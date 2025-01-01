M. Mauger - le capitaine
Know what you should do?
Céléstine
What now?
M. Mauger - le capitaine
File charges against Monteil.
Céléstine
Charges?
M. Mauger - le capitaine
Right! For indecent exposure!
Céléstine
But there's no reason.
M. Mauger - le capitaine
What of it?
Céléstine
I can't do that.
M. Mauger - le capitaine
But it's simple! Go see the police and Rose and I'll act as witnesses. We'll swear we saw everything.
Céléstine
That you saw what?
M. Mauger - le capitaine
Don't worry. A soldier's word means something nowadays! Then it'll be easy to include that rape business. Little Claire.
Céléstine
You're joking, Captain.
M. Mauger - le capitaine
It's what I'd do if I were you.