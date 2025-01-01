Carol PetersenYeah. I mean, time just goes by quicker. I don't know. Maybe- maybe if my daughter had married and I'd had some grandchildren that might have slowed things down a little here and there. I mean, people talk about living in the moment like it's some kind of a goal. What does that even mean?
LloydYou know, I- I think it means you know, like, not being weighed down by what you think you should be doing.
Carol PetersenCome on. That's impossible. There's no such thing as that.
LloydI mean, didn't you feel it when- when you were up on the stage singing?
LloydLike that was it. Like while you were singing that was all that existed. Like that- like all your worries just disappear.
Carol PetersenPeople can spend their whole lives doing that, waiting to find that feeling, trying to find that feeling over and over and in the end, everybody gets it. We wait our whole lives for something and we get it. And you know what that is?