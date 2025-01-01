Menu
Films
Iphigenia
Iphigenia Movie Quotes
Iphigenia Movie Quotes
Ifigeneia
Enough with the tears. Start singing to wake up the winds.
Klytaimnistra
I gave birth to her. I will marry her.
Klytaimnistra
The whole world is your dominion, so rule it, but in my household I'm the ruler.
Ifigeneia
Come. Let's cry together, unite our pain in a lament.
Ahilleas
Speak, before it's too late. There's no coming back from death. There is nothing I wouldn't do to save you.
Ifigeneia
I'm not afraid of death.
Klytaimnistra
But I will speak without spin and innuendo. Knives are speaking at this point.
Klytaimnistra
What a strange choice, to establish life in the shadow of war. I don't like it.
Ifigeneia
Are you not happy to see me?
Agamemnonas
I'm happy.
Ifigeneia
You say it but your eyes betray you.
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Irene Papas
Kostas Kazakos
