting Bull rises] You cannot sell...

Susan McLaughlin pieces of the earth...

Susan McLaughlin because the earth belongs to God.

Susan McLaughlin [Sitting Bull in Lakota and Susan overlap] We must tell these people to go home...

Susan McLaughlin back to Washington, and not hurt the earth any more.

Susan McLaughlin [overlapping speech ceases] Enough. Enough.

[Sitting Bull grasps a fistful of soil and allows it to run through his fingers]

Susan McLaughlin We will give no more of our land away.