Diary of a Chambermaid Movie Quotes

Céléstine It's strange, how the country always seems sad. - I guess, people don't have much fun here.
Céléstine You scare me.
Joseph Why?
Céléstine I think you're bad.
Joseph Bad? Me? Are you serious? Look! I love the army. Religion. Law and order. And my country! Am I lying when I say I love all that?
Céléstine No, you're not.
Joseph Would a bad man love all that?
Joseph The revolution's coming. There's nothing better for a cafe.
Rose So you're finally here? You don't poke your nose outside very often. But since you're from Paris... we aren't good enough for you?
M. Monteil I bet you had lots of fun in Paris.
Céléstine What must you think of me?
M. Monteil Why not? A lovely girl like you. I love to have fun, dammit. I love love. Wild love.
Céléstine I should tell Madam, sir.
M. Monteil Madam! I don't care about Madam! I'm sick of her! Don't think I'll do nothing.
Céléstine You're exaggerating. Madam's always so friendly.
M. Monteil Friendly? She's ruined my life. I'm no longer a man. Everyone laughs at me.
Rose You're pretty. So watch out. Folks here are talking about you.
Céléstine About me?
Rose Yes. Above all, watch out. They say you and Monteil... The servants she doesn't fire, he gets them pregnant.
Céléstine Not me.
Rose Remember. Just once with him and... you got a baby.
Céléstine Let me go! You know I'm a slut.
M. Monteil What?
Céléstine A bad girl.
M. Monteil But, my little Celestine...
Céléstine I'm diseased.
M. Monteil What?
Céléstine I have syphilis.
M. Monteil Dammit.
M. Mauger - le capitaine I gave you how much yesterday?
Rose 25 francs.
M. Mauger - le capitaine I'm short 38 centimes.
Rose I don't have 'em.
M. Mauger - le capitaine So the cat does?
Joseph We never really know people at first sight. Women are hell to get to know. But now I know you pretty well.
Céléstine You know me? Then tell me what I am.
Joseph What you are? You're like me.
Céléstine Like you?
Joseph Yes. Not your looks. I'm old and ugly. But deep down inside, we're alike. I know what I'm saying.
M. Monteil I want so much for you to be happy. You're not like my wife. You're so sweet and good. If you'd like to...
Céléstine What?
M. Monteil You know very well.
Céléstine You want us to cheat on Madam?
M. Monteil It's all I can think about. I can't sleep. I'm not a brute. I promise I won't get you pregnant.
Céléstine Stop it or I'll tell Madam everything! Let me get used to being here.
M. Rabour So you're Celestine?
Céléstine Yes, sir.
M. Rabour Celestine, Celestine. I like that name very much. Put that there. But it's rather long, don't you think? Far too long. If you agree, I'll call you Marie. It's pretty too and much shorter. Besides, I've always called my chambermaids Marie. It's a habit. I don't think I could break it.
Mme Monteil My husband is demanding, very strong and active. I'm unable to give him what he needs. I really can't. It's too painful.
Le curé If I understand, I don't see... what I can do for you?
Mme Monteil Advise me.
Le curé How? What can I say?
Mme Monteil I don't know. At times, it's so hard. Perhaps there are other ways that are less... more... Certain caresses that are...
Le curé Be precise. There are caresses... and caresses. Would it occur often?
Mme Monteil My husband's so strong. Maybe twice a week...
Le curé Twice a week? That's far too much. No matter how sturdy a man is, he doesn't need twice a week. But in any case, I'll say this. You must not enjoy it.
Mme Monteil Father, you can be sure of that.
Le curé I saw Mr. Monteil as I arrived.
Mme Monteil He's getting some exercise. He needs to work off his energy.
Le curé Mr. Monteil is a vigorous man.
Mme Monteil Unfortunately.
M. Monteil Now you cut my branches?
M. Mauger - le capitaine They're overhanging my garden. I'm within my legal rights!
M. Monteil I'm getting fed up! Just look, you throw me your garbage and now you cut my trees! I'll take you to court!
M. Mauger - le capitaine Anytime!
M. Monteil This time I have a witness!
M. Mauger - le capitaine Let's see your witness!
M. Monteil Joseph! You see him cutting my branches! Right?
Joseph Yes, sir.
M. Monteil Perfect!
M. Mauger - le capitaine A servant? Servants don't count.
Céléstine The countryside always looks grim. I bet people here don't have much fun.
Céléstine [after Mauger has proposed to her] I can't cook very well.
M. Mauger - le capitaine We'll hire a cook. Besides, there's cooking and... cooking. The cooking I need.
M. Monteil [after Rabour shoots a butterfly] But I thought you liked butterflies!
M. Rabour I do! I wished I'd missed it.
Céléstine [while Joseph is killing a goose] Kill it! Don't make it suffer!
Joseph They're better if they suffer. And I enjoy it.
M. Mauger - le capitaine Know what you should do?
Céléstine What now?
M. Mauger - le capitaine File charges against Monteil.
Céléstine Charges?
M. Mauger - le capitaine Right! For indecent exposure!
Céléstine But there's no reason.
M. Mauger - le capitaine What of it?
Céléstine I can't do that.
M. Mauger - le capitaine But it's simple! Go see the police and Rose and I'll act as witnesses. We'll swear we saw everything.
Céléstine That you saw what?
M. Mauger - le capitaine Don't worry. A soldier's word means something nowadays! Then it'll be easy to include that rape business. Little Claire.
Céléstine You're joking, Captain.
M. Mauger - le capitaine It's what I'd do if I were you.
M. Rabour Each evening when you come to see me... wear these boots. They bring back memories. You understand? Don't wear them during the day... but in the evening, I'd like it.
Joseph I've found a good affair for us. There's a cafe for sale in Cherbourg. A soldier-sailor town. Business is good. I guarantee you we'd make a fortune. With a wife like you, sweet and attractive... would you like it?
Céléstine Me? But...
Joseph You're neat and orderly. Kind and not afraid. All the men would be at your feet.
Céléstine You want me to whore for you?
Joseph Don't look at it that way.
[first lines]
Céléstine Are you from the priory?
Joseph Yes.
Céléstine Is it far?
Joseph You'll see.
