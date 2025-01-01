Menu
I'll See You in My Dreams Movie Quotes

Bill I guess it is more like riding a bike.
Carol Petersen A *very* nice bike.
Carol Petersen I hope you're speaking theoretically.
Bill Yeah, maybe.
Carol Petersen What does that mean? You're not speaking theoretically?
Bill I'm just testing the water.
Carol Petersen Well, just get out of the water.
Carol Petersen The shot count is however many strokes it takes to get the ball in the hole.
Sally Golf talk is so sexual sounding, isn't it?
[Carol gets amused]
Sally Balls, holes, strokes, putts.
Lloyd But, someday I'll have a lot of... a lot of poems about pools.
Katherine Petersen You weren't as... preoccupied with just yourself.
Carol Petersen Oh, thanks.
Carol Petersen And just know that no matter what you do it's all gonna just... run together by the time you're 50.
Lloyd Yeah?
Carol Petersen Yeah. I mean, time just goes by quicker. I don't know. Maybe- maybe if my daughter had married and I'd had some grandchildren that might have slowed things down a little here and there. I mean, people talk about living in the moment like it's some kind of a goal. What does that even mean?
Lloyd You know, I- I think it means you know, like, not being weighed down by what you think you should be doing.
Carol Petersen Come on. That's impossible. There's no such thing as that.
Lloyd I mean, didn't you feel it when- when you were up on the stage singing?
Carol Petersen Feel what?
Lloyd Like that was it. Like while you were singing that was all that existed. Like that- like all your worries just disappear.
Carol Petersen People can spend their whole lives doing that, waiting to find that feeling, trying to find that feeling over and over and in the end, everybody gets it. We wait our whole lives for something and we get it. And you know what that is?
Lloyd Happiness?
Carol Petersen It's death.
Lloyd Exhales.
Carol Petersen Laughs.
Lloyd Yeah, I get it. I'm gonna get it.
Carol Petersen I'm not very good at jokes. Sorry.
Lloyd That was a joke? Yeah, you're not very good at jokes. Oh god.
