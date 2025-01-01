Carol Petersen And just know that no matter what you do it's all gonna just... run together by the time you're 50.

Carol Petersen Yeah. I mean, time just goes by quicker. I don't know. Maybe- maybe if my daughter had married and I'd had some grandchildren that might have slowed things down a little here and there. I mean, people talk about living in the moment like it's some kind of a goal. What does that even mean?

Lloyd You know, I- I think it means you know, like, not being weighed down by what you think you should be doing.

Carol Petersen Come on. That's impossible. There's no such thing as that.

Lloyd I mean, didn't you feel it when- when you were up on the stage singing?

Carol Petersen Feel what?

Lloyd Like that was it. Like while you were singing that was all that existed. Like that- like all your worries just disappear.

Carol Petersen People can spend their whole lives doing that, waiting to find that feeling, trying to find that feeling over and over and in the end, everybody gets it. We wait our whole lives for something and we get it. And you know what that is?

Lloyd Yeah, I get it. I'm gonna get it.

Carol Petersen I'm not very good at jokes. Sorry.