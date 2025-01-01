Menu
The Devils Movie Quotes

The Devils Movie Quotes

Grandier Don't look at me! Look at your city! If your city is destroyed, your freedom is destroyed also... If you would remain free men, fight. Fight them or become their slaves.
Grandier Lies! Lies and heresy. The Devil is a liar, and the father of lies. If the Devil's evidence is to be accepted, the most virtuous people are in the greatest of danger, for it against these that Satan rages most violently. I had never set eyes on Sister Jeanne of the Angels until the day of my arrest, but the Devil has spoken, and to doubt his word is sacrilege.
Grandier Most religions believe that by crying, "Lord, Lord!" often enough, they can contrive to enter the kingdom of heaven. A flock of trained parrots could just as readily cry the same thing with just as little chance of success.
Madeleine St Paul says that he who marries does a good thing, but he who remains chaste does something better.
Grandier Then I am content to do a good thing and leave the best to those that can face it.
Louis XIII Reverend Father, I notice that you don't speak to these creatures in Latin as is usual. Why is that?
Barre They're not conversant with the language. You'll understand, sire, there are uneducated as well as educated devils.
Jeanne [in a growling voice as she crawls like a crab] I haven't travelled much.
Louis XIII Quite.
Grandier For the love of Christ! If you wish to destroy me, then destroy me. Accuse me exposing political chicanery and the evils of the state, and I will plead guilty. But what man can face arraignment on the idiocy of youth? Old love letters and other pathetic objects, stuffed in drawers or in the bottom of cupboards. Things kept for a day when he would need to be reminded... that he was once loved.
Louis XIII What effect would the close proximity of this relic have on devils such as these?
Barre It would put them to flight.
Louis XIII At once?
Barre Immediately. Although I could not guarantee that, once the relic was removed, they would not return.
Louis XIII Of course not. That would be asking too much.
Philippe I'm pregnant.
Grandier And so it ends.
Barre [about to burn Grandier at the stake] Confess you are the Devil's servant! Renounce your master!
Grandier I am about to meet the God who is my witness! And I have spoken the truth!
Barre [brandishing the flaming torch and moving closer to Grandier] Confess! Confess! You have only a moment to live!
Grandier Only a moment, but then I face the just and fearful judgment that you too, reverend father, will soon be called.
Barre [starting the fire] May your body be consumed by eternal fire!
Trincant [holding up Grandier's baby as Grandier burns at the stake] Watch, bastard. See how your mother's honor was avenged.
Ibert Lucky little bastard! It's not every day Baby sees Daddy burn to death.
Grandier Call me vain and proud, the greatest sinner ever to walk God's earth, but Satan's boy I could never be. I haven't the humility.
Baron De Laubardemont I also have a maxim, father: give me three lines of a man's handwriting and I will hang him.
Grandier [Talking about Jeanne] Anything found in the desert of a frustrated life can bring hope. With hope comes love. With love comes hate. So I possess her. May God help her in her misery and unhappiness.
Spectators Kiss! Kiss! Kiss! Kiss!
[Mignon gives Grandier the kiss of peace]
Spectators Judas! Judas! Judas! Judas!
Jeanne Satan is ever ready to seduce us with sensual delights.
Jeanne They always spoke of your beauty, and now I see it with my own eyes and it is true.
Grandier Look at this thing that I am and learn the meaning of love.
Barre [blessing the torture instruments with holy water] We humbly beg of thee almighty God, in thy goodness, bless these instuments thou has created and given to us for our sacred use...
Grandier Devils in pieces of wood now, Barre?
Barre [pouring holy water on Grandier's legs] If they are not driven out, your devils might, by their infernal arts, prevent the torture being as excruciating as it should be. Then you would never confess, and your soul would be damned for eternity. Are you ready to confess?
Grandier I have been a man. I have loved women. I have enjoyed power.
Barre That's not what we want. You've been a magician. You've had commerce with devils!
