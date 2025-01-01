Mme Monteil My husband is demanding, very strong and active. I'm unable to give him what he needs. I really can't. It's too painful.

Le curé If I understand, I don't see... what I can do for you?

Mme Monteil Advise me.

Le curé How? What can I say?

Mme Monteil I don't know. At times, it's so hard. Perhaps there are other ways that are less... more... Certain caresses that are...

Le curé Be precise. There are caresses... and caresses. Would it occur often?

Mme Monteil My husband's so strong. Maybe twice a week...

Le curé Twice a week? That's far too much. No matter how sturdy a man is, he doesn't need twice a week. But in any case, I'll say this. You must not enjoy it.