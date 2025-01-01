Menu
Lightning Strikes Twice Movie Quotes

Richard Trevelyan You can sleep in the den. There's a lock on the door.
Shelley Carnes Do I need it?
Richard Trevelyan I want you to feel that you're safe.
Shelley Carnes From what?
Richard Trevelyan From your thoughts.
Harvey Turner It's awfully good for your complexion... all over.
Shelley Carnes [in Richard bringing in her luggage from the nighttime rain] Well, thanks. There were two bags in the car. How'd you know I needed the small one?
Richard Trevelyan A woman usually carries her night things in the smallest bag.
Shelley Carnes You're much too wise to be a bachelor. Are you married?
Richard Trevelyan I was.
Richard Trevelyan [after a long pause] I think I should tell you there's no one else in the house.
Shelley Carnes Should I scream?
Richard Trevelyan No one would hear you.
Shelley Carnes Then I'll save my breath.
Salesman [speaking to the guy across the aisle] Mighty nice territory out here.
Bus Passenger [turning his attention to Shelley, the woman reading a book sitting at his left] Mighty nice.
Bus Passenger Yeah, it was nice territory until a foreigner like Trevelyan came in and dirtied it up a little.
Salesman [looking down at Shelley's crossed legs] They say she was quite a dish.
Bus Passenger Who, the woman on the jury?
Salesman Nu-uh. The wife... Lorraine. It's always the good lookers that get into trouble.
Salesman [cocks his hat back and looks into Shelley's face] Nobody bothers to kill the dogs.
Salesman [leans in towards Shelley] You ought to be extra careful, little lady, with your looks.
Myra Nolan [after Turner recites some ancient poem] You're a nice boy, Harvey, but you mustn't make a fool of yourself.
Harvey Turner You'll have to blame my father. He gave me one hundred dollars for every poem I could reel off from memory. I soon went through the money in several blonde enterprises but I never forgot the poems.
Liza McStringer [after storming through the door] I heard it... But I didn't believe it. The wedding feast.
Richard Trevelyan I thank you for your congradulations, Liza.
Liza McStringer So you married him. In spite of everything you actually married him.
Shelley Carnes Why not? If I love him.
Liza McStringer You fool. You don't love him. You're fascinated by the smell of murder.
Richard Trevelyan That's enough, Liza.
Liza McStringer Ask at any prison. They'll tell you about women who send love letters to murderers. Who send them flowers and money. So you just gone them one better.
Shelley Carnes What's happened to you, Liza? You of all people. You voted for Tri's acquittal.
Liza McStringer Not because I thought he was innocent. But because I thought Lorraine deserved killing.
String How can God be pleased? A world of sickness, murder: I wonder if He still calls it good?
Shelley Carnes [after reading the headline Accused Wife Killer Freed on paper handed to her] So you're Richard Trevelyan? What was she like?
Richard Trevelyan [chuckling] She was very beautiful. Attractive. Full of laughter. And very evil.
Bus Passenger [waking up his friend holding the newspaper headline] Hey, Al. It beats me, Al. It just beats me.
Bus Passenger [trying to sleep] Oh, forget it, Tom.
Bus Passenger They had him dead to rights.
Bus Passenger Get some sleep, Tom.
Bus Passenger And what about the towel he buried?
Bus Passenger We've been all through that, Tom.
Bus Passenger He bought his way out, I tell ya. He was rich when he bashed her head in and now he's poor. I guess he figured he couldn't spend his money dangling at the end of a rope, so instead he pulled a few strings. Get it, Al? Rope? Strings?
Bus Passenger Oh.
Bus Passenger What'd you say, Al?
Bus Passenger If you don't shut up Tom there's going to be another murder in these parts!
Myra Nolan Sorry. I thought I'd better do something to get you up.
Shelley Carnes What time is it?
Myra Nolan After two. You slept the clock around. Do you often do that?
Shelley Carnes I'm in the theater. That's why people become actors, so they can sleep late.
Actors Who Said Iconic Phrases
Richard Todd
Ruth Roman
Zachary Scott
Mercedes McCambridge
Darryl Hickman