Jeanne Whore! Strumpet! Hypocrite! You tell me you have no vocation? Of course you have a vocation! Fornicator! Fornicator! Sacrilegious bitch! Seducer of priest, that's your calling! Your place is in a brothel. You filthy whore! Get back to the gutter where you belong!
Grandier [in bed with Philippe] Your father sends you here for instruction in Latin, and we must not deceive him.
Baron De Laubardemont [tossing Grandier's charred bone on the floor in front of Sister Jeanne] I almost forgot - souvenir!
Cardinal Richelieu A most original conception, your Majesty, The Birth of Venus. I pray that I may assist you in the birth of a new France, where Church and State are one.
[He holds out his hand to Louis, who kisses his ring]
Louis XIII Amen.
Cardinal Richelieu [crossing himself] And may the Protestant be driven from the land...
Ibert No blood when the tongue was pricked: true sign of the devil.
[the tongue is actually bleeding]
[to Grandier]
Baron De Laubardemont Hell will hold no surprises for you.
Baron De Laubardemont A nun is reported to be having commerce with your Isacaaron in the form of a three-legged dog.
Louis XIII [shooting a prisoner dressed as a bird] Bye bye, blackbird!
Grandier My lords, I am innocent of the charges. And I am afraid. But I have the hope in my heart that, before this day ends, Almighty God will glance aside and let my suffering atone for my vain and disordered life. Amen.
Barre Sin can be caught as easily as the plague.
Grandier What fresh lunacy is this? A crocodile?
Jeanne Oh, Christ, let me find a way to you. Take me in your sacred arms. Let the blood flow between us uniting us. (moans) Grandier. Grandier!
Grandier Wait! Do you have a mirror?
Baron De Laubardemont I have a saying, too: "Give me three lines of a man's handwriting and I will hang him".
Mignon And what form does this incubus take?
Jeanne [whispers right in his ear] COCK!
Madeleine I am a simple person, I see the world as I have been taught, yet I would not be afraid to go before God with you, even in our sin.
Grandier You shame me.
Grandier Hold my hand. It's like touching the dead, isn't it?
Baron De Laubardemont Good morning! Did you sleep well?
Grandier With all this noise?
Baron De Laubardemont There are thousands of them out there. Where do you expect them to get all the beds from? Besides, they're all too excited.
Grandier About what?
Baron De Laubardemont Oh...
[pretends to have forgotten for a moment]
Baron De Laubardemont Your execution.
Grandier I have not been tried yet.
Baron De Laubardemont All right, have it your own way. Your trial then.
[immediately after, a soldier smashes a statue]
Baron De Laubardemont There are 6,000 Christian souls waiting for you in the marketplace. Tell me, do you love the Church?
Grandier Not today.
Baron De Laubardemont Do you want to see it grow more powerful, more benevolent, until it embraces every human soul on this earth? Then help us to achieve this great purpose. Go to the marketplace a penitent man. Confess, and by confessing, proclaim to those thousands that you have returned to the Church's arms. By going to the stake unrepentant, you do God a disservice, you give hope to unebelievers. Such an act can mine the very foundations of the Church. You are no longer important. Think: are you any longer important?
Grandier I was never important.
Baron De Laubardemont Then make a last supreme gesture to the Catholic faith.
Barre [after having Grandier dragged through the streets following his torture, they arrive at the Convent where Grandier is to beg forgiveness] Get up.
Grandier What is this place?
Barre The Convent of St. Ursulla, a place you have defiled. Do what must be done.
[he tips Grandier off the stretcher he is on]
Barre [to Sister Jeanne] My dear sister in Christ, I must question you.
Ibert [inspecting vomit] That slimy substance could only be semen.
Barre And what's that?
Adam That's a carrot.
Grandier Well Mr. Surgeon, have all your studies and training brought you only to this? To be a barber?
Jeanne I'm purging my own devils. Isacaaron, Balaam, they say they can stand up to the Church, but they can't stand up to this bitch!
Grandier Go away, Laubardemont. You are becoming tedious.
