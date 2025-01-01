Menu
Russian
Cancel
Your tickets in your personal cabinet
Kinoafisha Films The Escort The Escort Movie Quotes

The Escort Movie Quotes

Natalie I read your article, and, well, I think you misquoted me.
Mitch Nobody even knows it's you, just like you asked.
Natalie But there are some lines in here I would have never said.
Mitch Like what?
Natalie 'You see enough unfaithful husbands and you start to get sickened by the whole notion of love. How can you trust men when you see them call their wives in front of you and say they love them after they just paid for sex? I don't think you can be in my industry and still believe in love. It's like being a scientist and believing in God.'
Mitch Yeah, you definitely said all of that.
Natalie I'd really like you to publish a retraction of that statement and revise it to say; 'You see enough unfaithful husbands and you start to question the notion of love and then when you finally experience it for yourself you see what all the fuss is about and you can't imagine not having that person in your life and you feel like the luckiest person in the world and you would do anything to make them feel the same way about you.'
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Natalie Sure, you can buy me a drink.
Mitch Good to know.
Natalie Is that how you treat a lady who shows interest?
Mitch You asked for a free drink. You didn't show interest.
Natalie Were you expecting a blow job right out of the gate?
Mitch Offering something would indicate more interest than asking for something, so...
Natalie You don't want to get to know each other first?
Mitch Before I buy you a drink or before the blow job?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mitch Okay, look, my family thinks that I'm kind of like, a big fuck-up, and, well, you're smart and pretty and personable. And if I were to bring someone like you home, they'd, you know, think I'm getting my shit together.
Natalie You think I'm pretty?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Natalie I thought it was poor form to bring your work home with you.
Mitch Well, you're a presentable piece of work.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mitch You could say that Victoria is just a character that you play, but you like this job. You revel in it. You're comfortable in it. 'Coz you're in control. You dictate the terms. You don't have to worry about being rejected by a bunch of guys who just want to cum all over you.
Natalie And you're just a sad person who revels in his own self-loathing. I'll end the debate for you right now, Mitch. *You're not a sex addict. You're just a emotionally crippled child with low self-esteem who uses sex to numb his feelings. Your problem isn't sex. Your problem is reality. Sex is just your pathetic fucking Band-Aid.*
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mitch So why do you tutor when your pulling in over a thousand bucks a night?
Natalie Escorts have family members that ask questions too. Believe it or not, I actually enjoy teaching.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Charles Stanford? That's impressive. I knew a girl from Stanford once. Twice actually.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mitch You think those artificial orgasm noises is what brings them back?
Natalie Dude, I get *rave* reviews.
Mitch Uh! I'll be sure to check out your Yelp page when I get home.
Natalie Yeah, you should. Five stars.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Natalie Dana, I swear to god, I can't fucking do this anymore...
Dana Why, what happened?
Natalie I'm fine, I'm just like a little bit rattled... Fucking scumbag!
Dana What, he tried to stick it in that beautiful ass again?
Natalie No, he's just a drunk, coked-out bullshit...
Natalie ...You still think my ass is beautiful?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Mitch [to Natalie teasing her with the name] Monkey, why don't you write that down? First kiss.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
[first lines]
Rick Hold on a second. Hey, there.
Natalie Hey.
Rick [Rick starts to talk on the phone while Natalie undresses herself] I feel like you're not hearing me, because if you were, I wouldn't be repeating myself, that's why. No, because I told... look, I told you three times, okay? Look... We'll get going in two. No, the Nagasaki merger has to happen at 15.6. That's black and white. There's no doubt about that, okay? And then you blend the assets as I pointed out in the prospectus, okay? Trust me, we'll come out of this smelling like a rose. You don't trust me? What am I, a fool? No, you're not gonna look like an idiot. If anyone looks like an idiot, it's me. Okay? Bye. Hey! Let's fuck! Slap me. I've been naughty.
Rick [Natalie starts to slap him very hard constantly] Wow, all right. Now tell me I'm not gonna get any dessert.
Natalie You're not getting any dessert!
Rick What?
Natalie And you're banned from TV and Internet for a week!
Rick Yeah. Yeah. Tell me I can't watch Game of Thrones.
Natalie What?
Rick Just tell me!
Natalie You're banned from watching Game of Thrones, you little shit!
Rick All right, good, good, good, good, good. Yeah, tell me... Run down the whole lineup of HBO Sunday night shows.
Natalie You're banned from watching Girls!
Rick No!
Natalie And Veep! No more Bored To Death!
Rick They canceled Bored To Death.
Natalie Um... No more Broadwalk Empire!
Rick [Natalie starts to ride him on a bed] Ride that shit! Ride that shit! Ride that shit like Evel Knievel! Ride it! Oh god! I am gonna cum your face baby!
Rick [Rick cums on Natalie's face] It's Sunday night. You want to watch some HBO?
Natalie Would you pay me more?
Rick I wasn't planning on it.
Natalie Fuck off.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Natalie If you do get this job, don't tell your dad that I'm your prostitute muse. It'll break his heart.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Dana It's dangerous world out there. You every think about getting back with Sebastian?
Natalie Hell no, I don't want a pimp, it makes it feel way too real.
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
Natalie Are you, like, one of those guys who's seen Pretty Woman too many times?
🧡
👏
🥺
🤔
🥱
How to Train Your Dragon
How to Train Your Dragon
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Family
Together
Together
2025, USA / Australia, Horror, Sci-Fi
Lilo & Stitch
Lilo & Stitch
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Comedy
Moy papa - medved
Moy papa - medved
2025, Russia, Family
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
The Fantastic Four: First Steps
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi
Materialists
Materialists
2025, USA, Romantic
Na derevnyu dedushke
Na derevnyu dedushke
2025, Russia, Comedy, Family
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
Red Sonja: Queen of Plagues
2025, USA, Fantasy, Action
Ne odna doma 2
Ne odna doma 2
2025, Russia, Family, Comedy
Plagiator
Plagiator
2025, Russia, Drama, Romantic, Sci-Fi
Superman
Superman
2025, USA, Action, Adventure, Fantasy
F1
F1
2025, USA, Sport
This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Read more