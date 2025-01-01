Charlie, Charlie wait. I am angry, too. You give birth to this tiny innocent little thing and you think, 'My God... , Oh my God, help me protect her.' And that is what you spend every waking moment doing. And then one day you wake up and you've got cancer. And you realize, my God, oh my God, what she will need the most protection from is your own life slipping away from her. But you love her so much. And you just want to smother her with love, and hugs, and words. With every moment you've got left.