Baron De Laubardemont There are 6,000 Christian souls waiting for you in the marketplace. Tell me, do you love the Church?

Grandier Not today.

Baron De Laubardemont Do you want to see it grow more powerful, more benevolent, until it embraces every human soul on this earth? Then help us to achieve this great purpose. Go to the marketplace a penitent man. Confess, and by confessing, proclaim to those thousands that you have returned to the Church's arms. By going to the stake unrepentant, you do God a disservice, you give hope to unebelievers. Such an act can mine the very foundations of the Church. You are no longer important. Think: are you any longer important?

Grandier I was never important.