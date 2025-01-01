Natalie I read your article, and, well, I think you misquoted me.

Mitch Nobody even knows it's you, just like you asked.

Natalie But there are some lines in here I would have never said.

Mitch Like what?

Natalie 'You see enough unfaithful husbands and you start to get sickened by the whole notion of love. How can you trust men when you see them call their wives in front of you and say they love them after they just paid for sex? I don't think you can be in my industry and still believe in love. It's like being a scientist and believing in God.'

Mitch Yeah, you definitely said all of that.