Salesman [speaking to the guy across the aisle] Mighty nice territory out here.

Bus Passenger [turning his attention to Shelley, the woman reading a book sitting at his left] Mighty nice.

Bus Passenger Yeah, it was nice territory until a foreigner like Trevelyan came in and dirtied it up a little.

Salesman [looking down at Shelley's crossed legs] They say she was quite a dish.

Bus Passenger Who, the woman on the jury?

Salesman Nu-uh. The wife... Lorraine. It's always the good lookers that get into trouble.

Salesman [cocks his hat back and looks into Shelley's face] Nobody bothers to kill the dogs.