Baron De Laubardemont
Good morning! Did you sleep well?
Grandier
With all this noise?
Baron De Laubardemont
There are thousands of them out there. Where do you expect them to get all the beds from? Besides, they're all too excited.
Grandier
About what?
Baron De Laubardemont
Oh...
[pretends to have forgotten for a moment]
Baron De Laubardemont
Your execution.
Grandier
I have not been tried yet.
Baron De Laubardemont
All right, have it your own way. Your trial then.
[immediately after, a soldier smashes a statue]