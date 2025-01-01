The Thief of BagdadI am not a prince. I am less than the slave who serves you-a wretched outcast-a thief. What I wanted, I took. I wanted you-I tried to take you-But when I held you in my arms-the very world did change. The evil within me died. I can bear a thousand tortures, endure a thousand deaths-but not thy tears.
GuardThis Arab Prince is but a thief. Seek him out!
The PrincessQuick! Hide thyself. If thou art found with me, they will be merciless. I love you.
The PrincessHe's fat and gross as if he fed on lard.
Mongol Prince's CounselorYou shall add joy to the wedding festival by being boiled in oil.
The Holy ManOn the bedrock of humility thou canst build any structure.
The PrincessHe glowers. I like him not.
The Holy ManAllah hath made thy soul to yearn for happiness, but thou must earn it.
The Thief's Evil AssociateTurned lily-white he now goes mewling to the mosque. Bah!
The Thief's Evil AssociateShe is a rare jewel, my love-bird.
The Thief of BagdadOpen wide the gates of Bagdad!
The Thief's Evil AssociateWe must make haste to steal her. The Mongol pig suspects us.
Hermit of the DefileKnowest thou, rash youth devouring flames, foul monsters, shapes of death beset the path? A hundred years have I been here. Many have gone this way and none returned.
Persian PrinceMy magic carpet brought us here. By the beard of the Prophet, it is rarest.
The Mongol PrinceWe shall be wed at once. Prepare thyself. It is my command.
The CaliphThou dog! What torments can we devise for thee! -- Flog him! -- Fling him to the ape! Let him be torn to pieces.
The Holy ManToil ---- for by toil the sweets of human life are found.
The Thief of BagdadThou liest! What I want - I take. My reward is *here*. Paradise is a fool's dream and Allah is a myth.
The Thief's Evil AssociateNizzy noodle! He's turned love-bird.
The CaliphThou dog! What torments can we devise for thee!
The Holy ManO true believers, gathered in this sacred mosque, earn thy happiness in the name of the true God ---...
The PrincessPraise Allah! He touched not the rose-tree.
The PrincessTis he would make me happy. Allah guide him to touch the rose.
The CaliphWhen the moon tips the cypress the betrothal will be consummate in feast. Come.
The Holy ManThou must be brave. Go now. Control thy destiny.