James McLaughlin
[quietly to General Crook]
He's not a registered member of any tribal council. We have the power to say no.
[laughs]
General Crook
[interrupts]
Let the man speak, for Christ's sake. This is a free land.
General Crook
[to Sitting Bull]
What do you have to say, my old friend?
[Sitting Bull speaks Lakota]
Susan McLaughlin
[translates Sitting Bull's words]
Since the white man came... and broke up the grassland... with his ploughs... the earth has turned to dust.
Susan McLaughlin
In this dust, there is the body of Crazy Horse...
Susan McLaughlin
American Horse...
Susan McLaughlin
Spotted Tail...
Susan McLaughlin
Black Kettle...
Susan McLaughlin
Sword...
Susan McLaughlin
Two Moons...
Susan McLaughlin
Rain in the Face.
Susan McLaughlin
When the wind blows...
Susan McLaughlin
it blows our heroes in our faces.
Susan McLaughlin
our diplomats...
Susan McLaughlin
our doctors...
Susan McLaughlin
our priests...
Susan McLaughlin
our dead children.
Susan McLaughlin
[Sitting Bull pauses]
The Great Spirit speaks to us in clouds of dust.
Susan McLaughlin
[Sitting Bull rises]
You cannot sell...
Susan McLaughlin
pieces of the earth...
Susan McLaughlin
because the earth belongs to God.
Susan McLaughlin
[Sitting Bull in Lakota and Susan overlap]
We must tell these people to go home...
Susan McLaughlin
back to Washington, and not hurt the earth any more.
Susan McLaughlin
[overlapping speech ceases]
Enough. Enough.
[Sitting Bull grasps a fistful of soil and allows it to run through his fingers]
Susan McLaughlin
We will give no more of our land away.
Susan McLaughlin
[holds a speck of dust between his thumb and forefinger]
Not even this much.