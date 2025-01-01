Bus Passenger
[waking up his friend holding the newspaper headline]
Hey, Al. It beats me, Al. It just beats me.
Bus Passenger
[trying to sleep]
Oh, forget it, Tom.
Bus Passenger
They had him dead to rights.
Bus Passenger
Get some sleep, Tom.
Bus Passenger
And what about the towel he buried?
Bus Passenger
We've been all through that, Tom.
Bus Passenger
He bought his way out, I tell ya. He was rich when he bashed her head in and now he's poor. I guess he figured he couldn't spend his money dangling at the end of a rope, so instead he pulled a few strings. Get it, Al? Rope? Strings?
Bus Passenger
Oh.
Bus Passenger
What'd you say, Al?
Bus Passenger
If you don't shut up Tom there's going to be another murder in these parts!