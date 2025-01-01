Menu
Iphigenia Movie Quotes

Iphigenia Movie Quotes

Ifigeneia Enough with the tears. Start singing to wake up the winds.
Klytaimnistra I gave birth to her. I will marry her.
Klytaimnistra The whole world is your dominion, so rule it, but in my household I'm the ruler.
Ifigeneia Come. Let's cry together, unite our pain in a lament.
Ahilleas Speak, before it's too late. There's no coming back from death. There is nothing I wouldn't do to save you.
Ifigeneia I'm not afraid of death.
Klytaimnistra But I will speak without spin and innuendo. Knives are speaking at this point.
Klytaimnistra What a strange choice, to establish life in the shadow of war. I don't like it.
Ifigeneia Are you not happy to see me?
Agamemnonas I'm happy.
Ifigeneia You say it but your eyes betray you.
Irene Papas
Kostas Kazakos
