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4.2
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Vladivostok Vacation and the Great Russian Break
4.2
Vladivostok Vacation and the Great Russian Break
, 2016
Vladivostok Vacation and the Great Russian Break
Russia / Musical, Documentary / 18+
About
Showtimes
Stills
Cast & Crew
Posters
4.2
Cast
Ilya Lagutenko
Self
Oleg Pungin
Self
Yuriy Tsaler
Self
Director
Danny Drysdale
Writer
Danny Drysdale
Cast and Crew
Film details
Country
Russia
Runtime
50 minutes
Production year
2016
World premiere
5 June 2016
Release date
16 February 2018
Russia
НеваФильм Emotion
16+
5 June 2016
Kazakhstan
5 June 2016
Ukraine
Budget
$450,000
Also known as
Vladivostok Vacation, SOS матросу!, Vladivostok Vacation and the Great Russian Break, SOS matrosu
More
Film rating
4.2
Rate
12
votes
Place in the rating
Best Russian Films
Updated 1 September 2021
Showtimes
Currently, the film is not showing in cinemas, but we can send you a message when this animated film returns to the box office.
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