The Thief of Bagdad I am not a prince. I am less than the slave who serves you-a wretched outcast-a thief. What I wanted, I took. I wanted you-I tried to take you-But when I held you in my arms-the very world did change. The evil within me died. I can bear a thousand tortures, endure a thousand deaths-but not thy tears.
Guard This Arab Prince is but a thief. Seek him out!
The Princess Quick! Hide thyself. If thou art found with me, they will be merciless. I love you.
The Princess He's fat and gross as if he fed on lard.
Mongol Prince's Counselor You shall add joy to the wedding festival by being boiled in oil.
The Holy Man On the bedrock of humility thou canst build any structure.
The Princess He glowers. I like him not.
The Holy Man Allah hath made thy soul to yearn for happiness, but thou must earn it.
The Thief's Evil Associate Turned lily-white he now goes mewling to the mosque. Bah!
The Thief's Evil Associate She is a rare jewel, my love-bird.
The Thief of Bagdad Open wide the gates of Bagdad!
The Thief's Evil Associate We must make haste to steal her. The Mongol pig suspects us.
Hermit of the Defile Knowest thou, rash youth devouring flames, foul monsters, shapes of death beset the path? A hundred years have I been here. Many have gone this way and none returned.
Persian Prince My magic carpet brought us here. By the beard of the Prophet, it is rarest.
The Mongol Prince We shall be wed at once. Prepare thyself. It is my command.
The Caliph Thou dog! What torments can we devise for thee! -- Flog him! -- Fling him to the ape! Let him be torn to pieces.
The Holy Man Toil ---- for by toil the sweets of human life are found.
The Thief of Bagdad Thou liest! What I want - I take. My reward is *here*. Paradise is a fool's dream and Allah is a myth.
The Thief's Evil Associate Nizzy noodle! He's turned love-bird.
The Caliph Thou dog! What torments can we devise for thee!
The Holy Man O true believers, gathered in this sacred mosque, earn thy happiness in the name of the true God ---...
The Princess Praise Allah! He touched not the rose-tree.
The Princess Tis he would make me happy. Allah guide him to touch the rose.
The Caliph When the moon tips the cypress the betrothal will be consummate in feast. Come.
The Holy Man Thou must be brave. Go now. Control thy destiny.
