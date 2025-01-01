Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films Mr. Church Mr. Church Movie Quotes

Mr. Church Movie Quotes

Marie "And then there are those who say nothing at all. Because they don't have to."
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Charlie My Mama had been the sun to me. I basked in her warmth. I remember wanting to wake up in the morning just to see her. But now that sun was on fire, seemed to burn everything in sight. If I got too close, my skin stung. But Mr. Church, he could walk right through her blaze without so much as a singe. He was like the moon. Cool, calm, and always there. So I learned to turn away from the sun, and face the moon.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Marie Charlie, Charlie wait. I am angry, too. You give birth to this tiny innocent little thing and you think, 'My God... , Oh my God, help me protect her.' And that is what you spend every waking moment doing. And then one day you wake up and you've got cancer. And you realize, my God, oh my God, what she will need the most protection from is your own life slipping away from her. But you love her so much. And you just want to smother her with love, and hugs, and words. With every moment you've got left.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Charlie People act strange around death. There are those who talk about everything... but the person who died. Those who talk about only the person who died. Those who try to cheer you up. And those who can't help but make you cry. And then there are those who say nothing at all. Because they don't have to
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Charlie I had no where to go and for the first time, I realized I had no one.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Charlie It's an awful feeling to love someone so much... that you absolutely hate them for leaving you. Even before they've gone.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Charlie [narrating] Henry Joseph Church could have been anything he wanted to be. He chose to cook. The key, he said? Jazz.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Marie You know, holding those babies, it always makes me think of the first time I held you.
Young Charlie Even if I was an accident.
Marie Why on Earth would you say that? Your daddy was the accident. You, you're my miracle.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more