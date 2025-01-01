Gus Kahn [sings this to the tune of It Had to Be You] It had to be me that had to get you. I stand 5 foot 10, a man among men, but you're 7'2. I meet lots of girls when I make the rounds, but none are like you 7 foot 2, 70 pounds, but you make me thrill and you always will. I realize Betty you look like spaghetti, but what can I do? It's your fingertips that I adore; when you stand up they touch the floor. It had to be you, wonderful you, 7 foot 2.