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Poster of Vladivostok Vacation and the Great Russian Break
4.2
Kinoafisha Films Vladivostok Vacation and the Great Russian Break
4.2

Vladivostok Vacation and the Great Russian Break

, 2016
Vladivostok Vacation and the Great Russian Break
Russia / Musical, Documentary / 18+
Poster of Vladivostok Vacation and the Great Russian Break
4.2

Cast

Ilya Lagutenko
Ilya Lagutenko
Self
Oleg Pungin
Self
Yuriy Tsaler
Self
Director Danny Drysdale
Writer Danny Drysdale
Cast and Crew

Film details

Country Russia
Runtime 50 minutes
Production year 2016
World premiere 5 June 2016
Release date
16 February 2018 Russia НеваФильм Emotion 16+
5 June 2016 Kazakhstan
5 June 2016 Ukraine
Budget $450,000
Also known as
Vladivostok Vacation, SOS матросу!, Vladivostok Vacation and the Great Russian Break, SOS matrosu

Film rating

4.2
Rate 12 votes
Place in the rating
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Showtimes Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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